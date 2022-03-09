Search
Your Family Station
Home Blog Wednesday News, March 09, 2022

Wednesday News, March 09, 2022

Verne HillMar 09, 2022Comments Off on Wednesday News, March 09, 2022

Like

With gas prices now over $4 a gallon in the Triad, fuel-saving tip from AAA Carolinas

*Keep tires properly inflated. Underinflation reduces fuel economy

*Slow down and drive the speed limit. Aerodynamic drag causes fuel economy

to drop off significantly as speeds increase above 50 mph.

*Avoid prolonged idling. If your car will be stopped for more than 60 seconds,

shut off the engine to save fuel.

*Minimize your use of air conditioning. 

More tips on the News Blog: https://gasprices.aaa.com/news/fuel-saving-tips/

 

Seasonal Allergy Alert: TREE pollen in the LOW range for Wednesday. https://www.forsyth.cc/EAP/pollen.aspx

 

In Studio this morning: Thanks to some of the youth actors (and parents) making the ‘Hills come alive this morning with the Sound of Music’!

Lexington Youth Theatre presents ‘The Sound of Music’

…at the Edward C Smith Civic Center in uptown Lexington / March 18, 19 and 20

Ticket info at http://www.lexingtonyouththeatreinc.com/

 

Bipartisan support. The Senate has passed a bill that overhaul the US Postal Service, making the way we get ‘the mail’ better and more efficient.

By making changes to health care coverage within the agency, the bill is expected to save the postal service $50 billion dollars over the next decade. The bill also requires the postal service to create an online dashboard with local and national delivery time data.

https://www.cnn.com/2022/03/08/business/toilet-paper-roll-shrinking-inflation/index.html

 

Taking personal responsibility! Hawaii’s mask mandate will expire March 25, making it the last U.S. state to embrace a face-covering requirement.

https://www.cnn.com/2022/03/08/us/hawaii-to-drop-covid-mask-mandate/index.html

 

Don’t ditch you masks yet? “Regardless of your area’s Covid infectious rate, some of us may still want to wear face coverings,” said Dr. John O’Horo, infectious disease specialist at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota. Examples: You may want to wear a mask when going indoors to places like grocery stores, concerts (any large gathering of people).  Bottom line: Mask guidelines can vary over time, so it’s a good idea to keep some masks on hand should your situation change.

https://www.cnn.com/2022/03/03/health/mask-mandate-lift-guidelines-wellness/index.html

 

Thinner toilet paper roll. Fewer cookies in a bag. A less shampoo in the bottle.

Instead of charging buyers more to compensate for inflation, some companies are just, well, offering less. Product downsizing is also known as “shrinkflation.”

Retail industry experts say we could see more consumer products start shrinking in size or quantity — or both — because of rising costs.

https://www.cnn.com/2022/03/08/business/toilet-paper-roll-shrinking-inflation/index.html

 

Men’s ACC Tournament in Brooklyn this week

Fifth seed Wake Forest plays Boston College this afternoon at 2:30pm.

*Duke, Carolina, Miami and Notre Dame ‘jump into play’ on Thursday.

https://journalnow.com/sports/college/wfu/wake-forest-is-no-5-seed-and-will-play-wednesday-in-acc-tournament-in-brooklyn/article_

 

It’s ‘Severe Weather Preparedness Week’ for North Carolina

Focus for Wednesday: Staying safe when high winds, hail, and tornadoes strike

https://www.weather.gov/rah//severeprep

Ukraine under attack from Russia. President Biden on Tuesday has banned the importing of Russian oil, natural gas and coal to the US in response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.  https://www.cnn.com/europe/live-news/ukraine-russia-putin-news-03-08-22

*Check out the News Blog for ‘ways to help’ the Ukrainian people…

 

Hopping on the treadmill for just 10 minutes can help keep the body healthy, but one study shows why going the ‘extra mile’ can make a big difference.

Just one hour of exercise makes cells burn calories at a faster rate for up to two days.

Researchers from Oregon State University found that a moderate aerobic workout has a positive fat-burning effect that continues for about 48 hours. Regular exercise creates lasting change in metabolism, making our bodies burn more energy even when they’re not working out. https://www.studyfinds.org/hour-exercise-calories-burn-faster/

 

Veterans Dental Clinic happening April 1-3, 2022 (Friday- Sunday)

Location: Pinedale Christian Church in Winston-Salem

Sponsored by Footbridge ministries in honor of Dr. John Pruitt

Sign up today. Space is limited: https://footbridge.org/clinics

 

 

Most popular dessert, by state.

To determine the most popular treat in each state, ‘experts’ looked at a list of 40 much-loved desserts and analyzed Google Trends data in each state over the last 12 months.

*Many of the results are unsurprising, as local delights like peach cobbler in Georgia, pralines in Louisiana, key lime pie in Florida. Baked Alaska in Alaska.

*Interesting: Texas sheet cake is the most popular dessert in four states ― Indiana, Iowa, Kansas and Ohio ― but not in Texas, where pecan pie won out.

https://www.huffpost.com/entry/most-popular-dessert-every-state_l

What about North Carolina? Another slice of coconut cake.

Our border states…

Virginia = Funnel Cake  

Tennessee = Chess Pie

South Carolina = Jello

 

 

Apple unveiling its rumored 2022 iPhone SE with 5G support on Tuesday.

The new iphone SE retains an iPhone 8 shell (4.7 inches viewing screen) and a Touch ID home button, except it’s outfitted with the iPhone 13‘s A15 Bionic processor. Pre-orders for the 2022 iPhone SE starting Friday (March 11), and it will become available March 18, starting at $429. Here is a breakdown of several of the latest iphones options.

https://www.cnet.com/news/best-iphone/

 

 

 

 

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Previous PostNC: Severe Weather Preparedness Week 2022
Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

Thursday News, March 10, 2022

Verne HillMar 10, 2022

Wednesday Word

Wally DeckerMar 09, 2022

Fuel saving tips from AAA Carolinas

Verne HillMar 09, 2022

Community Events

Jan
1
Sat
all-day City Lights Ministry Needs Food ... @ City Lights Ministry (Winston-Salem)
City Lights Ministry Needs Food ... @ City Lights Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Jan 1 – Mar 31 all-day
Non-perishable food items are needed to distribute to several local neighborhoods. Items can be dropped off at City Lights Ministry (Winston-Salem) Drop off days and hours are Monday – Thursday (10-3). Also, volunteers are needed[...]
all-day Crisis Control Ministry Needs Vo... @ Crisis Control Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Crisis Control Ministry Needs Vo... @ Crisis Control Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Jan 1 – Mar 31 all-day
Crisis Control Ministry is in need of volunteers to help in the food pantry. Also, donations for the food pantry can be dropped Monday-Friday (9:00am-Noon) at either Crisis Control Ministry location. Crisis Control Ministry also[...]
all-day Salem Pregnancy Care Center Need... @ Salem Pregnancy Care Center (Winston-Salem)
Salem Pregnancy Care Center Need... @ Salem Pregnancy Care Center (Winston-Salem)
Jan 1 – Mar 31 all-day
Here are the current needs for Salem Pregnancy Care Center… Diapers (Larger sizes) 4, 5 and 6 are always needed! Larger Baby clothes- 18-24 mo and 2T for both girls and boys Nurse Volunteers &[...]
all-day Salvation Army (WS) Need Donatio...
Salvation Army (WS) Need Donatio...
Jan 1 – Mar 31 all-day
Healthy Snacks for the shelter children and Boys & Girls Club and dry goods (rice, pasta, cereal, etc.) for the shelter and food pantry. We have a Walmart “Registry for Good” where folks can shop[...]
all-day Samaritan Ministries Needs Volun... @ Samaritan Ministries (Winston-Salem)
Samaritan Ministries Needs Volun... @ Samaritan Ministries (Winston-Salem)
Jan 1 – Mar 31 all-day
Samaritan Ministries of Forsyth County is in need of volunteers to help serve lunch and dinner! Also, non-perishable food items and toiletries are needed during the winter months. Samaritan Ministries is also in need of[...]
WBFJ Your Family Station

Sign Up for WBFJ’s Wednesday Word

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It's short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes