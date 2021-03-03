Wednesday News, MARCH 03, 2021

Allergy Alert for Wednesday: Tree pollen in the ‘Moderate’ range today. www.forsyth.cc/EAP/pollen.aspx

REGISTER by 11pm tonight: Winston-Salem officials are hosting a public forum this Thursday evening at 6pm to get input on goals for the city over the next four years. The forum will be online (ZOOM) due to the pandemic. Register at cityofws.org/WSinput.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott lifted a statewide ‘mask mandate’ on Tuesday.

And all businesses in Texas can ‘open-up’ at 100% capacity beginning next Wednesday (March 10). NOTE: Businesses can still implement restrictions.

*Abbott, the first US governor to announce a full re-opening, also reiterated that

“…removing mask mandates does not remove personal responsibility. Texans should continue following medical advice on preventing COVID” https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2021/march/texas-becomes-biggest-us-state-to-lift-covid-19-mask-mandate

Small businesses -with fewer than 20 employees – can now apply for Federal PPP loans, again. More details on this ‘short window’ on the News Blog at wbfj.fm

https://www.nytimes.com/2021/02/22/business/smallbusiness/paycheck-protection-program-small-business-biden.html

Bishop Charles T. Hash, a pastor, evangelist and ministry leader

in the Church of God Apostolic, passed away late last week. He was 75.

Bishop CT Hash retired from pastoring in 2013 because of health issues.

Charles Hash was a member of St. Peter’s Church and World Outreach Center where one of his brothers (Bishop James C. Hash Sr) is senior pastor.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/bishop-charles-t-hash-a-religious-leader-in-the-church-of-god-apostolic-inc-evangelist/

Prayers for the family: Evangelist Luis Palau Enters has entered Hospice Care after 3-year battle with lung cancer. The 86-year-old has been battling lung cancer since 2018.

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/cwn/2021/march/evangelist-luis-palau-enters-hospice-care-after-3-year-battle-with-lung-cancer

Starbucks keeping THIS non-dairy milk alternative?

Oat milk is now a permanent fixture on the Starbucks menu with the coffee chain rolling out ‘Oatly’ as an option nationwide starting TODAY (March 02).

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/2021/03/02/covid-19-vaccine-fbi-director-christopher-wray-voting-rights-debate-5-things-know-tuesday/6838517002/

What is normally a one-day fundraiser, will be extended over three weeks.

The 11th annual Senior Services (Winston-Salem) – VIRTUAL Art Show & Sale benefiting Meals-on-Wheels! Starting March 6 and continuing through March 13, you can preview and browse amazing art from a variety of artists ONLINE! Starting March 13, you can buy your favorite pieces.

The best part is that the sales of the art will help provide nutritious meals to area seniors in our Meals-on-Wheels program! https://www.seniorservicesinc.org/art-show-sale-2021/?preview=true

It’s National Nutrition Month

Crisis Control Ministry is hosting their annual “Wee Care! Cereal Drive”

Now through the end of March (March 31). Participating Elementary schools, preschools and daycare centers are collecting cereal to be distributed in Crisis Control Ministry’s food pantries in Winston-Salem and Kernersville.

For additional information, Call Maggie at 336.842.0430. Visit www.crisiscontrol.org

Men’s basketball Hoops TONIGHT (WED)

Clemson at Syracuse (ACC) at 5pm

N.C. State at Notre Dame (ACC) at 7pm

Women’s ACC Basketball Tournament started today at the Greensboro Coliseum. THURS: Wake Forest vs North Carolina at noon this Thursday.

https://journalnow.com/sports/college/wfu/acc-womens-basketball-tournament-to-tip-off-wednesday-in-greensboro/

BTW: The Men’s ACC Tournament begins March 9 in Greensboro…

Talk about your ‘one-in-a-million’ yard sale finds.

A small porcelain bowl purchased for $35 at a Connecticut yard sale turned out to be a rare, 15th century Chinese artifact worth between $300,000 and $500,000 dollars!

An antiques enthusiast came across the piece and thought it could be something special when browsing a yard sale in the New Haven area last year, according to Sotheby’s. The white bowl adorned with cobalt blue paintings of flowers and other designs is about 6 inches in diameter.

The piece, one of only seven such bowls known to exist in the world, will be up for auction in New York on March 17 as part of Sotheby’s Auction of Important Chinese Art.

www.newsnationnow.com/us-news/northeast/bowl-bought-for-35-at-yard-sale-turns-out-to-be-artifact-worth-up-to-500k/?

Need a pothole filled?

NC-DOT is committed to repairing potholes on state-maintained roads – within two business days – when they are reported using the online pothole reporting system. For other issues or concerns about state-maintained roads,

contact NCDOT or call 1-877-DOT-4YOU (1-800-368-4368).

https://www.ncdot.gov/travel-maps/traffic-travel/potholes/Pages/default.aspx

North Carolinians who get food stamps will now see an increase in their benefits.

Recipients can find out the amount of their additional benefits by either going to www.ebtedge.com, download the ebtEDGE mobile app, or call (888) 622-7328.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/state-to-increase-food-stamp-benefits-and-p-ebt-benefits/

Tanglewood Park- Summer Jobs

Details on the News Blog at wbfj.fm

https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/forsythcountync?keywords=tanglewood