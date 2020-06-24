WEDNESDAY News, JUNE 24, 2020

For a limited time, the American Red Cross is testing all blood, platelet and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies. Donations will be tested using samples pulled at the time of YOUR blood donation. *Your COVID-19 antibody test results will be available within 7-10 days. Plus, you get a $5 Amazon.com gift card if you donate in the month of June. Make your appointments thru the free Blood Donor App at RedCrossBlood.org.

Do unto others: “There is value in every human life. No matter what other people have done to me, or other officers, I thought, ‘this guy deserves to make it home safely to his family.’” McLee stressed forgiveness. You can’t blame every police officer for bad interactions. We need to work on our humanity. That’s the main problem of this world. We’re stuck on how to get up or to get even, and that is not how I was raised to be. You learn, you live, you move on and I was always taught to forgive big. You can’t base every day of your life off of one interaction you have with one individual.” -Daylan McLee who pulled Officer Jay Hanley from a burning car in Uniontown, Pennsylvania, about 45 miles south of Pittsburgh.

Traffic Alert in Winston-Salem

The bridge that carries Old Greensboro Road over Brushy Fork is CLOSED. As a precaution, Old Greensboro Road will remain closed to through traffic between Waterworks Road and Fifth Street until further notice. DETOUR: New Walkertown Road and Waterworks Road / follow the signs.

(BREAKING at 11am) Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines said he will make masks mandatory for city residents starting this Friday at 5pm- unless Governor Cooper issues a statewide order later today.

**Governor Cooper and the COVID-19 Task Force will give an update at 3pm…

Masks are now required in the city limits of Greensboro to help slow the spread of COVID-19. Face coverings must to be worn anytime a person will be in contact with others in public or private spaces where it is not possible to maintain proper social distancing. https://www.greensboro.com/news/local_news

*Helpful TIPS for wearing face masks in hot weather on the News Blog

A Silver Alert has been issues for a missing 10-year-old child, Gabriel Wade Newton. Gabriel is believed to be suffering from a cognitive impairment. He is described as a white male, 4’8″, and 78 pounds. Short brown hair with blue eyes. Gabriel was last seen on the 2900 block of Horseshoe Neck Road west of Tyro.

Info? Call Davidson County Sheriff Office at 336-242-2105.

City of Winston-Salem: Meal services for youth under the age of 18 continues…

Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 5 to 7 PM

Special thanks to Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest NC for partnering with us to provide meals in 8 city recreation centers. No Registration is required

(BTW: Friday distribution covers meals for the weekend)

Winston-Salem Parks & Recreation: Summer Camps for kids

Registration for summer camps will be held this Saturday, June 27 at 8 a.m.

Recreation & Parks is offering all-day and half-day camps starting July 6,

plus virtual camps for kids staying home.

Get all the details and registration forms at CityofWS.org/Rec.

All-day summer camp locations: Sedge Garden, Old Town, Polo, W.R. Anderson, Little Creek, Hanes Hosiery, W.C. Sims, and the Minnie Lee Davis Harris (formerly 14th Street) recreation centers.

COVID-19 Testing Sites

Guilford County: Peeler Recreation Center in Greensboro.

Monday – Wednesday – Friday from 10-2pm

A FREE COVID-19 TEST EVENT (Winston-Salem)

Friday + Saturday June 26 and 27 from 10 am to 2 pm

Location: 4915 Lansing Drive (Carver Library + FTCC Mazie Woodruff Center parking lot)

(NEW) The New York City Marathon, set to take place November, has been canceled due to health and safety concerns. This year would have been the 50th running of the iconic race. https://www.cnn.com/2020/06/24/us/new-york-city-marathon-covid-19-canceled-trnd/

Area job reductions due to the ongoing pandemic…

Volvo Group North America confirmed Tuesday that another 450 job positions will be eliminated (or nearly 15% of the workforce) at its Greensboro operations in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. https://www.journalnow.com/business/the-briefcase-volvo-group-confirms-eliminating-450-jobs-in-triad/

*Also, 33 employees with Old Salem Museums & Gardens have ‘permanently’ lost their jobs. Officials say they don’t know when Old Salem can reopen, or who will come visit.

When college students had to clear out of their dorm rooms a few months ago because of COVID-19, many schools refunded a portion of their housing fees.

What about the upcoming fall semester? At least two UNC System schools – UNCG and Western Carolina University – have told their students who plan on living on campus that they might NOT get housing refunds if the pandemic surges and universities close residence halls once again. www.journalnow.com