Wednesday News, June 21, 2017

Today is officially the FIRST day of Summer: Enjoy over 14 hours of ‘daylight’ today, the most all year!

RECALL: Harris Teeter is recalling one of its Hummus products due to potential listeria contamination. Fresh Foods Market Artisan Hummus Pine Nuts from Hummus Gourmet (UPC #7203602705) You can return it for a full refund.

Call to Action: The ‘United Way of Greater Greensboro’ is collecting items for hygiene kits (including toothpaste, toothbrushes and shampoo) for those in need.

*This is the final week to drop off hygiene items at the UWGG location at 1500 Yanceyville Street, in Greensboro. BTW: Hygiene kits will be delivered to Greensboro Urban Ministry, Interactive Resource Center and United Way’s ‘Family Success Center’ in Greensboro. www.UnitedWayGSO.org/event/day-of-action/

5pm today: Lowes Foods will open its new Kernersville store on Main Street this afternoon. Journalnow.com

Tropical Storm ‘CINDY’ is gaining strength in the Gulf. Watches and warnings have been posted from Louisiana to the Florida panhandle. ‘Cindy’ is the 3rd named storm of the Atlantic Hurricane Season. Source: National Hurricane Center in Miami

*Tropical storm Bret (the season’s 2nd named storm) is making its way through the Caribbean.

Alert: Several Davidson County residents are reporting an up-tic in coyote sightings around the Linwood community, just south of Lexington. A coyote makes a “howling and clicking noise.” According to NC Wildlife experts: Coyotes feed on any food they can find even small animals. https://goo.gl/zRPBa7

Kids Summer Movies Schedule 2017

https://www.mywinston-salem.com/kids-summer-movies/

Marketplace Cinema (Peters Creek Parkway)

Tuesdays, Wednesdays & Thursdays at 10:45 AM

$2 movie, $2 popcorn, $2 soda, $2 candy



Saving: Hanesbrands will hold its 2nd GREENSBORO warehouse clearance sale this Thursday thru Sunday

Location: The old Harris Teeter building at 2710 North Church Street. Hanesbrands says a variety of men’s, women’s and children’s apparel will be sold at reduced prices. All inventory will be marked $10 or less. Sale hours: 10am – 7pm. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Sunday 11 to 5pm. Cash, plus MasterCard, Visa and debit/credit cards will be accepted. No personal checks. No refunds or exchanges. All sales are final. https://goo.gl/UK2Jcc

Reminder: In Winston-Salem, the annual Hanesbrands sample sale will be held the week of Aug. 14 at the Winston-Salem fairgrounds.

We ❤️ teachers! The Krispy Kreme location in Clemmons is offering teachers FREE coffee – with any purchase, just show your school ID – all summer long.

Politics: Big GOP wins last night in Georgia and South Carolina. Both special congressional elections were for seats left vacant due to members being picked for positions in the Trump administration. The Georgia 6th district race made history for the most money – $55 million dollars – spent on a congressional race ever. FYI: Heading into the 2018 midterm elections, Democrats will need to pick up 24 House seats to take back the majority.

UPS will charge MORE for Holiday shipping between Thanksgiving and Christmas. The reason: to help cover the cost of hiring additional workers and renting extra planes and trucks. UPS typically sees its volume DOUBLE during the weeks before Christmas. CNN Money https://goo.gl/Vp4aUF

Update: A $500 dollar reward is being offered for the capture of an escaped inmate in Davidson County. Authorities continue their search for 23 year old Benjamin Lee Small of Thomasville, who escaped from the Davidson County Detention Center on Saturday night. He is considered dangerous. www.journalnow.com

Happy campers: Salvation Army Academy of Music and Arts Summer Music Conservatory begins June 26th weekly through August 11. (336) 970-0608

A few openings are still open for students: Grades 4 – 12 www.salvationArmyWS.org

At the Movies: ‘Cars-3’ settling into ‘pole’ position (number 1) during its opening weekend. ‘Wonder Woman’ drops to #2. Check out the latest movie and music reviews from Focus on the Family (Plugged In) at the News Blog, www.wbfj.fm

Good News: A break in the heat for the Triad over the next few days. Out west, ‘Excessive Heat Warnings’ have been issued for parts of California, Nevada and Arizona. This heat wave is expected to last through the week. **It’s so hot in the West that the scorching heat is breaking records, causing massive power outages and prompting flight cancellations.

Summer time Safety tips (keeping cool while working outside)

-Hydrate with water, avoiding sugary drinks and alcohol.

-Wear light-colored clothing

-Apply sunscreen SPF 15 or higher to protect your skin from harmful UV rays.