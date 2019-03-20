Wednesday News, March 20, 2019 

Search
Verne HillMar 20, 2019 

Spring officially arrives later today at 5:58pm

*Enjoy equal day to night: 12 hours of daylight and 12 hours of darkness

The final “supermoon” of the year happening tonight.

*Free soft-serve Cone Day at Dairy Queen

*Free ‘Pink Lemonade’ cake square at Dewey’s (one per person)

https://www.instagram.com/deweysbakery/p/BvOkr2Ll8Hi/

 

Alert: Nearly 70% of the produce sold in the U.S. comes with pesticide residue. Environmental Working Group’s ‘Dirty Dozen’, a list of the fruits and vegetables with the most pesticide residue is out.

At the top of the ‘Dirty  Dozen’ list: Spinach, kale, strawberries, nectarines and apples. The group found that more than 90% of food samples tested positive for residues of two or more pesticides, while multiple samples of kale indicated the presence of 18 pesticides.

Good News: Cleanest foods:  Avocados, pineapple, mushrooms and cantaloupe.

Bottom Line: The organization advises us to eat organic produce.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/money/2019/03/20/pesticides-food-report-strawberries-spinach-kale-have-most/3178844002/

 

FACT: The IRS examined 0.5% of all individual returns for the 2017 tax year.

Audit Triggers include: Missing income, wrongly claiming a child, inflated business expenses and too-high deductions. Check out the “7 red flags that could trigger an IRS audit of your taxes” on the News Blog at wbfj.fm

https://www.usatoday.com/story/money/2019/03/19/irs-audit-triggers-how-avoid-review-your-tax-return-year/3205302002/

 

Sad News: Dr. Richard Janeway, the driving force behind Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, passed away Sunday after a long illness. Janeway was 86.

Janeway was a neurologist by profession, but long before that he was a child actor, working as an extra on “The Little Rascals.”  It was at the medical school, where he started working in 1966, that his influence was most felt.  Janeway was Dean of Bowman Gray School of Medicine, now called Wake Forest School of Medicine, from 1972 to 1994…

FYI: A ‘Celebration of Life’ service will be held this Friday (March 22)

        at 2pm at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Winston-Salem.

https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/former-wake-forest-medical-school-dean-richard-janeway-dies-at/article_27965813-84ae-5a14-8a23-8a1c6c7e552f.html

 

Spanking and other forms of corporal punishment could be ‘legally’ banned from public schools (even Charter Schools) if current legislation from lawmakers in Raleigh passes both in the House and Senate. 

BTW: Corporal punishment in schools has been banned in more than 30 states.

https://www.journalnow.com/news/state_region/bill-calls-for-banning-corporal-punishment-in-n-c-public/article_b5c3919c-058b-5442-a24a-24f426f53e2d.html

 

It’s opening day for Major League Baseball . . . in Japan? The Seattle Mariners and Oakland Athletics squared off earlier this morning in Tokyo for the ‘first’ international regular-season game of the MLB season.  Opening day for the MLB is March 28.

**LOCALLY, the WS Dash is celebrating their 10th anniversary season

      at BB&T Ballpark. First home game is April 11…  www.wsdash.com

 

March Madness: NIT Men’s College Basketball…

NC State, Clemson and UNG-G winning last night

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

