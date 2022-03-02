Wednesday News, March 02, 2022

Today is Ash Wednesday

Today is also ‘Read Across America Day’. A nationwide reading celebration dedicated to motivating children to read in honor of Dr. Seuss’s birthday.

Seasonal Allergy Alert. Expect TREE pollen (mainly Cedar/Juniper, Maple and Elm) to remain in the HIGH range through Friday. https://www.forsyth.cc/EAP/pollen.aspx

Update: Ukraine under attack (Day 7)

Russia intensified its bombing of Ukrainian cities on Wednesday, signaling a shift in Moscow’s strategy after facing seven days of stiff resistance. Russia is hoping the increased assaults on civilian populations will demoralize the Ukrainian people.

Russian forces have also suffered heavy losses and may be dealing with low morale.

Special Blood Drive happening this Thursday (March 3) in Kernersville.

Celebrating former Kernersville Police officer Sean Houle (‘SHAWN’ ‘HOOL’) who needed – 70 pints of blood – after being shot in the line of duty last February.

*Sean is hosting this Blood Drive at First Christian Church in Kernersville

Times: 2:30pm – 7:30pm. Click Houlestrong Facebook page for more info.

Events page at wbfj.fm. www.redcrossblood.org

*Sponsored by the Piedmont Triad Chapter of the American Red Cross.

*Call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to schedule an appointment.

Empty Bowls (drive thru edition) is back for April 27, 2022

Last year’s DRIVE-THRU format was a huge success, so Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest NC is bringing it back April 27 – featuring delicious soups and beautiful pottery bowls! All proceeds from the event support Second Harvest’s critical work to address hunger, locally. Tickets can be purchased online at www.EmptyBowlsNC.org

Each ticket purchase includes two complete soup lunches and two beautiful pottery bowls. Wednesday, April 27, 2022, 11 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Drive thru: Wake Forest University’s Bridger Field House off Deacon Blvd

March: In like a lion, out like a lamb

What to Buy in March for the Best (seasonal) Deals

Outdoor Furniture and Grills

Winter Clothing

Winter Sports Equipment

Vacuums & Small Kitchen Appliances

Gardening Supplies

Floor sample mattresses

Computers

March 2: It’s Dr Seuss day

Born Theodor Seuss Geisel on March 2, 1904, in Springfield, Massachusetts. Theo would eventually write under his middle name Seuss (which was his mother’s maiden name). Seuss’s first children’s book, And To Think That I Saw It On Mulberry Street, was published in 1937. Seuss continued to write children’s books.

In 1954, Dr Seuss published Horton Hears a Who!

A book publisher challenged Seuss to write a book with a small number of words so that first graders wouldn’t be able to put down. In response, Seuss wrote The Cat in the Hat with just 236 words; it was published in 1957 to great acclaim.

Beginner Books (a division of Random House) was formed to publish books that would help children learn to read. The series launched in 1958 with the publication of The Cat in the Hat Comes Back.

*Dr. Seuss is best known for writing over 60 children’s books.Not bad for a writer with a wacky sense of imagination that was rejected 27 times with his first children’s book.

Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott will face off against Democrat Beto O’Rourke this November after the two won their respective primaries last night.

Pro Baseball season put on hold. For the first time since 1995, Major League Baseball’s regular season will be delayed til April because of a work stoppage. MLB owners and the Players Association were unable to agree to terms on a new collective bargaining agreement. Regular season was set to start on March 31

So, where Is the US Trucker’s Convoy? WJLA-TV reports the group (known as “The People’s Convoy”) said they will not arrive in the D.C. Beltway area until Saturday, March 5. Maureen Steele, one of the protest’s organizers told the television station the truckers traveling from California to Washington, D.C. (to protest remaining COVID mandates) never intended to be in the District of Columbia for the State of the Union on Tuesday. And when they do arrive in the area this weekend, Steele said they will stay out of D.C. https://thepeoplesconvoy.org/

March is Pastors’ Wives Appreciation Month. Sign up to win an encouragement ‘prize pack’ from Energize Ministries every Friday in March. https://energizeministries.com/pastor-sign-up-form/

College Hoops: Regular season winding down…

Wake Forest (men) host NC State TONIGHT (March 2) at the Joel (9pm).

The ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament starts TODAY

At the Greensboro Coliseum. Wednesday – Sunday (March 2-6)

NC State is the #1 seed going into the Women’s ACC Tournament.

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/sports/bracket-set-for-2022-acc-womens-basketball-tournament/83