Wednesday News, May 03, 2017

National Day of Prayer 2017 this Thursday (May 4)

Theme: For Your Great Name’s Sake! Hear Us. Forgive Us. Heal Us!

(Daniel 9:19 “O Lord, Listen! Forgive! Hear! Act! For Your Sake, O My God” Local events: https://goo.gl/1mhhYR

Distracted Driving: What is the 3-second rule?

Experts tell us that most crashes happen in about 3 seconds.

So if you are distracted by your phone or friends or are speeding, you might start this crash avoidance sequence too late. *Distraction was a key factor in 58% of crashes involving drivers ages 16 to 19. Teen Driver Source: https://goo.gl/aLzQHP

Locate a 'strawberry farm' near you

The NC Strawberry Association is a non-profit working to promote strawberry production and marketing. www.NCStrawberry.com https://goo.gl/Ffpcyc

Youth Sports Equipment Exchange Consignment Sale

Hosted by the Student Ministries @ Mount Tabor UMC (Winston-Salem)

Happening this Saturday (May 6) from 8am to Noon

This is a great opportunity to purchase some gently used sports equipment at a reasonable price! Contact: Kara Harvey at 336-765-5561 https://goo.gl/NJX4DV

L.A. Reynolds Garden Showcase on Styers Ferry Road, the largest nursery in Forsyth County, is preparing to vacate its west Winston-Salem campus by the end of the year. Ken Long, a co-owner with his brother Mike, acknowledged the possibility of the company closing if another site can’t be secured. The company has been based on a 37-acre site since 1979. https://goo.gl/VzK6HB

Wake Forest Quarterback Kyle Kearns has been dismissed from the Wake Forest football team for a violation of team rules. Coach Dave Clawson confirmed Kearns’ dismissal: “I’ve said it from day one, that there will be standards in our program regarding how players act in our program, how they conduct themselves academically and how they conduct themselves socially,” Clawson said. “If a player chooses not to live up to those standards, these are decisions that they make.” https://goo.gl/iXZAeD

(Looking ahead) Free Skin Cancer Screening

Dermatologists with Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center will offer free skin cancer screenings on Thursday, May 18 from 5:30pm til 7:30pm at Medical Plaza on Country Club (4618 Country Club Road) in Winston-Salem.

*No appointment is necessary and parking is free.

BTW: Although skin cancer is the most common form of cancer, males and people over the age of 40 are at an increased risk. http://www.wakehealth.edu/

