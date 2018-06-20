Search
Your Family Station
Home Blog Wednesday News, June 20, 2018

Wednesday News, June 20, 2018

Verne HillJun 20, 2018Comments Off on Wednesday News, June 20, 2018

Like

*Summer officially begins tomorrow morning at 6:07 am

 Gov. Roy Cooper has recalled three members of the state’s National Guard from the southern border over the Trump administration policy of separating children from their illegal immigrant parents.       http://www.journalnow.com/news/state_region

The Trump administration adopted a “zero tolerance” policy back in April to deal with immigrants trying to enter our southern border illegally. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security now refers all cases of illegal entry for prosecution. The President meeting with GOP leaders on Tuesday wants to Congress to end the practice of separating families, but also wants to enact his tough border security measures.

http://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/politics/2018/june/why-trump-went-to-capitol-hill-and-what-he-told-gop-lawmakers-about-immigration

 

Apple has unveiled plans to work with 911 centers to automatically share the exact locations of iPhone users that call 9-1-1. The update is expected to roll out later this year with the next Apple iOS 12 update.  Google is testing a similar system for Android-based phones. NOTE:  About 80% of 911 calls are made from mobile devices…

https://www.npr.org/2018/06/18/621073544/this-apple-update-could-prove-to-be-a-true-lifesaver

 

Do you know your neighbors?  According to a new Pew Research study, only 31% of Americans say they know all or most of their neighbors. *You are more likely to know your neighbors if you live in the country. Bottom line: It seems that the closer you live to neighbors, the less you know them?

https://finance.yahoo.com/news/daily-digit-americans-dont-know-neighbors-144721502.html

 

Smoking in the U.S. has hit another all-time low.  About 14% of U.S adults were smokers last year (or just over 30 million adults), down from about 16% the year before, government figures show.

 

Update: First class ‘Scratch-and-sniff-stamps’ are available starting TODAY.

The “Frozen Treats Forever” series from the US Postal Service features different popsicles in scents such as orange, blueberry, and root beer.

The booklet of 20 Scratch-and-sniff- forever stamps will set you back $10 dollars.

https://store.usps.com/store/product/buy-stamps/frozen-treats-S_681704

 

The use of “alternative” supplements in kids and teens doubled between 2003 and 2014. About a third of all children and teens take supplements, mostly vitamins, which was consistent between 2003 and 2014, according to a new study.

https://www.upi.com/Health_News/2018/06/18/US-teens-embracing-alternative-meds/4921529377722/

 

(New) Biscuitville to build a new location in Winston-Salem

The new Biscuitville location will be at the corner of Peters Creek and Silas Creek  (in front of the former Allegacy Federal Credit Union).  BTW: The current Biscuitville on Silas Creek Parkway across from Forsyth Tech will close when the new Peters Creek Parkway location opens later this year.  http://www.journalnow.com/relishnow/dining/

 

Traffic Alert in Winston-Salem: Road Construction

Northwest Boulevard will be closed over the next several weeks between Reynolda Road and Hawthorne Road for more than three weeks thru July 11, weather permitting.  Reason: Crews will be making improvements to the bus staging and student drop-off areas near Wiley Middle School.      http://www.journalnow.com/news/local/

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Previous PostWednesday Word
Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

“Zero tolerance” debate on illegal immigration continues

Verne HillJun 20, 2018

Wednesday Word

Wally DeckerJun 20, 2018

Tuesday News, June 19, 2018

Verne HillJun 19, 2018

Community Events

Jun
11
Mon
all-day WinShape Camps
WinShape Camps
Jun 11 – Aug 10 all-day
WinShape Camps are presented by Chick-fil-A  and it purpose is to provide experiences for kids (1st – 9th grade) that will enable them to sharpen their character, deepen their Christian faith and grow in relationships with others. WinShape[...]
Jun
18
Mon
all-day “Seeds of Hope” Camp needs Volun...
“Seeds of Hope” Camp needs Volun...
Jun 18 – Jul 21 all-day
“Seeds of Hope” Summer Day Camp (Yadkinville, Pilot Mountain & King) needs volunteers… June 25-29, July 9-13 & July 23-27 Volunteers must be 14 or older and have a heart for working with foster and[...]
9:00 am “Gadgets & Gizmos” Kids Camp @ Calvary Baptist Church (Winston-Salem)
“Gadgets & Gizmos” Kids Camp @ Calvary Baptist Church (Winston-Salem)
Jun 18 @ 9:00 am – Jun 22 @ 12:00 pm
Kids Camp is for 4 years old through 5th grade 336.714.5448
6:00 pm “Gadgets & Gizmos” Kids Camp @ Calvary West Campus (Advance)
“Gadgets & Gizmos” Kids Camp @ Calvary West Campus (Advance)
Jun 18 @ 6:00 pm – Jun 21 @ 8:00 pm
Kids Camp is for 4 year old – 5th grade 336.714.5582
6:00 pm VBS: “Game On” @ New Friendship Baptist Church (Winston-Salem)
VBS: “Game On” @ New Friendship Baptist Church (Winston-Salem)
Jun 18 @ 6:00 pm – Jun 22 @ 8:30 pm
336.788.3112
WBFJ Your Family Station

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes