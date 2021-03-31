Wednesday News, March 31, 2021

Allergy Alert: Tree pollen and Grass Pollen for Wednesday. www.forsyth.cc/EAP/pollen.aspx

Passion Week Timeline for Wednesday, March 31, 2021

The Gospels don’t reveal what the Lord did on the Wednesday of Passion Week. Scholars speculate that after two exhausting days in Jerusalem, Jesus and his disciples spent this day resting in Bethany in anticipation of the Passover

*Check out the daily events and scripture references of Jesus and his disciples

during Passion Week

Wednesday’s Reflective Verse from John 1:29…

John the Baptist sees Jesus and exclaims,

“Behold the Lamb of God who takes away the sin of the world.”

“History of Easter” This new documentary from the Bible Museum (located in DC) narrated by Matthew West will be shown on TBN (Trinity Broadcasting Network) this Thursday and Saturday (April 1 + April 3).

"History of Easter" was filmed in Israel and Italy.

Job Alert: Hiring event going on today (8pm) at all Sheetz locations.

NOTE: Masks will be required. Job seekers should check in at the register.

(Then wait in your car for your interview time)

Learn more about current job opportunities at Sheetz.

March Madness: Vote for the River Otter

Update: The river otter water tank mural in Winston-Salem (visible going south on Peters Creek parkway) has made it to the FINAL VOTE in a national competition.

Voting is open ‘now thru Sunday, April 4. www.elgl.org

Details on the News Blog!

BTW: The mural (of the colorful American Red Otter) titled “A Morning on the Yadkin River” was created by the artist Daas in 2018.

The mural (of the colorful American Red Otter) titled "A Morning on the Yadkin River" was created by the artist Daas in 2018.

Open (for now). K&W Cafeteria has submitted its latest federal bankruptcy reorganization plan, which calls for keeping existing K&W locations open while paying off debt. According to Monday’s filing, K&W now has 14 locations open, including those on Healy Drive and on Hanes Mill Road in Winston-Salem. K&W has closed four locations recently, including the South Park location off Peters Creek Parkway.

K&W, a Winston-Salem-based staple of Southern comfort foods for 83 years, filed for Chapter 11 protection Sept. 2 as the latest step in a corporate downsizing that began before the COVID-19 pandemic.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/k-w-cafeteria-bankruptcy-plan-keeps-14-restaurants-open-for-now/article

A new survey finds the average American spends 35 hours a year trapped in an “Internet wormhole.” We call it ‘show prep’ in radio… 😊

The poll of 2,000 Americans examined what people do when they lose track of time online. The average person scours the Internet for answers to all sorts of questions and looks something up five times a day on average

https://www.studyfinds.org/internet-wormholes-experts-on-random-topics/?fbclid=IwAR0b5qrlPirJ1TIE4oiLbGogDQr7qk8CLCP43Q83lMxgKxJw5TaFZ2LOLAY

HAECO (Hi – co) Americas is hiring.

Most of the job positions are for aircraft mechanics for its facilities at PTI Airport.

For more information about HAECO job positions, contact them directly.

HAECO plans to hire 150-200 for PTI operations.

Meals-on-Wheels needs Volunteers

Senior Services will resume hot meal deliveries on May 3.

Senior Services is now accepting volunteer applications for its Meals-on-Wheels program. Want to volunteer? Call 336-725-0907 or visit their website.

*Senior Services has been operating in Winston-Salem for more than 58 years.

Details on the News Blog

The Senior Games and Silver-Arts programs

The Piedmont Plus Senior Games and SilverArts, hosted by the City of Winston-Salem’s Parks and Rec Department, will have in person activities with safety protocols in place.

Whether you are looking for a way to display creative talents, stay active in an athletic sport, or make new friendships with people your age, these programs offer a variety of opportunities to stay engaged with other older adults in our community.

*To register, view rules, schedules and other information visit www.weplay.ws

Entry forms are also available at all local YMCAs and rec centers.

Help is on the way. The city of Winston-Salem is opening applications for help with mortgage, rent and utility payments under the Federal program called RUMA, designed for low-income residents within the city.

*Applications for RUMA assistance are available through the City of Winston-Salem.

UPDATE: The CDC (Federal) Eviction Moratorium has been extended to June 30.

Help with mortgage, rent and utility payments available in Winston-Salem city program designed to assist low-income residents.

On the News Blog…

The Crucifixion of Jesus – explained medically.

Medical explanation of crucifixion death as Jesus experienced.

“He was pierced because of our transgressions, crushed because of our iniquities; punishment for our peace was on Him, and we are healed by His wounds.”

Isaiah 53:5

“(Jesus) himself bore our sins in His body on the tree, so that we might die to sin and live to righteousness. “By His stripes you are healed.”

1 Peter 2:24