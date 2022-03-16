Wednesday News, March 16, 2022

Spring officially begins this Sunday (March 20)

Seasonal Allergy Alert: TREE pollen in the HIGH range for Wednesday. https://www.forsyth.cc/EAP/pollen.aspx

Headline of the Morning: ‘Senate passes bill to make daylight saving time permanent’. No more time change? Likely. The Senate passed by unanimous consent the Sunshine Protection Act on Tuesday, a measure that would make daylight saving time permanent. The measure still needs approval from the U.S. House of Representatives, before going to the President for his signature. But wait… If approved the change would take place November 2023. So even if the bill becomes law, we will still “fall back” in November, before “springing forward” again next year.

Some good news. The little pinnacle trail reopened at pilot Mountain. Remember the wildfire at Pilot Mountain last November that burned more than 1,000 acres? The park had to close while firefighters worked to put out the flames. Then, crews worked for months to repair the damaged trails.

Ukraine: Under attack from Russia.

The President of Ukraine (Volodymyr Zelenskyy) delivered an emotional address to Congress this morning. He is still pushing for a ‘no-fly zone’ as the Russian invasion of his country continues. BTW: More than 3 million people have fled Ukraine since Russia invaded Feb. 24, according to the International Organization for Migration.

A motivational ‘message hotline’ that started out as a school project is now receiving 9,000 calls an hour. The automated hotline called “Peptoc” was created by two teachers along with school kids at West Side Union Elementary School in Healdsburg, California. The pre-recorded messages are helping ‘spread a little bit of joy amid all the chaos happening in the world’.

It’s just ‘madness’. NIT: Wake Forest will play Towson at the Joel TONIGHT (7pm) in a first-round game of the NIT. The winner will play (some school named) Virginia Commonwealth? 😊 Tickets are $15 each. Details at GoDeacs.com.

The NCAA field of 68 teams is set. ACC Tournament champ Virginia Tech joins Duke, North Carolina, Notre Dame and Miami in the ‘Big Dance’ later this week.

Starbucks is planning to phase out its iconic cups

The coffee chain is aiming to eliminate all disposable cups by 2025.

By the end of next year, customers will be able to use their own personal mugs at every Starbucks in the US and Canada! Enjoy the holiday-themed cups while they last!

Airfares are going up. It’s probably a good time to buy plane tickets!

Jet fuel prices are soaring along with other costs. So are airfares.

Remove and Replace: Down with the Bradford pear trees?

Ohio, Pennsylvania even South Carolina have announced bans against the sale and planting of Bradford pear trees! North Carolina does not currently have a ban on Bradford pears, but a new program has placed a ‘bounty’ on the invasive Bradford.

*The ‘tree bounty’ initiative, set to start with an April 23 event in Greensboro, will allow people to get up to five new native trees for their yards in exchange for cutting down the same number of Bradford pears (based on availability).

*A registration form can be found at treebountync.com.

What’s up with the Bradford Pear? Native to Asia, the white-flowered Bradford pear tree – with that distinctive smell – was introduced to the U.S. in the early 20th century. Bradford pears can breed with other types of pear trees and spread in natural forests replacing native trees and creating food deserts for birds.

“Working for a living, filling holes is good for the soul!

Over the weekend, pop rocker Rod Stewart shared two ‘videos’ of some pot hole repair – that he and a few others took on – near his Essex home in the UK.

The 77-year-old singer can be seen shoveling saying, “I’m repairing the street where I live, because no one can be bothered to do it. The other day there was an ambulance with a burst tire,” he says in the video. “My Ferrari can’t get through here at all, so me and the boys thought we’d come and (fix the pot holes) ourselves.”

…every picture tells a story don’t it?

Or Fixin; pot holes keeps Rod ‘Forever Young’? 😊

North Carolina saw the #4 largest move-in numbers by volume in the US in 2021.

According to HireAHelper’s 4th annual migration report.

Fuel-saving tips from AAA…

*Keep tires properly inflated. Underinflation reduces fuel economy

*Slow down and drive the speed limit. Aerodynamic drag causes fuel

economy to drop off significantly as speeds increase above 50 mph.

*Avoid prolonged idling. If your car will be stopped for more than

60 seconds shut off the engine to save fuel.

