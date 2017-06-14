Wednesday News June 14, 2017

*Summer officially starts next Wednesday (June 21)

Summer chore checklist:

During summer months, set the thermostat to the highest ‘comfortable’ setting. Adjusting it even a few degrees up can lead to significant savings on electric bills. **Energy Star recommends a minimum set point of 78 degrees Fahrenheit.

The next Veterans Coffee will be this Thursday (June 15) in Winston-Salem

Location: PDQ Restaurant off Stratford Road. 8:30 – 10:30am

Contact: Don Timmons (336) 331-1309

These events are hosted by Hospice and Palliative Care Center (of Forsyth) and Rowan Hospice and palliative Care.

*The new Lidl (LEE – dul) grocery store off Peter’s Creek in Winston-Salem opens this Thursday (June 15). https://goo.gl/ZLLQlD

Kids Summer Movies Schedule 2017

Check out a listing of participating Winston-Salem cinemas with prices,

show times and movies playing with ratings on the News Blog at wbfj.fm

AMC Classic 10 (640 Reynolda Road)

The Grand 18 (5601 University Parkway)

Marketplace Cinema (2095 Peters Creek Parkway) Source: My Winston-Salem https://goo.gl/qURse1

The Farmers Market at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds is Forsyth County’s longest-running source for locally raised fruits, vegetables and proteins.

A Winston-Salem Tradition since 1974 – Market vendors also offer flowers, handmade baskets, cakes & pies, fresh baked breads, jams & jellies, honey, crafts and much more. Open every Saturday on the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds

6 a.m. to 1 p.m. Enter through the parking area off of 27th Street.

UPCOMING EVENT

JUNE 17: Berry Fresh Pie Contest and Berry-full Pie-eating Contest

Open to all non-professional bakers 18 and older. First place: $100!

Update on that shooting in Alexandria, Virginia this morning…

Rep. Steve Scalise (R-La) is now reported to be in critical condition after being shot around 7:15am this morning. Scalise (age 51) was shot in the hip and underwent emergency surgery, and AP reports his condition changed from stable to critical after the surgery. Several other people were also wounded, including several police officers. A lone gunman fired dozens of shots at Republican members of Congress who were gathered to practice baseball before tomorrow’s annual congressional charity baseball game. CBN News http://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2017/june/congressman-steve-scalise-others-shot-by-gunman-targeting-republicans

