Wednesday News, June 13, 2018

Free Taco Wednesday? Thanks to the Golden State Warriors, Taco Bell will be giving away FREE Doritos Locos Tacos at participating locations between 2 and 6pm TODAY.

The Warriors “stole” Game 3 of the NBA Finals from the Cleveland Cavilers, who had the home court advantage, hence the “Steal a Game, Steal a Taco” promotion.

Job Alert: Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center

RN open interview day: TODAY (June 13) til 3 p.m.

Join us for our monthly RN open interview day.

Location: Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center – Conference Center

Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103 https://www.novanthealth.org/careers.aspx

Traffic Alert in Greensboro: High school graduations

Fifteen graduation ceremonies are taking place for Guilford County high schools between now and Sunday. That means the area around the Greensboro Coliseum Special Events Center could get congested.

Greensboro police will be posted at major intersections and drivers will spot message boards with information about traffic and parking.

Update: J.D. Greear (founder of The Summit Church) has been elected new president of the Southern Baptist Convention at the SBC’s annual meeting, taking place in Dallas, Texas. The 45 year old becomes the denomination’s youngest president in 37 years. -CBN News

Medical-devices manufacturer Cook Medical announced plans to move its Winston-Salem operations into Whitaker Park (the former R.J. Reynolds cigarette manufacturing plant) by late 2021. Renovation work is set to begin in late 2019. www.journalnow.com

New airline offering at PTI beginning in September.

Spirit Airlines will offer low fare flights to the Orlando and Tampa area

Service to and from Orlando will run three times per week, while service to and from Fort Lauderdale and Tampa will operate twice a week. Eventually service will increase to four times per week for Orlando and three for the other two, starting in November. Visit spirit.com http://spectrumlocalnews.com/nc/triad/news/

RECALL: Tyson Foods is recalling more than 3,000 pounds of frozen chicken. Reason: Pieces of plastic in the chicken’s breading ingredients.

The chicken was sold in 3-pound plastic bags of “uncooked, breaded, original chicken tenderloins.” The bags have the code 1378NLR02.

USDA Recall information: https://is.gd/uF5IMN

As a way to reduce food insecurities in the community, Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools will utilize a food truck starting Monday to help deliver meals to students while school is out. The food truck — the first one for the district with a fully functional kitchen — will travel to 23 community locations with prepared meals. A number of transit vans will provide food as well at those sites to cover as much ground as possible. http://www.journalnow.com/news/local/

More information about summer meals and locations of the sites can be found at wsfcs.nutrislice.com and the nutrition department’s section at the WS/FCS website, or by texting FOOD to 877-877.

2018 Kid-Friendly Summer Movie Guide

Triad movie theaters are offering discounted movie deals all summer long.

Select theaters from Winston-Salem, Greensboro and High Point…to Asheboro and Burlington, and movie theaters are offering weekly programs for kids that range from free admission to around $5 (some include snacks).

Courtesy of ‘Triad Moms on Main’.

http://triadmomsonmain.com/my-blog/2018-kids-summer-movie-programs/

Examples…

The Grand 18 – Winston-Salem on University Parkway

Beginning June 19th – Every Tuesday and Wednesday this summer (10am)

June 19 + 20: “Kung Fu Panda 3”

*Sensory Friendly movie environment on select Saturdays at 10am

The Grand 18 – Winston-Salem (Sensory Friendly) on University Parkway

Regular admission prices apply

Country Time Lemonade is standing up for lemonade stands everywhere?

Country Time’s new legal team, known as “Legal-Ade,” will cover fines incurred by any child running a lemonade stand without a permit. Because, according to their slogan, “when life gives you arcane laws, make lemonade.”

If parents or legal guardians of lemonade entrepreneurs have been fined in 2017 or 2018, or have had to get a permit, Country Time says it will cover the fine or permit fees

Road to the College World Series

The Diamond (Tar) Heels held their final media availability before heading off to Omaha for their 11th college World Series in Tarheel history. Carolina will meet Oregon State in their first match up for what will be a double elimination between the four teams in their bracket. http://spectrumlocalnews.com/nc/triad/sports

The actors have started rehearsals for “Horn in the West”

The show, which is believed to be the nation’s oldest Revolutionary War drama still operating, tells the story of frontiersman Daniel Boone.

“Horn in the West” which begins June 22 runs through Aug. 11 has been performed every year since 1952.

Performances: Tuesdays through Sundays. It starts at 8 p.m. and runs about two hours with intermission. Details at www.horninthewest.com.

http://www.journalnow.com/news/ask_sam/ask-sam-horn-in-the-west-starts-new-season-june/article_41059be6-f067-54b4-8817-f0e1593f0d5d.html