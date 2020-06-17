Wednesday News, JUNE 17, 2020

Official start of Summer is this Saturday (June 20) 😊

Father’s Day is this Sunday (June 21)

Reminder: Make sure your Headlights are ON…if your windshield wipers are ON.

UPDATE: The Rend Collective Concert scheduled for June 27th at the W-S Fairgrounds Annex is being POSTPONED.

More info will be coming in the coming weeks.

Tickets already purchased will be good for the rescheduled show date. TBD…

NEW: One more Forsyth resident has died from COVID-19 and 50 new cases were reported by public health officials Wednesday. The state also set a new record for hospitalizations, with 846 people in the hospital because of COVID-19. https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/forsyth-county-has-50-new-covid-19-cases-and-one-additional-death/

EVENT: The Winston-Salem Dash will host a ‘Play Catch on the Field’ event at BB&T Ballpark NEXT Saturday, June 27. (Sounds like a cool Father’s Day gift!)

Pair-up and sign up for one-hour time slots. There will be limited space available.

available spaces for pairs to sign up per time slot.

The event is FREE to the public, but pairs must reserve a spot in advance.

*Participants will be encouraged to bring their own gloves and baseballs.www.wsdash.com

CBN News: “Nothing Is Safe From the Cancel Culture Mob”

Tearing down statues, censoring movies, and banning books: It’s all part of the rising “cancel culture movement” sweeping America. And anyone who disagrees with what is deemed “offensive?” They’re scared into silence, hounded into submission, or fired.

The censors have come for children’s cartoon Paw Patrol, Gone with the Wind, Lego, the Cracker Barrel restaurant chain, and even a ride at Disney World called Splash Mountain, all in the name of trying to erase the culturally insensitive.

It seems nothing is safe from the cancel culture movement.

But not everyone is buying into the insanity. Read more on the News Blog… https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2020/june/nothing-is-safe-from-the-cancel-culture-mob

“We Must Not Be Conformed to this World”

Jerry Roberts, a maintenance manager at a farm in Texas, unleashed a six minute heart-felt message on Facebook about the state of the nation – lacking the one thing that transforms lives – JESUS.

Mr Roberts says that, “if you are a follower of Jesus Christ all lives matter not just African American lives because Jesus died for all. Every life on this earth matters.”

*You can watch his entire message on Facebook / wbfj.

https://www.faithwire.com/2020/06/16/protesting-isnt-going-to-change-anybody-texas-ranchers-epic-only-jesus-message/

June is Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness Month (ABAM)

Opening up conversation about the brain and Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias.

The Alzheimer’s Association is offering FREE virtual education programs throughout the month of JUNE. Topics include: COVID-19 & caregivers, the latest in Alzheimer’s and dementia research, and healthy living for your Brain + Body. 24-Hour Helpline 800-272-3900

Dates and registration info: at www.alz.org/northcarolina

*Alzheimer’s disease is the sixth-leading cause of death in the United States.

For a limited time, the American Red Cross is testing all blood, platelet and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies. The test has been authorized for emergency use by the FDA, for a limited time.

Donations will be tested using samples pulled at the time of your blood donation and sent to a testing laboratory where they will also undergo routine infectious disease testing. *Your COVID-19 antibody test results will be available within 7-10 days.

Plus, you get a $5 Amazon.com gift card if you donate in the month of June.

*Make your appointments thru the free Blood Donor App at RedCrossBlood.org.

Antibody testing will indicate if the donor’s immune system has produced antibodies to this coronavirus, regardless of whether they developed symptoms.

Looking to buy a car? Rental car companies are ‘selling’ off most of their fleet.

Hertz is selling thousands of used cars in its fleet in bankruptcy at bargain prices

https://www.usatoday.com/story/money/cars/2020/06/13/hertz-used-car-sales-deals-bankruptcy-coronavirus/3182105001/

The Davidson County Schools Board of Education unanimously approved the implementation of an ‘online school for students this Fall.

Ashley Lemley has been named as the principal of this new ‘online’ school during a special-called meeting on Monday. SOURCE: The Dispatch

Local Passings…

Clark S. Brown Jr., who ran one of Winston-Salem’s long-established black-owned funeral homes, died Monday at his home. Brown was 81

Clark S. Brown & Sons Funeral Home is a family business located on Patterson Ave.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete… www.journalnow.com

Dr. James E. Patti passed peacefully at home on June 12 – surrounded in love and care by his daughter and son. Fondly known by many as ‘Painless Patti,’ Jim practiced as an Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeon in Winston-Salem for over 30 years before retiring to South Carolina in 2003. A private celebration of his life is planned.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to Volunteers in Medicine, St. Gregory the Great, or a charity of your choice.

https://www.journalnow.com/obituaries/patti-dr-james-e/