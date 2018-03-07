Wednesday News – March 07, 2018

The Billy Graham Library in Charlotte re-opens today Also, Happy National Cereal Day!

Severe Weather Awareness Week in NC

Today: Staying safe when high winds, hail and tornadoes strike

Note: The annual statewide tornado drill took place at 9:30 this morning at area schools and businesses. The National Weather Service strongly encourages EVERYONE to have a severe weather plan, before severe weather hits.

Breaking News: Woody Durham, the longtime radio voice of the Tarheels (UNC Chapel Hill basketball and football) for 40 years passed away Thursday evening.

Woody Durham was 76. Durham, who called more than 1,800 broadcasts, retired in 2011 after he began struggling with his speech and understanding others. He was diagnosed in 2016 with primary progressive aphasia, a rare brain disorder that affects speech.

“Go where you go, and do what you do”

A phrase that Woody Durham, the longtime voice of the Tarheels’ men’s basketball and football teams, often repeated during a game’s most dramatic moments. Support aphasia research with the purchase of this one of a kind T-shirt. The “Go Where You Go” shirts, which honors Woody Durham, are the top sellers at Chapel Hill Sportswear on E. Franklin St., in Chapel Hill and online…

ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament https://goo.gl/unJ48p

Wake Forest lost to Syracuse 73-64 in the first round of the ACC Tournament last night

Round 2 Action TODAY (WED, March 7)

2pm – #5 NC State vs Boston College

7pm – Virginia Tech vs Notre Dame

9pm – #6 North Carolina vs Syracuse (winner of the WFU game)

Quarterfinals: Thursday, March 8

Duke, Virginia, Clemson and Miami play winners from today…

Have an upcoming medical procedure? Schedule it for the morning…

There are less likely to be complications between 9am and noon. The opposite it true when it comes to the dentist. Novocain and lidocaine last three times longer when administered in the afternoon, so you’ll have less pain. -Woman’s Day

Music as a healer. The Stoneman Douglas High School Wind Symphony played at Carnegie Hall in NYC Tuesday during a concert featuring high school bands.

The concert was planned before the Feb. 14 shooting at the High School that claimed 17 lives including freshman Alex Schachter, who played in the marching band that includes the wind symphony and other groups.

*Tuba player Luis Gomez told WCBS-TV that “music is a coping mechanism” for him and probably others. https://goo.gl/oNd1sh

McDonald’s to start serving fresh beef? The fast food giant will start fixing its Quarter Pounders with fresh beef rather than frozen patties to most of its 14,000 U.S. restaurants by May. The Big Mac and its other burgers, however, will still be made with frozen beef. https://goo.gl/cQMrjG

Winter storm warnings from eastern Pennsylvania through most of New England.

For the second time in a week, a powerful nor’easter is bearing down on the Northeast. Accumulating snow is forecast to reach Baltimore, Philadelphia, New York City and Boston through Thursday morning. SOURCE: The Weather Channel

Opioid overdoses increased 30% nationwide (including in NC) between 2016 and 2017 with a spike at almost 70% in the Midwest, that’s according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. NPR

The nation’s biggest health insurer UnitedHealthcare will start passing on drug rebates to some starting next year. Drugmakers frequently give rebates for prescription drugs, but those discounts rarely flow directly to the people filling prescriptions. The rebates that UnitedHealthcare plans to pass along could lower customer expenses like deductibles or co-insurance payments. https://goo.gl/CwYUgP

West Virginia’s teacher’s strike has come to an end as lawmakers voted to give them a 5% raise, ending a nine-day walkout that closed schools across the state. The West Virginia teachers, some of the lowest-paid in the country, had gone without a salary increase for four years. https://goo.gl/2q5uKi

The IRS and Treasury Department have unveiled a new online Tax calculator for figuring whether you’re withholding enough for taxes. Experts advise checking the calculator to ensure you have the correct number of withholdings and updating W-4 forms filed with employers. https://apps.irs.gov/app/withholdingcalculator/