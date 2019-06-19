Wednesday News, June 19, 2019  

Summer officially arrives this Friday (June 21) around lunchtime (11:54am)

What’s the deal? At least nine American citizens have died at Dominican Republic resorts over the past year, according to the US State Department. Officials in the Dominican Republican or the US have not said (if) the deaths are connected.

https://myfox8.com/2019/06/19/these-9-americans-were-reported-dead-after-staying-at-dominican-republic-resorts/

The Winston-Salem/Forsyth County school board has narrowed the number of candidates for superintendent to fewer than 20 people from an initial 44 applications.

The school board hopes that their eventual pick “can start with us (on) Aug. 26”.

https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/winston-salem-forsyth-county-school-board-has-narrowed-list-of/

Update: A body was recovered from Winston Lake on Tuesday about 24 hours after a man went swimming and never resurfaced. Police are still investigating.

https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/body-found-very-close-to-the-shore-in-search-of/

From “Make America Great Again” to “Keep America Great”

President Trump formally kicked off his 2020 re-election campaign in Orlando last night.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/politics/2019/06/18/trump-rally-orlando-president-asks-voters-four-more-years

Tarheels VS Rams?

WSSU will be playing North Carolina in an exhibition (college hoops) game on Nov. 1 (7:30pm) at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill. BTW: The Rams and Tar Heels played an exhibition game in the 2004-05 season, with the Tar Heels winning 113-53.

https://www.journalnow.com/sports/college/wssu/wssu-will-take-on-north-carolina-in-a-men-s/

‘Moji Coffee & More’ to open this Saturday (June 22).

offering employment to people with disabilities

Moji Coffee & More is a nonprofit business that offers employment to people with intellectual and developmental disabilities (I/DD). It’s “coffee that gives everyone a voice.” The shop will employ 20 to 23 part-time “mojistas” as well as a few supervisors.

https://www.journalnow.com/entertainment/dining/moji-coffee-more-to-open-june-offering-employment-to-people/

Pilot Mountain hosting the “Pig Out Food Truck Rodeo”

This Saturday (June 22) from 11 to 7pm. The festival will feature more than 20 food trucks along West Main Street in Pilot Mountain. It will include inflatables for children and live music. Details: Visit The Pig Out Food Truck Rodeo page on Facebook.

Sobering Stat: A record 71 million people have been displaced worldwide by war, persecution and other violence. According to a new UN report from the High Commissioner for Refugees counts the number of the world’s refugees, asylum-seekers and internally displaced people at the end of 2018. The most refugees are taken in by ‘developing countries’, not wealthy countries.

The figures marked the 7th consecutive year in which the numbers of forcibly displaced people rose. https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/2019/06/19/

CBN News: The Least Amount of Exercise You Need to Get the Best Results?

The Winning Formula includes 10-thousand steps a day…

*20 jumps each morning and night: Just jump…

*30 minutes of resistance training three times a week (or weight-bearing exercise)

*20 minutes of cardio three times a week: Cardio = exercise that raises our heart rate)

-It’s the type of exercise that “makes you sweat in a cool room.

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/health/2018/march/heres-the-least-amount-of-exercise-you-need-to-get-the-best-results

Beat the heat of summer with a free ice cream cone this Friday.

Dairy Queen will offer free small regular or dipped cones with any purchase on Friday, June 21. The catch?

You’ll need to download the DQ mobile app. Available at participating locations.

Place in this (music) World…

The Michael W. Smith Center for Commercial Music will launch this fall at Liberty University’s School of Music, with ‘Smitty’ as the director. Along with the new center will come a major recording label that will attract new and already successful artists from across the nation. Artists will also come to Liberty to help train the next generation of music professionals.

Kevin Jonas (father and original manager of the Jonas Brothers who launched their music careers in 2005) will also play a pivotal role in working with Liberty students to publish records and introduce their talent to the world.

Former Christian recording artist and music industry executive Al Denson has been a key player in securing Smith, Jonas, and others in this unique partnership.

*Liberty is among the top 10 largest schools of music in the country.

https://www.liberty.edu/index.cfm?PID=18495&mid=338687

Feel Good Story…

A Lexington teenager is being hailed a hero this week after she saved the life of a young boy who nearly drowned during a swim test at the Southside Swim Club.

Leah Morrison, 15, was in her first week on the job when her lifeguard training kicked in. On Sunday evening, several elementary school students met at the Southside Swim Club, off N.C. Highway 8, for a relaxing end-of-the-year party. Less than an hour into the party, during a swim test in the deep end of the pool, one of the students began struggling.

“While one of the fifth-grade boys was doing it, he gave the dead stare.

We asked him if he was okay and he said no. Shortly after, we saw him start to go under,” Morrison explained.

“I just jumped in and I wrapped my arm around him and brought him back and let him take a deep breath,” she added.

Morrison said the swim test, which involves swimming three laps and treading water for one minute, is required for every swimmer, both kids and adults, before they can swim in the 12-foot deep side of the pool.

The young swimmer, who Morrison said she didn’t know as he was not a member at the pool, was uninjured after the scare. The boy sat out of the pool to catch his breath before going back into the pool on the shallow end later in the party. The emergency was handled quickly and calmly, with many other pool guests not knowing what was going on so the boy was not embarrassed.

The young swimmer will be able to come back and try the swim test again whenever he wants to, a board member said.

The moment the boy went under, Morrison who got her lifeguard certification earlier this year said her recent lifeguard training kicked in. After five days and over 20 hours of lifeguard training, Morrison she felt confident in her ability to rescue the young swimmer.

NOTE: According to the National Safety Council, an average of 351 children under the age of 15 drowned in pools or spas each year (between 2013 and 2015.)

https://www.the-dispatch.com/news/20190618/teen-lifeguard-leah-morrison-saves-young-swimmer-in-davidson-county