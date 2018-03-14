Wednesday News, March 14, 2018

Spring is on the way, officially beginning next Tuesday, March 20 (at 12:15pm)

Gusty winds with low humidity today and Thursday. Please no outdoor burning…

Today is ‘Pi’ Day as in March 14th or 3.14 159265359

Pi is the ratio of a circle’s circumference to its diameter. So, for any circle, dividing its circumference by its diameter will give you the exact same number: 3.14159…or pi.

Businesses offering Pi Day Deals include…

Cici’s, Hungry Howie’s, Pieology…even Bojangles’ and Whole Foods

Today marks one month since that deadly school shooting at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. Students across that nation participating in various ‘school walkout’ in protest of school violence at 10am this morning – over 17 minutes, one minute for each of the 17 victims of the Parkland shooting.

One Christian school in Chesapeake, Virginia participated in the National School Walkout this morning, but with a different focus…prayer.

Officials with Greenbrier Christian Academy wanted to give their students a way to remember the victims of Parkland, Florida – and be a part of the national discussion – while praying for the victims and their families.

Here’s what happened: The school set up a memorial of 17 empty chairs each with the name of one of the victims from Stoneman Douglas High School, along with a rose, in front of the auditorium. Approximately 200 students ranging from grades 7-12 were divided into 17 groups. The students walked out of their classroom at 10am this morning and file past the 17 empty chairs – to a designated part of campus. There, each student group PRAYED for the families of the victims, the country, and the nation’s schools for 17 minutes.

“Our students are definitely excited about the ability to participate in a national discussion but do it in a positive way. It will be a time to shine God’s love on the victims and the people who are hurting right now…”

-Danielle Gullickson, community director with Greenbrier Christian Academy

SOURCE: CBN News https://goo.gl/Lkm69c

It’s a BOY: “Fixer Upper” fans, the gender of the newest Gaines baby on the way has been revealed and its all BLUE. Chip Gaines made the announcement in a video shared on Twitter. In January, the Chip and JoAnna surprised fans when they announced they were expecting baby #5. https://goo.gl/gFKB1x

Traffic Alert: Road Construction

EB Business 40 between Linville Road and South Main Street in Kernersville.

Expect delays starting today through early April. Inside lane will be CLOSED for road construction. The lane should re-open by April 3

Moving history? You can voice your opinion on a proposal by Gov. Roy Cooper to move three Confederate monuments from Raleigh (State Capitol grounds) to the Bentonville State Historic Site in Johnston County.

Written comments can be made on a website. More than 3,700 messages already have been received. https://goo.gl/g7Hhxd

Voice your opinion: https://goo.gl/v7i6SQ

The Northeast is digging out of its third Nor-Easter in 3 weeks.

Some are saying that “the groundhog was right. Six more weeks of winter, really?”

British ‘deep thinking’ physicist Stephen Hawking, considered by many to be one of the world’s greatest living scientists, has died. He was 76. Hawking was diagnosed with ALS (or disease Lou Gehrig‘s disease) at age 21 while studying at the University of Cambridge, eventually confining his to a wheelchair. Interesting: The average life expectancy after an ALS diagnosis is three years, with only 5% living 20 years or more. Hawkins lived over 50 years with ALS. https://goo.gl/rVxHfh

One of many quotes from one of the world’s ‘smartest’ people…

“Belief in a God who intervenes in the universe – to make sure the good guys win or get rewarded in the next life – is wishful thinking….” –Stephen Hawking

The Bible says: “…if you confess with your mouth, “Jesus is Lord,” and believe in your heart that God raised Him from the dead, you will be saved. For with your heart you believe and are justified, and with your mouth you confess and are saved.” Romans 10:9-10

Offering Hope: Las Vegas, Washington, D.C., and Denver have been named America’s loneliest cities in a recent study, but pastors in those cities are not surprised. They say the transient nature of modern life, along with selfishness and technology contribute to people feeling alone despite being surrounded by people.

Vance Pitman, pastor of Hope Church in Las Vegas, cited a combination of issues that could have led to “Sin City” topping the list released in February. “Over 90% of Las Vegans do not have a relationship with Jesus, and this leaves them with a spiritual emptiness which often leads to real loneliness,” Pitman told Baptist Press.

*More than 1 million people have moved to Las Vegas in the past decade, leaving people to start over building community and meaningful relationships, he said. Also, Las Vegas is an extremely fast-paced city. “The rhythm of Las Vegas life makes building meaningful relationships challenging, and it really only happens with real intentionality,” Pitman said. “Certainly the foundation of our refuge for whatever it may be — loneliness or anxiety or fear — is knowing that we’re never alone. [God] always knows us. David boasted of this in Psalm 139, saying ‘Where can I go from Your Spirit?’ https://goo.gl/i995SV

Big Dance: The ACC has the most teams in the Men’s tournament with 9.

*Six teams from our state (NC) are headed to the big dance:

TONIGHT – March 14 NC Central vs Texas Southern. Tip off at 6:40 p.m.