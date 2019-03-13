Wednesday News, March 13, 2019 

Spring officially arrives next Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at 5:58pm

ALERT: The statewide ‘Booze It & Lose It’ campaign for St. Patrick’s Day begins this Thursday and runs through the weekend.

Spring Job Fair TODAY from Noon to 4pm

Bridger Field House (BB&T Football Field) on Deacon Blvd in Winston-Salem.

*Job fields include Transportation, Manufacturing, Customer Service, Protective

Services, Healthcare, Professional Careers, Skilled Trades and I-T.

Employers include: Cone Health, Dewey’s Bakery, Herbalife, Joyce Farms, Pepsi Co, Truliant Credit Union and Winston-Salem Forsyth County Schools (plus others). https://www.facebook.com/events/384472642136299/?active_tab=about

Reminder: ‘Linked In’ workshops every Thursday from 9 to noon…

The ‘Professional Center by Goodwill’ is located inside the Goodwill Industries building off University Parkway and Coliseum Drive in Winston-Salem (336) 464-0516

www.GoodwillProfessionalCenter.org procenter@GoodwillNWNC.org

Sad News: Page High School student Sincere Davis passed away following a shooting on the night of March 2, according to a news release from Greensboro police.

Davis, 18, a senior and football player, had been in the hospital since the shooting. Greensboro police are now investigating the shooting as a homicide.

Page High School Principal Erik Naglee said Davis was a model student, served as a captain on the football team and was on the school’s leadership council.

https://myfox8.com/2019/03/12/page-high-school-student-sincere-davis-has-died-after-shooting/

The Winston-Salem/Forsyth County school board announcing makeup days from last December’s snowstorm. Make-up days include March 29, and June 7, 10 and 11. Exams and state testing will extend to match those added days in June. Graduating seniors will take all exams prior to graduation weekend, which begins the evening of Friday, June 7. The board already forgave two makeup days earlier this year because of Hurricane Florence last September.

https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/school-board-will-forgive-one-of-five-snow-days-from/article_b158b95f-d452-5fa8-80f3-e463cd1c9aef.html

RECALL: Honda has issued another recall of more than 1 million Acura and Honda vehicles in the US with Takata air bag inflators.

https://www.npr.org/2019/03/13/702894575/honda-recalls-1-1-million-vehicles-after-air-bag-injures-driver

President Donald Trump’s former campaign chairman Paul Manafort faces a second sentencing today in DC. https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/2019/03/13/paul-manafort-sentencing-nfl-free-agency-5-things-know-wednesday/3139427002/

Pressure is growing on the US after Britain and Germany join numerous countries that have grounded Boeing 737 MAX 8 jets after that deadly crash in Ethiopia over the weekend. Several US senators including Mitt Romney are calling for action.

http://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2019/march/us-pressure-grows-after-britain-germany-join-countries-grounding-boeing-737-max-8

ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament in Charlotte: Miami advancing. Wake Forest is out…

TODAY: NC State vs Clemson (second round) at noon

THUR: UNC, Duke, Virginia and Florida State play on Thursday

https://www.journalnow.com/sports/wfu/basketball/wake-forest-will-open-acc-tournament-on-tuesday-at-noon/article_6cb1d7ff-538c-5d40-b628-67905deac4c8.html

Southern Conference Tournament winner (Wofford) joins Gardner Webb and Liberty University with automatic bids to the Big Dance by winning their conference tourneys.

The Justice Department calling ‘Operation Varsity Blues’ the largest college admissions bribery case in its history. Dozens of people including coaches and parents and even some Hollywood stars have been indicted. The schools themselves are not targets of the investigation and no students have been charged.

Bill Ferguson, the head volleyball coach at Wake Forest University, has been put on administrative leave after being charged Tuesday with racketeering in a massive national college admissions bribery case that includes wealthy executives and Hollywood actresses. Ferguson is one of 12 defendants who are either collegiate coaches or involved with private athletics groups. According to NBC News, Georgetown, Stanford, UCLA, the University of San Diego, USC, the University of Texas, Wake Forest and Yale are the schools alleged to be involved in the scheme.

https://www.journalnow.com/news/crime/wake-forest-coach-accused-of-accepting-six-figure-bribe-to/article_df0ff008-5ef1-565f-96c9-98bca8aa68fb.html

The future of the Carolina Panthers may be in South Carolina? The Charlotte-based NFL team has begun talks with leaders from Rock Hill about relocating the Panthers’ headquarters and training facility to South Carolina. The Panthers and the state could seek changes to this and other economic incentive laws, and those changes could pave the way for a move. https://myfox8.com/2019/03/13/carolina-panthers-in-talks-with-south-carolina-legislators-over-possible-move-across-border/

Traffic Tip? Ever been in this situation. A construction project has narrowed the number of open lanes, and motorists have the audacity to shoot to the front of the line and cut into the remaining open lane amid a chorus of honks, yells and gestures.

According to the Colorado Department of Transportation, drivers that move forward in an open merge lane and jet in front of a line of stalled motorists – are merging correctly.

*The department has been promoting for a decade the “zipper method” of merging when traffic is particularly congested. Officials recommend this late-merge strategy in which drivers use the entire roadway and take turns merging from the closed lane into the open one at the point when the road narrows.

-In heavy congestion, this strategy reduces delays by as much as 35%.

-Bottom Line: When people merge early, they create a more severe backup because they leave a lane unused.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/nation-now/2016/09/21/merging-into-traffic-youre-doing-wrong/90798014/

Birthday surprises?

Many parents expect a call from their kids on their birthday, but one New Jersey dad is getting thousands of birthday wishes thanks to a prank from his sons.

Chris Ferry’s two sons couldn’t decide what to get their dad for his 62nd birthday. Then one of them had an idea.

How about a billboard. One with their father’s photo and cell number?!?

*So far the dad has received over 15,000 call and hits on social media.

So, what will the sons do to top this gift next year. Maybe get a bigger billboard?

Chris’ actual birthday is March 16, but the billboard will stay up until April 6…

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/nation/2019/03/12/new-jersey-man-birthday-wishes-sons-prank/3146488002/