Thursday News, March 4, 2021

*16 days til SPRING (Spring begins March 20)

Allergy Alert for Thursday: Tree pollen in the ‘HIGH’ range through the weekend… www.forsyth.cc/EAP/pollen.aspx

Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center will increase its minimum wage to $15 dollars an hour in April. Wake Forest Baptist is Winston-Salem’s largest employer.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/wake-forest-baptist-boosting-minimum-wage-to-15-an-hour-in-april/

Apply now: Small businesses -with fewer than 20 employees – can now apply for

federal P-P-P loans through this Tuesday, March 9th at 5pm.

More details on the News Blog at wbfj.fm,

https://www.sba.gov/funding-programs/loans/coronavirus-relief-options/paycheck-protection-program

Sad news: Dr. Fred Mock, former superintendent of Davidson County Schools, passed away on Tuesday after a long battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 69. Mock retired in 2014, after serving as superintendent of Davidson County Schools for 16 years.

https://www.the-dispatch.com/story/news/2021/03/04/former-superintendent-fred-mock-remembered-champion-students/6904957002/

Women’s ACC Basketball Tournament in Greensboro…

Wake Forest vs North Carolina at noon

https://journalnow.com/sports/college/wfu/acc-womens-basketball-tournament-to-tip-off-wednesday-in-greensboro/

BTW: The Men’s ACC Tournament begins March 9 in Greensboro…

NEW: The NC State / Virginia Tech men’s basketball game scheduled

for this Saturday (March 6) has been canceled.

(Quarantining and a contract tracing review within the Virginia Tech men’s basketball program)

https://gopack.com/news/2021/3/3/mens-basketball-saturdays-game-against-virginia-tech-canceled.aspx

Update on the Christian Pastor in Nigeria that was being held for ransom.

Praise! Christian Pastor Bu-lus Yi-kura of the Church of the Brethren in Nigeria was released by his abductors on Wednesday. Boko Haram freed the pastor – just as the deadline for their ransom demands was set to run out.

Pastor Yi-kura was abducted by Islamic extremists in late December.

Nigeria was the country with the most Christians killed for their faith last year.

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/cwn/2021/march/pastor-released-boko-haram-terrorists-free-nigerian-pastor

Amazon opens its first ‘cashier-free’ grocery store in London.

Here’s the deal: Shoppers use a smartphone app to scan a QR code so they can enter the store. They can fill their shopping bags with milk, eggs or other groceries while cameras and sensors track what’s taken off shelves. Purchases are charged to an Amazon account after leaving and a receipt sent by email.

*Amazon already operates 26 cashier-free convenience stores in the U.S.

https://journalnow.com/news/world/amazon-opens-first-uk-checkout-free-grocery-store-in-london/article

Need a pothole filled?

NC-DOT is committed to repairing potholes on state-maintained roads – within two business days – when they are reported using the online pothole reporting system.

For other issues about state-maintained roads, call 1-877-DOT-4YOU (1-800-368-4368).

https://www.ncdot.gov/travel-maps/traffic-travel/potholes/Pages/default.aspx

(Local) Earshot Music in Winston-Salem will reopen as Hippo Records this Saturday.

The previous owner of Earshot Music (Alan “Phred” Rainey) passed away in January after a long battle with leukemia. The owner of the Hippo Records store on Spring Garden Street in Greensboro bought the Earshot Music store in Silas Creek Crossing shopping center on March 1. BTW: Earshot Music was once the Record Exchange.

The location in Winston-Salem will offer new and used CDs and vinyl records.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/earshot-music-in-winston-salem-purchased-by-owner-of-hippo-records-in-greensboro/

Talk about your ‘one-in-a-million’ yard sale finds.

A small porcelain bowl purchased for $35 at a Connecticut yard sale turned out to be a rare, 15th century Chinese artifact worth between $300,000 and $500,000 dollars!

The white bowl adorned with cobalt blue paintings of flowers and other designs is about 6 inches in diameter. The piece, one of only seven such bowls known to exist in the world, will be up for auction at Sotheby’s in New York on March 17.

www.newsnationnow.com/us-news/northeast/bowl-bought-for-35-at-yard-sale-turns-out-to-be-artifact-worth-up-to-500k/?

It’s National Nutrition Month

Crisis Control Ministry is hosting their annual “Wee Care! Cereal Drive”

Now through the end of March (March 31). Participating Elementary schools, preschools and daycare centers are collecting cereal to be distributed in Crisis Control Ministry’s food pantries in Winston-Salem and Kernersville.

For additional information, Call Maggie at 336.842.0430. Visit www.crisiscontrol.org

What is normally a one-day fundraiser, will be extended over three weeks.

The 11th annual Senior Services (Winston-Salem) – VIRTUAL Art Show & Sale benefiting Meals-on-Wheels! Starting this Saturday, March 6 and continuing through March 13, you can preview and browse amazing art from a variety of artists ONLINE! Starting March 13, you can buy your favorite pieces.

The best part is that the sales of the art will help provide nutritious meals to area seniors in our Meals-on-Wheels program! https://www.seniorservicesinc.org/art-show-sale-2021/?preview=true

Serving the community for 40 years

March 2, 1981, Samarian Ministries ‘soup kitchen’ first opened its doors to serve those in need in downtown Winston-Salem. Less than 30 meals were served that day.

Forward to today: The Soup Kitchen serves between 250-350 meals every day to hungry neighbors, as well as Samaritan’s shelter guests.

Samaritan Ministries impact:

– 4,637,200 meals served since 1981

– 829,627 nights of shelter provided since 1988

– Project Cornerstone: 26 years of miracles

Learn more: https://www.samaritanforsyth.org/