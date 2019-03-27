Wednesday News, March 27, 2019  

Allergy Alert: Tree Pollen (HIGH) + Grass Pollen (LOW)

The next time you come down with a cough, just pop a piece of your favorite CHOCOLATE? Experts say that you’ll get all the cough-suppressing effects of codeine cough syrup, without the sleepy side-effects. Note: Use a piece of dark chocolate if you want to get the healthy benefit of natural antioxidants.

Prayers Please: A 65-year-old Robert Jordan is fighting for his life after a hit-and-run on Monday night. Jordan is in critical condition at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. Winston-Salem police say the driver of a car hit the back of Jordan’s bike and kept going. The hit-and–run happened on Reynolda Road. The Jordan family is asking for our prayers. Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Winston-Salem Police Department. https://myfox8.com/2019/03/26/winston-salem-hit-and-run-leaves-65-year-old-bicyclist-seriously-injured/

Former UNC-Charlotte head basketball coach Bobby Lutz was listed to be one of four candidates for the Appalachian State job earlier in the week. Other potential names for the Mountaineers’ vacancy include Mike Jones (Radford), Tim Craft (Gardner-Webb) and Kevin McGeehan (Campbell).

Forsyth Creek Week continues through March 31.

*Check out the News Blog for the Forsyth Creek Week Calendar of Events and the special Home Schoolers field trip section. Creek Week offers recreational activities, hands-on learning experiences, dynamic guest speakers, children’s activities and many other ways to appreciate enjoy and protect our local creeks and streams. http://forsythcreekweek.squarespace.com/calendar

NC-DMV Special Hours…

Starting in 2020, federal agencies will enforce tougher security standards at airport check-ins, federal buildings and military installations.

REAL IDs will make it easier to pass through certain security checkpoints.

To help in getting that Real ID, the NC-DMV is opening on specific Saturdays…

*This Saturday (March 30) in Kernersville from 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

Location: North Main Crossing Driver License Office

April 27 – East Greensboro Driver License Office on Market Street / 8am-4pm

*You will be able to convert your current driver license or ID cards to REAL IDs or complete an express service such as a renewal, duplicate or get an ID card.

To see when a REAL ID day is coming to your area, and learn which documents to bring with you, visit NCREALID.gov. NCDOT.gov.

Medicine Drops events in Forsyth County (March 25-29)

*Operation Medicine Drop events happen all this week in Winston-Salem and Kernersville. Don’t flush unwanted medicines down the toilet — sewage systems cannot remove medicines from water. You’ll also make your house safer by preventing accidental poisonings and drug abuse. http://forsythcreekweek.squarespace.com/operation-medicine-drop

Need tax preparation help?

AARP has trained and certified ‘Tax Aide volunteers’ that can assist in preparing and e-filing your (simple) 2018 Federal and State personal income tax returns.

Everyone is welcome regardless of age or income.

*Mondays and Tuesdays: Services are available from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. through April 15 on at the Reynolda Branch Library, 2839 Fairlawn Drive…

*Thursdays and Fridays at the Southside Branch Library, 3185 Buchanan St.

No appointments. Counselors will be available -first come, first served basis.

For more information: aarpfoundation.org/taxhelp or call 1-888-227-7669.

NASCAR is moving a lot of things around for their 2020 schedule…

The final race of the year (in 2020) is moving to ISM Raceway in Avondale, AZ.

Daytona International Speedway will now host the regular-season finale

Pocono Raceway will host a doubleheader

The Bristol night race will be the playoff cutoff

The Indianapolis race moves to July 4th weekend

Martinsville will now race under the lights on Mother’s Day Weekend

Darlington will open the NASCAR playoffs on Sept. 6

The historic all-female spacewalk has been ‘postponed’ because there weren’t enough medium-sized spacesuits for the ladies. The first all-female spacewalk, scheduled to take place this Friday, March 29, will now be conducted by a man and a woman — NASA astronauts Nick Hague and Christina Koch (the NC State Grad).

In 2016, TV tracker Nielsen revealed that the average cable subscriber had more than 200 channels in their bundle, yet only watched roughly 20 channels. Consumers have long hoped for a time when we could pick and choose which channels they wanted to pay for from a cable plan.

