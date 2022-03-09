Wednesday News, March 09, 2022

With gas prices now over $4 a gallon in the Triad, fuel-saving tip from AAA Carolinas

*Keep tires properly inflated. Underinflation reduces fuel economy

*Slow down and drive the speed limit. Aerodynamic drag causes fuel economy

to drop off significantly as speeds increase above 50 mph.

*Avoid prolonged idling. If your car will be stopped for more than 60 seconds,

shut off the engine to save fuel.

*Minimize your use of air conditioning.

More tips on the News Blog: https://gasprices.aaa.com/news/fuel-saving-tips/

Seasonal Allergy Alert: TREE pollen in the LOW range for Wednesday. https://www.forsyth.cc/EAP/pollen.aspx

In Studio this morning: Thanks to some of the youth actors (and parents) making the ‘Hills come alive this morning with the Sound of Music’!

Lexington Youth Theatre presents ‘The Sound of Music’

…at the Edward C Smith Civic Center in uptown Lexington / March 18, 19 and 20

Ticket info at http://www.lexingtonyouththeatreinc.com/

Bipartisan support. The Senate has passed a bill that overhaul the US Postal Service, making the way we get ‘the mail’ better and more efficient.

By making changes to health care coverage within the agency, the bill is expected to save the postal service $50 billion dollars over the next decade. The bill also requires the postal service to create an online dashboard with local and national delivery time data.

https://www.cnn.com/2022/03/08/business/toilet-paper-roll-shrinking-inflation/index.html

Taking personal responsibility! Hawaii’s mask mandate will expire March 25, making it the last U.S. state to embrace a face-covering requirement.

https://www.cnn.com/2022/03/08/us/hawaii-to-drop-covid-mask-mandate/index.html

Don’t ditch you masks yet? “Regardless of your area’s Covid infectious rate, some of us may still want to wear face coverings,” said Dr. John O’Horo, infectious disease specialist at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota. Examples: You may want to wear a mask when going indoors to places like grocery stores, concerts (any large gathering of people). Bottom line: Mask guidelines can vary over time, so it’s a good idea to keep some masks on hand should your situation change.

https://www.cnn.com/2022/03/03/health/mask-mandate-lift-guidelines-wellness/index.html

Thinner toilet paper roll. Fewer cookies in a bag. A less shampoo in the bottle.

Instead of charging buyers more to compensate for inflation, some companies are just, well, offering less. Product downsizing is also known as “shrinkflation.”

Retail industry experts say we could see more consumer products start shrinking in size or quantity — or both — because of rising costs.

https://www.cnn.com/2022/03/08/business/toilet-paper-roll-shrinking-inflation/index.html

Men’s ACC Tournament in Brooklyn this week

Fifth seed Wake Forest plays Boston College this afternoon at 2:30pm.

*Duke, Carolina, Miami and Notre Dame ‘jump into play’ on Thursday.

https://journalnow.com/sports/college/wfu/wake-forest-is-no-5-seed-and-will-play-wednesday-in-acc-tournament-in-brooklyn/article_

It’s ‘Severe Weather Preparedness Week’ for North Carolina

Focus for Wednesday: Staying safe when high winds, hail, and tornadoes strike

https://www.weather.gov/rah//severeprep

Ukraine under attack from Russia. President Biden on Tuesday has banned the importing of Russian oil, natural gas and coal to the US in response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. https://www.cnn.com/europe/live-news/ukraine-russia-putin-news-03-08-22

*Check out the News Blog for ‘ways to help’ the Ukrainian people…

Hopping on the treadmill for just 10 minutes can help keep the body healthy, but one study shows why going the ‘extra mile’ can make a big difference.

Just one hour of exercise makes cells burn calories at a faster rate for up to two days.

Researchers from Oregon State University found that a moderate aerobic workout has a positive fat-burning effect that continues for about 48 hours. Regular exercise creates lasting change in metabolism, making our bodies burn more energy even when they’re not working out. https://www.studyfinds.org/hour-exercise-calories-burn-faster/

Veterans Dental Clinic happening April 1-3, 2022 (Friday- Sunday)

Location: Pinedale Christian Church in Winston-Salem

Sponsored by Footbridge ministries in honor of Dr. John Pruitt…

Sign up today. Space is limited: https://footbridge.org/clinics

Most popular dessert, by state.

To determine the most popular treat in each state, ‘experts’ looked at a list of 40 much-loved desserts and analyzed Google Trends data in each state over the last 12 months.

*Many of the results are unsurprising, as local delights like peach cobbler in Georgia, pralines in Louisiana, key lime pie in Florida. Baked Alaska in Alaska.

*Interesting: Texas sheet cake is the most popular dessert in four states ― Indiana, Iowa, Kansas and Ohio ― but not in Texas, where pecan pie won out.

https://www.huffpost.com/entry/most-popular-dessert-every-state_l

What about North Carolina? Another slice of coconut cake.

Our border states…

Virginia = Funnel Cake

Tennessee = Chess Pie

South Carolina = Jello

Apple unveiling its rumored 2022 iPhone SE with 5G support on Tuesday.

The new iphone SE retains an iPhone 8 shell (4.7 inches viewing screen) and a Touch ID home button, except it’s outfitted with the iPhone 13‘s A15 Bionic processor. Pre-orders for the 2022 iPhone SE starting Friday (March 11), and it will become available March 18, starting at $429. Here is a breakdown of several of the latest iphones options.

https://www.cnet.com/news/best-iphone/