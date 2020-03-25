Wednesday News, March 25, 2020

In accordance of the latest statewide Executive Order from our Governor…

‘Some businesses’ including gyms, barber shops, hair and nail salons are to CLOSE by 5pm this afternoon (March 25). There is also an updated statewide ban on ‘mass gatherings of 50 people or more”.

*If you are in a ‘high risk’ group, please STAY HOME…

*Good News: Grocery stores + restaurants (take out / delivery only) will remain open.

Please buy what you need, please do not hoard!

https://www.ncdhhs.gov/divisions/public-health/coronavirus-disease-2019-covid-19-response-north-carolina

Individual counties are adding additional restrictions due to coronavirus…

*Beginning at 5pm today, Guilford County residents are ordered not to gather in groups larger than 10. The use of public playgrounds is prohibited.

*Mecklenburg County which includes Charlotte has issued a “stay-at-home” order for residents beginning Thursday for the next 3 weeks.

(NEW) Durham has issued “Stay-At-Home” order effective Thursday 6pm til April 30.

. https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/guilford-county-orders-gatherings-limited-to-or-fewer-prohibits-use/article

NEW: Walmart and Kroger among grocers adding sneeze guards

The protective ‘screens’ of barriers will stand between a customer and a cashier so that any airborne droplets – either from a cough or a sneeze – will be blocked from hitting the person on the other side to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/money/2020/03/24/walmart-kroger-albertsons-coronavirus-response-sneeze-guards/2913538001/

Thanks to Dr Heath L. Greene, PhD, Executive Director of Associates in Christian Counseling making a ‘house call’ this morning sharing how to cope with our ‘new normal’ due to the coronavirus outbreak.

If you need assistance, call (336) 896-0065 www.christiancounseling.org/index.htm

Article: Taking Care of Your Mental Health in the Face of Uncertainty

https://afsp.org/taking-care-of-your-mental-health-in-the-face-of-uncertainty/

Headline of the Morning: ‘Coronavirus causes Waffle House to close 365 locations’

Coronavirus has caused many states and cities to ban dine-in restaurants.

The Waffle House has often been used as a proxy to judge how severe natural disasters are based on whether locations stay open or not during hurricanes…now coronavirus?!

https://www.foxbusiness.com/lifestyle/coronavirus-causes-waffle-house-to-close-365-locations

Are we using those ‘disinfecting wipes’ correctly?

According to the CDC, disinfection doesn’t happen immediately—it can actually take up to five minutes. Make sure you’re only wiping in one direction, reducing the risk of recontamination. Make sure that you’re ‘sanitizing’ frequently used objects and surfaces daily. Especially things like doorknobs, keyboards, faucet handles, and more.

You don’t want to forget your phone and mobile devices. According to Apple, you can use those Clorox wipes (or even 70% isopropyl alcohol) on Apple products.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/tech/reviewedcom/2020/03/12/covid-19-heres-where-buy-cleaning-wipes/5012774002/

Moravian stars are reappearing on front porches as a sign of love, hope and peace during these extraordinary times of social isolation. Whether its Moravian stars, Christmas lights or candles in windows, let’s keep the positive hope of love and life – only found in Jesus – alive! https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/let-s-put-out-our-moravian-stars-as-a-sign

Are you putting up something as a symbol, a reminder of ‘hope’??

CDC: #1 thing to help stop the spread of coronavirus…

Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

You can text COVIDNC to 898211 to receive general information

and updates about COVID-19. For COVID-19 questions call 2-1-1

https://www.ncdhhs.gov/divisions/public-health/coronavirus-disease-2019-covid-19-response-north-carolina/what-covid-19

For just a time as this?

Manna Church near Fayetteville was going through its disaster relief storage units and discovered leftover masks – thousands of them – that were used for relief efforts during Hurricane Florence. Church leaders delivered over 7,000 individual N-95 masks to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center earlier in the week.

Teaching Pastor Jonathan Fletcher said, “Time and time again, we’ve witnessed God’s faithfulness to provide what is needed in our community even before the need arises.”

Medical staff affirmed that the donated N-95 masks will protect nurses on the front line as they treat patients potentially carrying COVID-19.

https://www.wwaytv3.com/2020/03/24/god-knew-north-carolina-church-donates-7000-masks-found-in-storage/

The White House and Senate leaders of both parties have agreed on a $2 Trillion dollar ‘Coronavirus Stimulus Package’ overnight.

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/israel/2020/march/trump-congress-agree-on-2-trillion-virus-rescue-bill

Good ‘Business’ News: Stocks surged on Wall Street Tuesday, sending the Dow up more than 2,100 points – its biggest one-day gain in 90 years.

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/world/2020/march/dow-surges-10-as-congress-moves-closer-to-passing-virus-aid

India’s 1.3 billion inhabitants have been ordered to stay indoors in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Also, month-long stay at home in place in New Zealand.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/2020/03/25/coronavirus-stimulus-package-wall-street-nfl-alaska/2896837001/

Clark Howard: How to Prioritize Your Bills When You Can’t Pay Them All.

If you’ve found yourself unemployed due to the coronavirus pandemic — or you suspect that you might be soon. Here’s the order in which Clark recommends you pay your bills:

#1 Food. Then, Housing, Transportation, Utilities and Credit cards / personal loans.

*The coronavirus crisis has put all of us in uncharted territory. Remember that you are not alone. Tackle the bills that you can pay in the order outlined above and remember that through all of this, communication with whoever it is you owe money to is key.

https://clark.com/personal-finance-credit/how-to-prioritize-bills/

Emergency child-care sites opening in the Triad

Volunteers Needed: Love Out Loud (Winston-Salem) is working with nonprofit, church, business and city partners to ‘safely’ help those in need in our local communities.

How can I help? https://volunteer.loveoutloudws.com/covid/

HIRING? Several retailers ARE hiring right now…

*Walmart is hiring thousands of workers in North Carolina in response to the strong demand in stores as a result of the coronavirus. You can apply by visiting Walmartcareers.com or text ‘jobs’ to 240240 to get started.

You can apply today and start today