Wednesday News, March 21, 2018

First FULL day of Spring, and the ground is covered with snow?

Winter Storm Warning for the Northern Mountains. Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches or more.

Social media is all a buzz about that high speed police chase from Thomasville to Winston-Salem on Monday evening. A 40-year-old Winston-Salem man has been charged with three counts of assault with a deadly weapon on a government official and fleeing to elude arrest with a motor vehicle. Thomasville Police responded to Thomasville Family Pharmacy in reference to a person attempting to fill a forged prescription. Upon arrival, Carroll fled in a Toyota Prius. http://www.the-dispatch.com/news/

One of the questions from this latest police chase, why put the public in danger for such a ‘minor’ offense? Experts say high-speed chases pose a significant but less obvious risk: Triggering physiological changes in the drivers that can affect their decision-making. Police trainers call it “the adrenaline dump.” Under North Carolina law, driving 18 miles over the speed limit can be considered reckless driving. *Each year, 300 to 400 people are killed in high-speed police pursuits in the U.S (NPR)

Alert: Orbitz says one of its older websites may have been hacked, potentially exposing the personal information of people who made purchases online between Jan. 1, 2016 and Dec. 22, 2017. About 880,000 payment cards were impacted. Orbitz is offering those impacted a year of free credit monitoring and identity protection service in countries where available. The current Orbitz.com website was not involved in the incident. Orbitz is now owned by Expedia Inc.

Traffic Alert in Winston-Salem

Old Salisbury Road is CLOSED between West Clemmonsville Road and Southpark Boulevard / Ardmore Road after a water main break damaged the road. Repairs are expected to be completed by Friday, weather permitting. http://www.journalnow.com

Traffic Alert: Road Construction in Forsyth County

EB Business 40 between Linville Road and South Main Street

in Kernersville. Expect delays through Easter Weekend…

Pizza increases productivity? A recent study claims that pizza is a bigger motivator than cash and can make people more productive at work…

Detailed the book Payoff: The Hidden Logic That Shapes Our Motivations by psychologist Dan Ariely

This week is National Poison Prevention Week

EVENT this Thursday: High Point police will be at the Publix on N. Main Street in High Point from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. this Thursday (March 22) collecting unused and expired prescription and over-the-counter medications. SOURCE: High Point Enterprise

MYTH: Poisons aren’t that big of a deal.

Fact: Accidental poisoning is the biggest cause of unintentional injury in the US

60% of accidental poisonings involve medications…

Experts recommend storing all medicines and other potentially poisonous products up high, out of sight and locked up, just so little ones don’t accidentally get into them. Also, dispose of unwanted medications and other hazardous products properly.

If you suspect someone has ingested something poisonous, call the Poison Help Hotline at 800-222-1222 (available 24-7)

TIPS TO PREVENT POISONINGS

*Be prepared for an emergency. Keep the national, free Poison Helpline number at your fingertips by saving the number in your mobile phone: 1-800-222-1222

*Practice safe storage habits. Always store medicines and hazardous substances up, away, and out of sight of children. Keep these substances in their original, child resistant containers.

*Read and follow all labels and directions. Review medicine and product labels before you use them, especially before giving medicine to children.

*Detect invisible threats. Have a working carbon monoxide detector in your home

Breaking News overnight: A 24 year old suspect wanted in connection of the bombings in Austin, Texas took his own life as police were moving in for an arrest. The dramatic confrontation comes after a serial bomber struck in the Texas capital in a bombing spree that lasted several weeks, claiming 2 lives and wounding at least four others.

More questions: The deadly collision between an Uber autonomous vehicle and a pedestrian near Phoenix, Arizona is bringing calls for tougher self-driving regulations, but advocates for a hands-off approach say big changes aren’t needed.

Local authorities haven’t determined fault… CNN

Another Nor’easter: New England is bracing for its fourth winter storm to hit the region in less than three weeks. Most major US air carriers are waiving fees for flight changes at airports in the path of the latest storm. The Weather Channel