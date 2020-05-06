Search
Wednesday News, MAY 06, 2020

Verne HillMay 06, 2020Comments Off on Wednesday News, MAY 06, 2020

Today is National Nurses Day.  Dunkin’ is offering ALL healthcare workers FREE coffee and donut today

https://kansascityonthecheap.com/dunkin-has-free-coffee-donut-for-healthcare-workers-may-6/

*About three of every five registered nurses work in a hospital.

 

Allergy Alert for the Triad:  Tree Pollen count HIGH.  Grass count MODERATE   https://www.accuweather.com/en/us/winston-salem-nc/27101/allergies-weather/329824

 

Guilford County has begun “COVID-19 community testing” for those at highest risk for the disease. Individuals will need to make an appointment (in advance) by calling 336-641-7527. Testing will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday on the UNCG campus.  NOTE: Only those at high risk of severe illness from COVID-19, criteria for which has been issued by the CDC will be tested.

https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/drive-thru-community-testing-for-covid-19-starts-today-in-guilford-county/

 

Where’s the BEEF?  Blame it on the supply chain…

Supplies of meat products are running short after outbreaks have forced some meat processing plants to close.  It’s so bad…that many Wendy’s locations around the country are pulling burger options off their menu temporarily.

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/2-wants-to-know/is-wendys-removing-burgers-off-the-menu/

 

Update: Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was hospitalized on Tuesday with an infection caused by a gallstone. And the 87-year-old Supreme Court Justice, plans to take part in the High Court’s arguments by telephone today.  CNN

 

Vivian Burke, longtime Winston-Salem City Council member, passed away on Tuesday.  Burke was 85.  Vivian Burke represented the Northeast Ward of Winston-Salem for over 4 decades. She was first elected in 1977.   https://www.cityofws.org/585/Northeast-Ward-Vivian-H-Burke

https://www.wxii12.com/article/longtime-winston-salem-city-council-member-vivian-burke-dies/32386267

 

 

Reminder: Thursday is the annual National Day of Prayer

Theme: “Pray God’s Glory Across the Earth”

…based on Habakkuk 2:14

“for the earth will be filled with the knowledge

of the glory of the Lord

as the waters cover the sea.”

PRAY FOR AMERICA: SEVEN CENTERS OF INFLUENCE IN OUR NATION

Government

Military

Media

Business

Education

The Church

Family

The National Day of Prayer National Observance Broadcast will take place Thursday evening from 8pm – 10pm.  LIVESTREAM https://www.facebook.com/natlprayer/

https://www.nationaldayofprayer.org/

 

 

Governor Cooper outlining Phase ONE of loosening restrictions in NC…

                   beginning this Friday (May 8) at 5pm.

Some of the Phase ONE happenings…

  • Stay-at-Home is highly recommended. Go out if you need to!
  • Some stores will be allowed to re-open at 50% capacity.
  • Continued face coverings in public spaces / 6-foot rule still applies in public.
  • Churches: Outdoor worship opening up (with social distancing)
  • NOTE: NO hair or nail salons, no barber shops yet…

 

Phase ONE Executive Order beginning May 8, 2020 (through May 22?)

https://files.nc.gov/governor/documents/files/EO138-Phase-1.pdf

 

Remember the 3-W’s

  • Wash your hands for 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer
  • Wear a face covering
  • Wait six feet apart from other people (social / physical distance)

 

What you need to know about Phase 1 of re-opening North Carolina on the News Blog at wbfj.fm

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/what-you-need-to-know-about-phase-1-of-reopening-north-carolina/

 

 

Update: The Salvation Army Family store on Peters Creek Parkway (across from parkland High School) is CLOSED.  Bob Campbell, with the Salvation Army, clarifying that “…the lease at the Peters Creek Parkway location has ended and will not be renewed. A search for a new location is ongoing.”

https://www.journalnow.com/news/ask_sam/ask-sam-has-salvation-army-store-on-peters-creek-closed/

 

 

Operation: American Resolve

Look up Thursday morning: The North Carolina Air National Guard is planning a ‘Flyover’ on Thursday, to show the Air Force’s continued readiness during the COVID-19 pandemic while also recognizing today’s frontline heroes.

The 145th Airlift Wing plans to conduct a – one aircraft C-17 flyover of cities, hospitals and food banks across North Carolina on Thursday.

The schedule for the C-17 flyover:

Takeoff from Charlotte Douglass International Airport around 10am…

 

Triad Flyover…

Winston-Salem – 11:20
Wake Forest Baptist Hospital
Bowman Gray Campus
Second Harvest Food Bank of NW NC

 

Greensboro/Burlington – 11:30
High Point Regional
Moses Cone Memorial Hospital
Lab Corp Burlington Corporate Headquarters

https://myfox8.com/news/coronavirus/nc-air-national-guard-to-flyover-north-carolina-in-honor-of-workers-on-the-frontline-during-pandemic/

