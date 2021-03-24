Wednesday News, March 24, 2021

Discover and explore our local waterways and lakes in Forsyth County. ‘Forsyth Creek Week’ happening today through Sunday (March 28). Join in this week-long celebration of all things ‘creek’ with films, bird walks, creek crawls, rain barrel workshops, kayaking and fly-fishing demonstrations and more. Enjoy lots of virtual workshops along with limited in-person events.

Additional easing of COVID-19 restrictions.

Beginning Friday, some places in North Carolina will be able to open at 100% capacity, including museums, aquariums, retail businesses and salons.

Some entertainment venues can increase to 50%.

*Everyone should still adhere to masking and social distancing guidelines

*Executive Order No. 204 goes into effect at 5pm Friday through April 30, 2021 at 5pm.

Muscadine grape juice in every school? Legislation ‘mandating the availability’ of muscadine grape juice in all public K-12 schools, colleges and universities cleared the state House on Tuesday. House Bill 136l now goes to the state Senate for approval.

If signed into law, the mandate would begin with the 2021-22 school year.

Update: The National Black Theatre Festival in Winston-Salem has been postponed until 2022, given the current COVID environment.

UPDATE: The Biden administration has extended the ACA Healthcare Marketplace by an additional 3 months, through August 15, 2021.

The change will allow Americans more time to take advantage of benefits granted through the Covid relief law — including increased federal subsidies to reduce premiums.

First in Flight?

A small piece of aviation history on board the latest Mars mission.

You may have heard about NASA’s Perseverance rover landing on Mars.

Well, an experimental ‘helicopter’, named Ingenuity, hitched a ride to the red planet with Perseverance last month. A ‘small postage-size piece of muslin fabric’ from the 1903 Wright Brothers’ Flyer was donated at NASA’s request. The swatch made the 300 million-mile journey to Mars with the blessing of the Wright brothers’ great-grandniece and great-grandnephew.

Traffic Alert in Winston-Salem (WED + THURS)

Polo Road will be closed at the bridge over University Parkway

Times: 8:30 am to 4:30 pm

Reason: Installing underground utilities.

A silent byproduct of the pandemic

Stress is causing a spike in chipped and cracked teeth

Out of dentists surveyed, 71% reported an increase in teeth grinding and clenching; 63% reported an increase in chipped and cracked teeth, and 62% reported an increase TMJ disorder, according to the American Dental Association Health Policy Institute study released March 2.

Also, one in three kids grind their teeth at night because they are under so much stress.

Fact: Mouth guards can be pricey but far cheaper than repairing a chipped or cracked tooth. But, mouth guards only treat the symptom.

Mouth guards are a temporary fix to a much bigger problem of stress from the pandemic. Addressing the stress and finding ways to deal with the stress is the best way to fix all of this. Stress reducers include: Walks, exercise, yoga and meditation.

Sleep is key. Experts suggest avoiding caffeine at night from coffee and sodas and investing in a comfortable pillow or mattress.

NOTE: Because people are wearing masks, it’s important to drink additional water to keep your mouth moist. It’s a key to healthy teeth and gums.

Details soon: Individuals who lost loved ones from COVID-19 will soon be able to apply for reimbursement for their funeral expenses. FEMA is launching a ‘reimbursement program’ in April to compensate people for COVID-19-related funeral costs between Jan. 20 and Dec. 31 of 2020. Officials saying that the assistance will continue into 2021.

Later this month, you will be able to assess a toll-free number to apply.

*People who have COVID-19 funeral expenses are encouraged to keep and gather documentation ahead of the program’s launch in April.

Livestream ONLY. The 249th Easter Sunrise Service at Old Salem will be held ‘virtually’ on Easter Sunday (April 4, 2021). NO outdoor component this Easter.

The Board of Elders of the Salem Congregation making the decision to go ‘livestream only’ again this Easter due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Details and broadcast info online at www.moraviansunrise.org

Do you have experience administering vaccinations?

March Madness: Vote for the River Otter

The river otter water tank mural on Sides Road (visible going south on Peters Creek parkway) has made it to the Elite 8 in a national competition.

City of Winston-Salem entered the Sides Road Water Tank, one of 85 nominees, into the national online competition. *To vote for the water tank into the next round visit www.elgl.org. (and click on the Cincinnati/Winston-Salem matchup)

Voting is free and is open to the public

BTW: The mural (of the colorful American Red Otter) titled “A Morning on the Yadkin River” was created by the artist Daas in 2018.

https://www.wxii12.com/article/winston-salem-otter-water-tank-knope-competition-advances/35799727