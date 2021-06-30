Wednesday News, June 30, 2021

Fact: Stress turns hair grey. But, can it be reversed…once the stress is gone? Maybe. Researchers at Columbia University studying mice have found that stress can accelerate ‘graying’. Still, these researchers were surprised to discover that hair color can be restored when stress is eliminated. Don’t get too excited. Factors including age, health, and genetics also impact the threshold at which hairs turn gray. https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/06/210622154339.htm

Search Teams Remain Hopeful. Update: The death toll from the condo collapse in Florida is up to 12 and with 149 people still missing. Work continues around the clock to find survivors. Search and rescue teams from Israel and Mexico are now on the scene.

BTW: An engineer who studied the 9/11 Pentagon attack has been hired to inspect the collapse site. www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2021/june/death-toll-rises-to-12-in-florida-condo-collapse-search-teams-remain-hopeful

As pandemic life recedes in the U.S., people are leaving their jobs in search of more money, more flexibility and more happiness. Many are rethinking what work means to them, how they are valued, and how they spend their time. NOTE: A record 4 million people quit their jobs in April alone, according to the Labor Department.

https://www.npr.org/2021/06/24/1007914455/as-the-pandemic-recedes-millions-of-workers-are-saying-i-quit

Like other industries, a severe labor shortage has amusement parks struggling to find enough workers. Less than half of Disneyland’s 32,000 workers are back on the job. FYI: *To bring in more workers, Six Flags (St. Louis) is offering higher pay, a $1,000 dollar hiring bonus, even free food and family passes. *At Cedar Point in Ohio, pay has been raised to $20/hr, but it’s not enough to fill all the open jobs.

https://www.newsnationnow.com/us-news/west/less-than-half-of-disneylands-32000-workers-are-back-on-the-job-as-labor-shortage-hits-amusement-parks/?

“Fair wage service fee” added? Pizzeria Toro, a restaurant in Durham, has added a 20% gratuity to every bill for dine-in customers. Restaurant owners suggesting that ‘seen and unseen hourly wage workers are the backbone of the restaurant’. Gray Brooks is a chef and one of the owners of Pizzeria Toro sees the fee as a way to close the wage gap between staff who traditionally (do) not make tips and those who do.

www.newsnationnow.com/us-news/southeast/north-carolina-restaurant-adding-20-fair-wage-service-fee-to-every-bill/

Reminder: Make sure that your ceiling fan spins ‘counter-clockwise’ in the summer.

Counterclockwise pushes air ‘down’ to cool in summer. Clockwise lifts air up for winter.

https://www.wltx.com/article/news/verify/weather-verify/ceiling-fan-direction-summer-heat-cooler/

June is Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness Month

Learn more about the latest research at www.alz.org/northcarolina

Also, a 24-Hour Helpline 1-800-272-3900 is available!

Zane is soooooo cute! Like ‘Gerber Baby’ cute…

The has a smile that can light up a room and a mama who’s a survivor.

Four-month-old Zane Kahin from Winter Park, Florida is the newest Gerber baby.

More than 90,000 parents entered their babies in this year’s Gerber baby contest.

Zane’s parent (Micheal and Erin) are over the moon excited for little Zane!

Zane and family won a $25,000 cash prize, free Gerber products for up to 1 year and a wardrobe valued at $1,000 provided by Gerber Childrenswear.

Being a Gerber baby is more than just looking cute; Zane will be the official “Taste Tester” for new baby food products. His new title: ‘Chief Growing Officer’.

*Zane truly is a miracle baby.

Erin and Mike hoped to have children but weren’t sure if Erin would be able to conceive naturally after undergoing treatment for breast cancer at the age of 27.

When Erin and Mike got married and decided to start a family, Erin did get pregnant – naturally! Zane was a VERY happy surprise. A blessing!

https://www.today.com/parents/newest-gerber-baby-announced-today-show-t223947?

Krispy Kreme’s stock is scheduled to return to public trading this Thursday.

The initial share price should be between $21 and $24 dollars.

Krispy Kreme hopes to raise between $560 million and $640 million from the IPO. The stock symbol on Nasdaq will be “DNUT.”

https://journalnow.com/business/local/krispy-kreme-ipo-set-for-thursday-media-reports-say/article

UPDATE?? Please continue to pray…

Praying for Andy Williams, former drummer for Casting Crowns, who was in a serious motorcycle accident on Sunday. Williams was hit by another vehicle on his way to church Sunday. He is currently on a ventilator with “severe trauma to his body and brain.” Pray for Andy’s wife Kelly, his two sons during this very difficult time.

https://www.faithwire.com/2021/06/28/pray-former-casting-crowns-drummer-in-serious-motorcycle-accident/

There is a ‘severe shortage’ of blood this summer!

Blood Donation: It’s Simple to give…

Be at least 17 years old (or 16 with parental consent)*

Weigh at least 110 pounds.

Be in good health generally and feel well on the day of donation.

Bring a current photo ID on the day of donation.

Please visit www.RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767)

to schedule an appointment. Download the Red Cross Mobile Blood App today!

Can you give blood after you receive the COVID-19 vaccine?

Yes. The COVID vaccine is like any other vaccine (flu, measles, etc…).