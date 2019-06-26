Wednesday News, June 26, 2019  

Traffic Update: The speed limit has been elevated along I-74 through High Point. Now the whole stretch from Winston-Salem through High Point is 65mph.

https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/speed-limit-increase-for-interstate-in-high-point/article

The Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Board of Education unanimously has approved a $1.88 million dollar contract with the Winston-Salem Police Department to provide school-resource officers at 16 high and middle schools for the 2019-20 school year.

https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/school-board-approves-contract-with-wspd-to-provide-officers-in

President Trump is giving Congress two weeks to negotiate fixes to asylum and immigration loopholes, or he says “big deportation begins”.

*House Republicans have tried nearly 20 times to pass a bill that addresses humanitarian and security concerns. Late Tuesday night, the House finally passed a $4.5 billion aid package to help care for all the migrant families and children.

And there may be hope for a bipartisan agreement in the Senate.

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/politics/2019/june/deportation-deadline-trump-hit-pause-to-work-with-dems-heres-what-congress-is-doing

*Sad: In an interview with ABC News, Dr. Dolly Sevier described witnessing detained children held in inhumane conditions “a complete lack of basic sanitation”. Sevier was allowed to visit the Ursula facility in McAllen, Texas, after five infants were sent to intensive care following a flu outbreak.

The Mexican government has sent nearly 15,000 troops to the US / Mexican border to stop migrants from illegally entering the US. The country also deployed another 2,000 National Guard agents to its southern border with Guatemala and Belize.

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2019/june/mexico-sends-15-000-troops-to-us-border-to-stop-illegal-immigration

Special counsel Robert Mueller has agreed to testify publicly July 17 before the House Judiciary and intelligence committees after both panels issued Mueller subpoenas. https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/politics/2019/june

Ten Democratic presidential hopefuls will face off later this evening in the first debate of the 2020 election cycle in Miami. NBC @ 9pm

Need to brush up on the candidates? Check out USA TODAY’s interactive guide to all the declared candidates.

Look Up Child…seriously. Researchers say ‘text neck’ is causing bone spurs to grow from millennials’ skulls. Technology use from early childhood is causing abnormal bone growths in 41% of young adults. In one study, researchers found that participants at one college spent an average of 4.6 hours a day using hand held mobile devices, with 68% reporting neck pain. https://www.bclocalnews.com/news/

Proper ‘tech’ posture…

Mobile Devises: Keep your elbows to your sides, holding the phone up higher to your face, so you can read it while keeping your head straight.

Laptops / Desk Tops: Sit up straight with your feet flat on the floor. The top of your monitor should be at your eye level, about an arm’s length distance away from you.

Your elbows should be at your sides when typing, wrists flat on the table as you type.

https://www.cnet.com/how-to/fix-tech-neck-pain-phone-stretches-posture/

Headline of the Day

“People who read a lot of books are way nicer, kinder and more empathetic”

https://www.peacequarters.com/bookworms-make-better-more-empathetic-friends-according-to-research-alexa/