Wednesday News, March 10, 2021

Spring forward one hour this Saturday night…

10 days til SPRING (Spring begins March 20)

Allergy Alert: Tree pollen in the ‘HIGH’ range today. www.forsyth.cc/EAP/pollen.aspx

Today is National Landline Telephone Day? Alexander Graham Bell was the first to patent the telephone back in 1876. Use your landline, or if you’ve cut the cord, call someone who has a landline phone today (like Verne) :0

A mass FEMA vaccination clinic (for Covid-19 shots) is now open at Four Seasons Town Centre in Greensboro. The Community Vaccination Center in Greensboro plans to operate 12 hours a day, seven days a week for eight weeks. https://www.guilfordcountync.gov/how-do-i/gso-mass-vax

Visit Find My Vaccine Group to find your vaccination group. https://findmygroup.nc.gov/

Someone is considered “fully vaccinated” when it’s been at least 2 weeks since they got the one-dose Johnson & Johnson shot, or 2weeks since they got their second dose of Pfizer or Moderna.

Wake Forest Baptist Health has updated its visitation policy.

Note: All visitors must continue to properly wear a mask while in any Wake Forest Baptist facility. Additional information at www.wakehealth.edu.

Conservative leaders within the United Methodist Church (UMC) have unveiled their plans to form a new denomination. The Global Methodist Church will follow a biblical New Testament doctrine, allow women to serve at all levels but will not recognize same-sex marriage.

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/2021/march/united-methodist-conservatives-to-form-new-global-church-will-not-recognize-same-sex-marriage

New: The Governor of Arkansas (Asa Hutchinson) signed into law legislation banning nearly all abortions in the state. Arkansas is one of at least 14 states where legislators have proposed outright abortion bans this year.

The bill only allows the procedure to save the life of the mother.

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2021/march/arkansas-governor-signs-near-total-abortion-ban-into-law

‘Severe Weather Preparedness Week’ in North Carolina

Today’s focus: Staying safe in ‘high wind situations’

When your area is under a tornado warning, or if you see a tornado approaching, you should seek shelter immediately!

*Most injuries associated with high winds are from flying debris, so remember to protect your head.

*Go to a pre-designated area: a safe room, basement, or lowest building level.

*If there is no basement, go to the center of a small interior room on the lowest level (such as a closet, bathroom, or interior hallway) away from corners, windows, doors, and outside walls.

Put as many walls as possible between you and the outside.

In a car? Do not get under an overpass or bridge. You are safer in a low, flat location. https://www.weather.gov/media/rah/2021ncswpw/2021_SWPW_Wednesday.pdf

Expect a Church Attendance Boom, Post Covid?

In a recent study of 1,000 Protestant churches conducted by Lifeway Research, church members said when ‘COVID-19 is no longer an active threat to people’s health’, ‘

91% plan to attend in-person worship services at least as often as they did before the pandemic.

*In Person? In January 2021, 51% of churchgoers surveyed did not attend any in-person services…22% said it was because none were offered by their church while 30% chose not to attend their church’s in-person services.

*The online connection. More than 4 in 5 churchgoers (83%) said they watched a ‘live stream’ of a church service instead of attending in person at least once in 2020. Far more watched via live stream in 2020 than before the pandemic.

Introspection during the pandemic. Most churchgoers (54%) said the events of 2020 caused them to grow closer to God. 27% said they became much closer to God in 2020.

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2021/march/church-attendance-boom-on-the-horizon-vast-majority-of-u-s-churchgoers-say-theyll-return-when-pandemic-ends

Men’s ACC basketball Tournament in Greensboro

(WED) Second Round games today…

Noon: NC State vs Syracuse

2:30pm: Clemson vs. Miami

6:30pm: Duke vs Louisville

9pm: North Carolina vs. Notre Dame

The 11th annual Senior Services (Winston-Salem) – VIRTUAL Art Show & Sale benefiting Meals-on-Wheels continues through March 13, you can preview and browse amazing art from a variety of artists ONLINE!

Starting March 13, you can buy your favorite pieces.

The best part is that the sales of the art will help provide nutritious meals to area seniors in our Meals-on-Wheels program! https://www.seniorservicesinc.org/art-show-sale-2021/?preview=true

It’s National Nutrition Month

Crisis Control Ministry is hosting their annual “Wee Care! Cereal Drive”

Now through the end of March (March 31). Participating Elementary schools, preschools and daycare centers are collecting cereal to be distributed in Crisis Control Ministry’s food pantries in Winston-Salem and Kernersville.

For additional information, Call Maggie at 336.842.0430. Visit www.crisiscontrol.org