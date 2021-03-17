Wednesday News, March 17, 2021

Spring begins this Saturday, March 20
Allergy Alert: Tree pollen in the ‘HIGH’ range today. www.forsyth.cc/EAP/pollen.aspx
Severe weather possible Thursday afternoon
How about a sweet treat on St Patrick’s Day
Show up to your local Krispy Kreme store – wearing green –
And get a FREE original doughnut with green glaze
Drive Thru Career Fair happening TODAY 2-5pm
Location: Greater First United Baptist Church on Deep River Road in High Point
Most participating employers will be on-site. NOTE: If you are attending, you will need to create an account at NCWorks Online to upload your résumé and see available listings from all employers, including some not attending this event.
Face coverings + social distancing required. https://guilfordworks.org/event/greater-first-community-response/
Discover and explore our local waterways and lakes in Forsyth County.
‘Forsyth Creek Week’ happening March 20 – 28, 2021
This year there will be more virtual workshops along with some in-person events.
List of Events: www.forsythcreekweek.org/calendar
Join in this week-long celebration of all things ‘creek’ with films, bird walks, creek crawls, rain barrel workshops, kayaking and fly-fishing demonstrations and more.
NOTE: Masks and social distancing observed at all in-person events.
Starting Wednesday: Group 4 vaccinations will open to people ages 16 to 64 with medical conditions that put them at higher risk for COVID-19.
More Group 4 individuals will be eligible for the Covid vaccine beginning April 7.
Learn more at the News Blog at wbfj.fm
https://covid19.ncdhhs.gov/vaccines/find-your-spot-take-your-shot/deeper-dive-group-4#essential-workers-not-yet-vaccinated
Looking to get that Covid 19 vaccination?
Visit Find My Vaccine Group to find your vaccination group. https://findmygroup.nc.gov/
Someone is considered “fully vaccinated” when it’s been at least 2 weeks since they got the one-dose Johnson & Johnson shot, or 2weeks since they got their second dose of Pfizer or Moderna.
People getting their COVID-19 vaccination at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds will get to enjoy the sights and sounds of LIVE music. The performances by local musicians are made possible by the Arts Council of Winston-Salem and Forsyth County.
Actually, the Arts Council is using its Artist Relief Fund to pay the musicians for their time. The performances – happening between 9am and 11am through the end of the month- will include a variety of musicians (and genres).
https://www.wfdd.org/story/arts-council-hires-local-musicians-play-forsyth-county-vaccine-clinic
Volunteer Open House at Salem Pregnancy Care Center
Monday evening (March 22) from 6pm-7:30pm. Space is limited to 8.
RSVP is required by this Friday at noon (3/19). debbie.bohlmann@salempregnancy.org
FACT: Working smoke alarms can cut the risk of dying in a home fire by half.
Test alarms monthly and replace the batteries at least once a year
Replace smoke alarms that are 10 years or older.
https://www.redcross.org/about-us/news-and-events/news/2021/-turn-clocks-ahead-test-smoke-alarms.html
Financial Covid Relief on the way.
The “Get My Payment” tool on the IRS website is now working for those who are eligible to receive the third stimulus checks.
If you use the IRS website, you should see the scheduled deposit date for your check. https://www.irs.gov/coronavirus/get-my-payment
*5 key facts about the latest $1,400 stimulus checks (WFMY News 2)
https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/its-finally-here-5-key-facts-about-the-latest-1400-stimulus-checks/83
Good News: Syngenta will stay in Greensboro
The company also plans to expand its location on South Swing Road
https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/syngenta-planning-to-expand-greensboro-headquarters/83-f8883463-b2fe-4c53-8640-6aae94f1a2e8
Local school news…
Jared Rashford named the new ‘Head of School’ at Bishop McGuinness High School.
https://journalnow.com/news/local/education/bishop-mcguinness-names-new-head-of-school/
Tricia McManus will be sworn in (later today) as the new superintendent of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools. The closed event happens at 5:30pm at the district’s Education Building on Bethania Station Road.
https://journalnow.com/news/local/education/school-superintendent-will-be-sworn-in-on-wednesday/
Officer Sean Houle getting an emotional welcome home on Tuesday. His family is “in awe” of the community’s support.
The Kernersville police officer was shot in the line of duty on Feb. 21. (Local media)
Wake Forest Baptist Health announcing plans for a multimillion-dollar children’s outpatient facility. The center’s pediatric providers and services will be directly connected to resources at Brenner Children’s Hospital.The site is partnered with Atrium Health.
https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/health/coronavirus/group-4-eligible-for-covid-19-vaccinations-starting-wednesday-underlying-health-risk-vaccine/
Prayers: 8 killed in the Atlanta-area massage parlor shootings on Tuesday.
Many of the women killed were of Asian descent.
A 21-year-old man was taken into custody hours later.
https://www.newsnationnow.com/us-news/southeast/2-dead-others-hurt-in-atlanta-area-massage-parlor-shooting/
