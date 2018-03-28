Wednesday News, March 28, 2018

Beautiful Easter weekend on the way. Reminder: Sunrise will be 7:07am Easter Sunday morning

H oly Week Timeline: Silent Wednesday? The Gospels don’t reveal what the Lord did on the Wednesday of Passion Week. Scholars speculate that after two exhausting days in Jerusalem, Jesus and his disciples spent this day resting in Bethany in anticipation of the Passover…

Check out the daily events and scripture references of Jesus and his disciples during Holy Week on our WBFJ social media sites!

Final days. Amazon is tripling the donation rate on your eligible Amazon Smile purchases to the charitable organization of your choice – like WBFJ – through this Saturday (Mar 31). Details on our social media sites, and Thank You!!

Students in the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools will no longer have to make up snow days on June 12 and 13, after the Board of Education voted Tuesday to forgive those days. BTW: June 11 will remain a make-up exam day for any students who need it. http://www.journalnow.com/news/local

There’s a new ‘party’ in town: The NC state elections board voted unanimously to certify the North Carolina Green Party to its list of official political parties in our state. Green Party candidates will now automatically be on state ballots through at least 2020. It joins North Carolina’s other official parties — Democratic, Republican and Libertarian — for federal, state and local offices. http://www.journalnow.com/news/elections/

Are you registered to vote? Need to make changes to your voter information?

Check your Voter Registration Info online… https://vt.ncsbe.gov/RegLkup/

Voting 101: https://www.ncsbe.gov/Elections/Blog-Agency/ArticleID/36/Resolve-to-register-and-vote-in-2018

Reminder: Mid-term primaries will be Tuesday, May 8.

Early voting begins April 19. General election is November 6.

Volunteers are still needed for the 4th annual Joy Prom Winston-Salem

*Joy Prom is a full-scale prom especially designed for people ages 16 and up

with developmental, intellectual and/or physical different-abilities. Date: April 13 (that’s a Friday evening) from 7-10pm

New location this year: Calvary Day School 5000 Country Club Road in W-S.

This is a FREE event and open to the first 300 guests…

VOLUNTEERS are still needed (ages 16 and up) – especially male volunteers

Questions? info@joypromwinstonsalem.org or call 336-701-0078.

HPU making 2 big announcements: Longtime coach Tubby Smith has been named High Point University’s men’s basketball coach. Smith played for HPU from 1969 to 1973. Also, HPU will begin construction on a new basketball arena and conference facility later this summer. http://myfox8.com/2018/03/27/tubby-smith

Easter fun stats: $2.6 Billion: Projected Easter spending on candy.

Total Easter-related spending expected $18.2 Billion dollars or $150 per person

Over half of us (59%) will eat the EARS first on our chocolate bunnies

From the Google search page: Happy 310th birthday to Hannah Glasse?

Hannah Glasse was an English cookery writer of the 18th century. She is remembered mainly for her bestselling cookbook The Art of Cookery made Plain and Easy, first published in 1747…

Since rolling out free WiFi nearly eight years ago, Starbucks has asked customers to simply accept terms and conditions in order to connect to its public WiFi network. Now the coffee giant is testing a new WiFi login process, asking customers to provide their email address before connecting. The business implications are significant: It’s a way for Starbucks to establish a personalized marketing channel with the 60 million customers who visit its US stores each month. However, asking for an email address could also alienate some customers in an era of ever-growing concerns about personal privacy. https://www.geekwire.com/2018/

New York Auto Show: A few take-aways…

*Two of the best-selling vehicles in the auto industry – the Toyota RAV4 crossover and the Nissan Altima are getting complete makeovers. *Newer auto trend: The ‘Car Noir’ – More automakers are getting in touch with their ‘dark side’ in the all black color schemes for cars including the paint color, the chrome and interior touches. The look has been around for years, it’s suddenly getting more popular, especially with younger buyers. https://www.usatoday.com/story/money/cars

Faith-based films performing well at the box office…

“I Can Only Imagine” – in its 2nd weekend – capturing the #3 spot once again.

The movie cost $7 million to make, now has grossed over $38 million over two weekends.

“Paul, Apostle of Christ” landed in the eighth spot in its opening weekend, earning $5 million for Sony’s Affirm Films. -CBN News

(New) GOD’S NOT DEAD (3): A LIGHT IN DARKNESS is a powerful reminder that in all circumstances, we are called to be a light for Jesus to a world in desperate need of hope. In theaters nationwide on Good Friday… https://godsnotdead.pureflix.com/

NEW: TWO opportunities to participate in the annual Empty Bowls event benefiting Second Harvest – Dinner and/or lunch?

Dinner on Tuesday, April 17 from 4pm to 7pm

Lunch on Wednesday, April 18 from 11am to 2pm

Location: Benton Convention Center in downtown Winston-Salem

Tickets are $35 in advance or $40 at the door.

Price includes soup meal and a handmade pottery bowl.

The Empty Bowls event brings together top local chefs and artists dedicated to fighting hunger in our community.

Every $1 you give provides 7 meals for families in need. https://emptybowlsnc.org/