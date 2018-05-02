Search
Wednesday News, May 02, 2018

Wednesday News, May 02, 2018

Embracing Hope: WBFJ Spring Sharathon 2018
WBFJ is a listener supported radio ministry.
We are celebrating what God is doing through the music and ministry of WBFJ.
You can be part of our WBFJ Spring fundraising celebration right now
by calling (336) 777-1893 or make your Faith Promise gift online at www.wbfj.org
Thank you for praying and financially supporting the radio ministry of WBFJ-FM.

Thursday is the National Day of Prayer
Theme: “Unity – Pray for America”. Focus verse: Ephesians 4:3
“Making every effort to keep the unity of the Spirit through the bond of peace”
Prayer brings UNITY. Prayer brings people together. Prayer builds bridges between opposing persons and even political parties. Prayer reminds us that we are created in God’s image and He desires for us to represent Him everywhere we go. http://www.nationaldayofprayer.org/

Final week of Early Voting for the May 8th Primary…
BTW: You can register + vote during the multi-day Early Voting period
which ends May 5th (this Saturday @ 1pm).
Sample Ballot info online. Go to Voter Search Criteria: https://vt.ncsbe.gov/RegLkup/
*Fill out fields with your personal info. Hit search
*Click on your full name
*Scroll down to YOUR Sample Ballot for May 8, 2018 Primary

For 108 years, the Boy Scouts of America’s flagship program has been known simply as the Boy Scouts. With GIRLS soon entering the ranks, the group says that iconic name will change.
The new name: Scouts BSA. The name change will take effect February 2019.
The organization has already started admitting girls into the Cub Scouts…
http://www.journalnow.com/news/trending/with-girls-joining-the-ranks-boy-scouts-plan-a-name/article_b9c6c421-0dd0-5407-abf1-7378a8777138.html

(EVENT) “Fresh Starts & Full Plates Gala” hosted by Providence Restaurant & Catering
This Sunday (May 6) from 6pm to 9pm
Triad Community Kitchen, a program of Second Harvest Food Bank of NWNC, has been changing lives for a over decade, and its newest program, Providence Restaurant and Catering, is celebrating two years of operations. “Fresh Starts & Full Plates,” a fundraising event celebrating our past and investing in our future. https://www.facebook.com/events/807180446140194/

New Study Shows Artificial Sweeteners May Be Hurting You, Not Helping You
http://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/health/2018/april/new-study-shows-artificial-sweeteners-may-be-hurting-you-not-helping-you

The Secret Teen Texting Codes All Parents Need to Know
Check out the News Blog at wbfj.fm
http://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/health/2018/april/cd9-parents-nearby-gnoc-get-naked-on-camera-the-secret-teen-texting-codes-all-parents-need-to-know

Previous PostGirls allowed? Boy Scouts of America announce name change
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: "Let everything that has breath praise the LORD" Psalm 150 QUOTE: "A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life." MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

