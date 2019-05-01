Wednesday News, May 01, 2019  

Breaking: The two fatalities in that senseless shooting at UNC-Charlotte have been identified. The two students were 19-year-old Ellis Parlier, of Midland, and 21-year-old Riley Howell, of Waynesville… WBT Radio in Charlotte

Little Richard’s Barbeque will take over the former Five Points Restaurant building at 109 South Stratford Road in Winston-Salem. The restaurant, which should open in August, will feature mostly the same menu as the other Little Richard’s restaurants…

The NC Senate voted Tuesday evening to override Governor Roy Cooper’s veto of SB 359 – the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act. Governor Cooper vetoed the bill on April 18, along with issuing a statement in which he called the bill “needless” and “an unnecessary interference between doctors and their patients.”

The veto override acquired the necessary three-fifths majority of present and voting Senators, with 30 voting in favor and 20 voting against the measure. Thank you to Senator Don Davis (D-Greene), the only Democrat to vote in favor of the override. The bill now heads to the House, where once again it needs a three-fifths majority of members present and voting to pass. Should SB 359 pass the House, it will become law over the objection of Governor Cooper.

Best Sunscreens of 2019: Protect your skin against the sun’s damaging UV rays using Consumer Report’s annual ratings of dozens of sun protection products.

National Day of Prayer this Thursday, May 2

“Love one another… just as I have loved you” John 13:34

Shepherd’s Center: Annual used book sale (May 2, 3 + 4)

Location: Education Building at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds.

Admission is free. Parking at Gate 5 off Deacon Boulevard.

May 2 and May 3 = 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. / May 4 = 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

INFO: 336-748-0217 or go to www.shepherdscenter.org

Popular ‘car seat trade-in event’ returns at Target.

Through this Saturday, May 4, Target stores will accept and recycle car seats, including infant seats, convertible seats, car seat bases, harness or booster car seats.

In exchange for the old car seat, customers will get a coupon (20% off) for “a new car seat, car seat base, stroller or select baby home gear, such as high chairs, swings, rockers and bouncers.” The seats are to be turned in at Guest Services.

The coupons can be used in-store and online through May 11.

