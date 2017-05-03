Search
Wednesday News, May 03, 2017
Verne looks busy

Wednesday News, May 03, 2017

May 03, 2017

National Day of Prayer 2017  this Thursday (May 4)

Theme: For Your Great Name’s Sake! Hear Us. Forgive Us. Heal Us!

(Daniel 9:19 “O Lord, Listen! Forgive! Hear! Act! For Your Sake, O My God”      Local events: https://goo.gl/1mhhYR

 

Distracted Driving: What is the 3-second rule?

Experts tell us that most crashes happen in about 3 seconds.

So if you are distracted by your phone or friends or are speeding, you might start this crash avoidance sequence too late. *Distraction was a key factor in 58% of crashes involving drivers ages 16 to 19. Teen Driver Source:  https://goo.gl/aLzQHP

 

Locate a ‘strawberry farm’ near you on the News Blog at wbfj.fm    

The NC Strawberry Association is a non-profit working to promote strawberry production and marketing.    www.NCStrawberry.com    https://goo.gl/Ffpcyc

 

Youth Sports Equipment Exchange Consignment Sale

Hosted by the Student Ministries @ Mount Tabor UMC (Winston-Salem)

Happening this Saturday (May 6) from 8am to Noon

This is a great opportunity to purchase some gently used sports equipment at a reasonable price!  Contact: Kara Harvey at 336-765-5561   https://goo.gl/NJX4DV

 

L.A. Reynolds Garden Showcase on Styers Ferry Road, the largest nursery in Forsyth County, is preparing to vacate its west Winston-Salem campus by the end of the year.  Ken Long, a co-owner with his brother Mike, acknowledged the possibility of the company closing if another site can’t be secured. The company has been based on a 37-acre site since 1979.  https://goo.gl/VzK6HB

 

Wake Forest Quarterback Kyle Kearns has been dismissed from the Wake Forest football team for a violation of team rules.  Coach Dave Clawson confirmed Kearns’ dismissal:  “I’ve said it from day one, that there will be standards in our program regarding how players act in our program, how they conduct themselves academically and how they conduct themselves socially,” Clawson said. “If a player chooses not to live up to those standards, these are decisions that they make.”  https://goo.gl/iXZAeD

 

(Looking ahead)  Free Skin Cancer Screening

Dermatologists with Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center will offer free skin cancer screenings on Thursday, May 18 from 5:30pm til 7:30pm at Medical Plaza on Country Club (4618 Country Club Road) in Winston-Salem.

*No appointment is necessary and parking is free.

BTW: Although skin cancer is the most common form of cancer, males and people over the age of 40 are at an increased risk. http://www.wakehealth.edu/

 

Find these stories and more on the NEWS Blog at wbfj.fm

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Previous PostWednesday Word
Verne Hill

Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: "Let everything that has breath praise the LORD" Psalm 150 QUOTE: "A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life." MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

pops lula and solomon

Wednesday Word

Wally DeckerMay 03, 2017

keepteenagerssafe_primary-100052033-large

Distracted Driving: What is the 3-second rule?

Verne HillMay 03, 2017

NDP 2017

National Day of Prayer 2017 (May 4)

Verne HillMay 03, 2017

Community Events

May
3
Wed
7:00 pm Jesus Culture / Lauren Daigle @ Bojangles' Coliseum (Charlotte)
Jesus Culture / Lauren Daigle @ Bojangles' Coliseum (Charlotte)
May 3 @ 7:00 pm – 10:00 pm
Special Guests: Elevation Worship & Steven Furtick Tickets: $21.95 – $29.95 (per person)  /  $19.95 – $24.95 (group 10+) $33.95 (day of concert – per person)  /  $29.95 (day of concert – group 10+) http://www.outcrytour.com[...]
May
4
Thu
6:30 am Prayer Breakfast @ Kernersville Moravian Church (Kernersville)
Prayer Breakfast @ Kernersville Moravian Church (Kernersville)
May 4 @ 6:30 am – 7:45 am
Keynote Speaker: J.R. Gorham 336.996.2231 Sponsored by the Kernersville Family YMCA
6:45 am Prayer Breakfast @ River Oaks Community Church (Clemmons)
Prayer Breakfast @ River Oaks Community Church (Clemmons)
May 4 @ 6:45 am – 8:00 am
Guest Speaker: Pastor Don Gordon of Ardmore Baptist Church (WS) 336.712.2000 Sponsored by the Jerry Long Family YMCA
6:50 am Prayer Breakfast @ Yadkin Family YMCA (Yadkinville)
Prayer Breakfast @ Yadkin Family YMCA (Yadkinville)
May 4 @ 6:50 am – 8:00 am
336.679.7962
7:00 am Prayer Breakfast @ St. Paul's Episcopal Church (Winston-Salem)
Prayer Breakfast @ St. Paul's Episcopal Church (Winston-Salem)
May 4 @ 7:00 am – 8:15 am
Guest Speaker: Lanie Pope, WXII Chief Meteorologist 336.721.2100  x6268 Sponsored by the William G. White, Jr. Family YMCA

