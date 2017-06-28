Search
Wednesday News, June 28, 2017

AAA of the Carolinas suggesting that a record number of North Carolinians will be traveling during the extended Independence Day  weekend.

Big Reason: Drop in gas prices. Triad average for regular unleaded = $2.09

 

Public Meeting this afternoon at DCCC / Rittling Conference Center

Check out options from the NC DOT to greatly improve the Business 85 (29/70) interchange at Old Greensboro Road near the college. TODAY from 4 to 6pm…

Some of the options being considered…

-A first-in-the-state “elongated roundabout” that would be built under a bridge carrying Business 85 traffic past the college.           https://goo.gl/CfLqf5

-Another option is a more traditional interchange, but that would also eat into land the community college hopes to use for an expansion southeast of Business 85.

 

What’s the secret to happiness? Maybe seven hours of sleep.

A recent survey of 2,000 people suggests “perfectly happy” people get just over 7 hours of sleep per night. Women reported getting the least amount of sleep…

BTW: The National Sleep Foundation recommends adults

(ages 18 to 64) sleep between seven and nine hours a night.

Children and teenagers require more.  Duhhhh…

Question: How much sleep do you need to be ‘happy’?  https://goo.gl/75YtFg

 

Summer “Deal of the Week” BoGo Free Starbucks iced espresso.

Buy any grande iced espresso beverage like an Iced Caramel Macchiato or bold Starbucks Doubleshot® on Ice, and get one free. Available now thru Sunday (July 2) between the hours of 2 to 5pm At participating stores.   https://goo.gl/WhwTMe

 

Survey: Millennials are utilizing public libraries more than any other generation?

Previous Pew surveys have shown that millennials are book lovers. Another possible explanation: Free or inexpensive services, from DVD checkouts to internet and public WiFi.     53% of millennials (ages 18 and 35) had visited a public library in the prior 12 months. Details at Pew  https://goo.gl/nzCJYp

 

Southern Living: Best fireworks displays by state (North Carolina)

Charlotte claims to have the Southeast’s largest outdoor fireworks spectacular. Fireworks after Team USA vs. Team Cuba baseball game at BB&T Ballpark.

Best location for LOCAL fireworks over the 4th?    https://goo.gl/R7ycRi

**Over 20 family friendly Patriotic celebrations happening locally!    Wbfj.fm

 

Michael Bond, creator of Paddington bear, has passed away after a short illness.  Bond was 91. ‘Paddington Bear’ first appeared in “A Bear Called Paddington” in 1958. Adopted by the Brown family, the misadventure-prone bear went on to star in some 20 books, a television series and a feature film. The books have sold some 35 million copies worldwide and have been translated into 40 languages. https://goo.gl/Y1tJcU

*Bond said he based the character on a teddy bear that he bought for his wife as a stocking stuffer, and named him after the station he used for daily commutes.

