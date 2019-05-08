Wednesday News, May 08, 2019

May is ‘strawberry month’ in North Carolina

FYI: North Carolina, the 4th largest producer of strawberries in the country.

The 8th Annual ROCC 5K Run and Walk this Saturday morning (May 11) @8am.

Location: River Oaks Community Church Lewisville-Clemmons Road in Clemmons. Registration at 7am. 8am race time. (kid’s fun run at 9am). FREE kid’s fun zone, as you help to ROCC the 2019 local ministry beneficiary, Salem Pregnancy Care Center.

Enjoy a mostly flat, fast, and straight course along Lewisville-Clemmons Road in Clemmons. Music provided by WBFJ (Verne)…

Noon Update: Buckingham Palace announcement…

The latest Royal Baby’s name is Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.

Earlier story: First ‘Royal Baby Photos’

A first glimpse of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s “bundle of joy” this morning.

New mother Meghan appeared emotional beside hubby Prince Harry.

Baby Sussex, A BOY, was born Monday (7lb 3oz). Still no mention of a name…

Prince Harry and Meghan are expected to take their baby to meet the Queen at Windsor Castle. LIVE updates and more pictures: https://www.telegraph.co.uk/royal-family/2019/05/08/royal-baby-latest-news-meghan-markle-prince-harry-pictures-live/

PRAISE: Asia Bibi, a Christian woman who was held on death row for eight years in Pakistan, is a free woman. The mother of five is finally reunited with her daughters in Canada. Bibi was acquitted of ‘blasphemy’ last year after Pakistan’s Supreme Court overturned her 2009 conviction. A coworker accused her of insulting Islam after a dispute. Blasphemy is a crime punishable by death in Pakistan. Radical Muslims in Pakistan were outraged by the decision and threatened to murder her.

A ‘fair’ by any other name? Hundreds attending a public hearing meeting Tuesday night on the proposed ‘name change’ regarding the Dixie Classic Fair. This year, the DIXIE Classic Fair will remain the same but, if the decision is made in August to change it, the ‘new name’ would go into effect in 2020.

Hands-Free bill passes in the state House. Now moves to the Senate…

The hotly debated bill would ban use of hand-held cellphones and other wireless devices while driving. The bill, if signed into law, would go into effect Jan. 1.

*The bill has the support of the N.C. Sheriff’s Association, AAA Carolinas and several other advocacy groups.

*There are 19 states with similar hands-free laws, including Georgia and Tennessee.

*Current legislation (from 2009) restricts texting while driving.

Sharing Our Shoes: During the month of May, Mast General store locations is needing ‘shoes’. Mast Stores are accepting gently worn shoes that still have some miles left on them. All styles and varieties are needed: From gym shoes to dress casual to business appropriate, shoes can span all types for all genders, ages, and uses.

BTW: Simply connect the shoes into pairs via a rubber band or by tying the laces together and drop them off at your local Mast Store.

Winston-Salem location is partnering with the Winston-Salem Rescue Mission.

Boone + Valle Crucis locations are partnering with Goodwill.

Two suspects are in custody following the deadly school shooting at a charter school near Denver on Tuesday. The shooting at STEM Charter School took place exactly a week after a gunman killed two students and wounded four at UNC-Charlotte.

The latest shooting in Denver comes just 3 weeks after the 20th anniversary of the Columbine school massacre that killed 13. BTW: Columbine is located just seven miles from the STEM school. Police are investigating a motive in the shooting.

Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center is heading west to Hendersonville, expanding its reach in North Carolina. A letter of intent has been signed with not-for-profit AdventHealth to negotiate providing specialty services at its Hendersonville hospital.

AdventHealth Hendersonville will remain owned and operated by AdventHealth.

Wake Forest Baptist will be a minority owner of the hospital with board representation.

A bill that would make Moravian cookies the state cookie has cleared the N.C. House. The vote was 115-0. The measure now goes to the state Senate…

The bill cites the heritage of the Moravian community and the cookies, as well as the economic and tourism impact of Moravian cookie sales in Winston-Salem since the 1950s.

House Bill 394 has among its primary co-sponsors Reps. Donny Lambeth, R-Forsyth, Ashton Clemmons, D-Guilford, and Jon Hardister, R-Guilford.

