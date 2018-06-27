Search
Wednesday News, June 27, 2018

Verne Hill

‘Strawberry moon’ Expect your bedroom to be illumined later tonight with the first full moon of summer (also known as a ‘strawberry moon’). Also, a brightly shining Saturn will be visible in the eastern sky at dusk over the next several months.
http://mentalfloss.com/article/549211/saturn-and-strawberry-moon-will-brighten-night-skies-week

Voting continues to name High Point’s new professional baseball team.  The three finalists: The Rockers…The Splinters… the Dragon Claws     NOTE: All have a nod to the city’s history with furniture…
FYI: “dragon claw” refers to “dragon claw and ball” = the base foot on a piece of furniture shaped like an animal’s claw grasping a ball.
The new team name will be revealed on July 12. Vote at www.highpointbaseball.com
https://www.highpointbaseball.com/copy-of-name-the-team-contest

A popular ’90s snack is about to make a comeback.
The Kraft Heinz Company is bring back Planters Cheez Balls and Cheez Curls for a limited time, starting in July. https://www.usatoday.com/story/money/

Appalachian State University has agreed to pay Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools $426,840 annually to rent Middle Fork Elementary School for a planned laboratory school. Middle Fork will be one of nine laboratory schools across the state, each of which will be run by an education college in the UNC system. The colleges will control the curriculum and management of the schools. https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/ws-fcs-app-state-agree-to-rent-other-conditions-for/article_2d71e797-e4a8-5c8f-99aa-ada533d13c69.html

Have you ever needed a pickup truck (temporarily) to move something?
There’s help. ‘Truxx’ is an on-demand driver service like Uber, it’s a ride for your stuff.
Rates start at $25 per half hour to get something moved. For $35 per half hour, users get TruxxHelp, in which drivers assist with the loading and unloading.
FYI: *Truxx was started by Carlos Suarez when he found himself needing a larger vehicle (with more cargo space) after a purchase at a home improvement store.
*INFO: www.truxxit.com https://www.journalnow.com/business/

All aboard the Hello Kitty Express? A high speed passenger train decked out in Hello Kitty motif begins a three month trek across western Japan. Yes, ALL Hello Kitty… inside and out. The Hello Kitty brand which started in 1974 has become a multi-billion dollar industry. https://www.archyworldys.com/hello-kitty-bullet-train-to-debut-this-week-in-japan/

If you are bitten by a Lone Star tick, you could develop an unusual allergy to red meat. Some people who develop the allergy can no longer tolerate dairy products, as well. And as this tick’s territory spreads beyond the Southeast, the allergy seems to be spreading with it. https://www.wfdd.org/story/red-meat-allergies-caused-tick-bites-are-rise

The next ‘Veterans coffee’ event happens this Thursday morning in King
Time: 8:30am to 10:30am at the Town & Country Restaurant (S. Main Street).
There will be discussions about resources and activities available to veterans and their families. The events are hosted by Hospice & Palliative CareCenter.
INFO: Don Timmons at 336-331-1309

This week is ‘National Lightning Safety Awareness’ week
Remember: “When Thunder Roars, Go Indoors!”
More life-saving info on the News Blog at wbfj.fm
http://www.lightningsafetycouncil.org/LSC-LSAW.html

Pro-life Californians scored a big win in the Supreme Court on Tuesday.
The High court examined a 2015 California law, called the “Reproductive FACT Act,” that forced more than 100 privately funded pro-life clinics, many Christian-affiliated, to post notices on the wall informing women that free or low-cost abortions are available at other pro-abortion sites. Failure to do so resulted in fines or getting shut down.
The Supreme Court said that the Act was likely unconstitutional http://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2018/june

Judge: Illegal immigrants and kids must be reunited within 30 days
Federal judge in California orders U.S. border authorities to reunite separated families within 30 days. U.S. District Judge Dana Sabraw in San Diego issued the order in a lawsuit by the American Civil Liberties Union. If the children are younger than 5, they must be reunified within 14 days of the order. USA Today

 

Traffic Alert in Winston-Salem: Road Construction
Northwest Boulevard is CLOSED between Reynolda Road and Hawthorne Road through July 11, weather permitting. Reason: Crews will be making improvements to the bus staging and student drop-off areas near Wiley Middle School.

*Check out the latest movie and music reviews from Focus on the Family
https://www.pluggedin.com/movie-reviews/jurassic-world-fallen-kingdom-2018

4th of July – Facts & Figures
$6.9 Billion: Amount Americans plan to spend on 4th of July food
150 Million: Number of hot dogs eaten each 4th of July
$825+ Million: Amount we’re expected to spend on fireworks
(68% of fireworks injuries occur within a month of July 4th)
$5.4 Million: Value of American flags available for purchase
46.9 Million: Number of people who travel 50+ miles from home for the 4th of July

 

 

Verne Hill

