Wednesday News, June 20, 2018

*Summer officially begins tomorrow morning at 6:07 am

Gov. Roy Cooper has recalled three members of the state’s National Guard from the southern border over the Trump administration policy of separating children from their illegal immigrant parents. http://www.journalnow.com/news/state_region

The Trump administration adopted a “zero tolerance” policy back in April to deal with immigrants trying to enter our southern border illegally. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security now refers all cases of illegal entry for prosecution. The President meeting with GOP leaders on Tuesday wants to Congress to end the practice of separating families, but also wants to enact his tough border security measures.

http://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/politics/2018/june/why-trump-went-to-capitol-hill-and-what-he-told-gop-lawmakers-about-immigration

Apple has unveiled plans to work with 911 centers to automatically share the exact locations of iPhone users that call 9-1-1. The update is expected to roll out later this year with the next Apple iOS 12 update. Google is testing a similar system for Android-based phones. NOTE: About 80% of 911 calls are made from mobile devices…

https://www.npr.org/2018/06/18/621073544/this-apple-update-could-prove-to-be-a-true-lifesaver

Do you know your neighbors? According to a new Pew Research study, only 31% of Americans say they know all or most of their neighbors. *You are more likely to know your neighbors if you live in the country. Bottom line: It seems that the closer you live to neighbors, the less you know them?

https://finance.yahoo.com/news/daily-digit-americans-dont-know-neighbors-144721502.html

Smoking in the U.S. has hit another all-time low. About 14% of U.S adults were smokers last year (or just over 30 million adults), down from about 16% the year before, government figures show.

Update: First class ‘Scratch-and-sniff-stamps’ are available starting TODAY.

The “Frozen Treats Forever” series from the US Postal Service features different popsicles in scents such as orange, blueberry, and root beer.

The booklet of 20 Scratch-and-sniff- forever stamps will set you back $10 dollars.

https://store.usps.com/store/product/buy-stamps/frozen-treats-S_681704

The use of “alternative” supplements in kids and teens doubled between 2003 and 2014. About a third of all children and teens take supplements, mostly vitamins, which was consistent between 2003 and 2014, according to a new study.

https://www.upi.com/Health_News/2018/06/18/US-teens-embracing-alternative-meds/4921529377722/

(New) Biscuitville to build a new location in Winston-Salem

The new Biscuitville location will be at the corner of Peters Creek and Silas Creek (in front of the former Allegacy Federal Credit Union). BTW: The current Biscuitville on Silas Creek Parkway across from Forsyth Tech will close when the new Peters Creek Parkway location opens later this year. http://www.journalnow.com/relishnow/dining/

Traffic Alert in Winston-Salem: Road Construction

Northwest Boulevard will be closed over the next several weeks between Reynolda Road and Hawthorne Road for more than three weeks thru July 11, weather permitting. Reason: Crews will be making improvements to the bus staging and student drop-off areas near Wiley Middle School. http://www.journalnow.com/news/local/