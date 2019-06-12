Wednesday News, June 12, 2019  

A beautiful Father’s Day weekend coming up…

Career Expo TODAY

The city of Winston-Salem hosting a ‘Public Works Career Expo’ from 9am to 3pm at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Education Building. Enter at Gate 5 off Deacon Boulevard. Bring an ID and resume… The city plans to fill more than 80 vacancies including maintenance workers, vehicle operators, and equipment operators.

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/the-city-of-winston-salem-seeks-to-fill-over-80-vacancies-at-upcoming-career-expo

Thanks to Mike Odom, Associate Athletic Director with Wake Forest University for stopping your Family Friendly Morning Show to tell us more about their

“I’m A Fan” campaign. It’s around 80 days til the start of Wake Forest Football?!

You can show your support for the Deacs by picking up a yard sign at the Deacon Shop at Hanes Mall, the Deacon Shop on campus and the Bridger Field House ticket office starting TODAY (Wed). Details at www.GoDeacs.com

Did you participate in last year’s Pay Your Age Day event at Build-A-Bear?

For example: If your child is 3, the Build-A-Bear is $3. It’s a huge discount!

The company hosting the promotion once again – but this time you must sign up.

From now through June 16, you can sign up online through the Build-A-Bear Bonus Club rewards program for a limited ticket offer to the “Pay Your Age” event. If you win a ticket, you can pay your child’s age for up to two furry friends at a Build-A-Bear Workshop during one of two redemption periods in the week of June 24-28. https://www.popsugar.com/family/Build–Bear-Pay-Your-Age-Day-2019-46232633?

Former “Daily Show” host Jon Stewart gave emotional testimony before a House panel on Tuesday as he called on Congress to reauthorize a fund that compensates victims of 9/11 and their families. The 9/11 Victims Compensation Fund (VCF) was created after 9/11 to help pay for medical and economic losses as a result of the terrorist attacks — 18 years later, it’s running out of money and has to make steep cuts to its payments unless it’s reauthorized.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/politics/2019/06/11/jon-stewart-9-11-first-responders-reauthorize-9-11-victims-fund/1420493001/

American Hebrew Academy in Greensboro is closing its doors.

Officials with the prestigious Jewish boarding school are blaming money for the closing. School is out for the summer and the summer camp program will still go on, despite the closure. https://spectrumlocalnews.com/nc/triad/news/2019/06/12/prestigious-boarding-school-closes-suddenly

Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center will unveil its new birthing center in Winston-Salem on June 25. The labor and delivery center and neonatal intensive care unit will have 51 private patient rooms. Services should begin by late July.

https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/wake-forest-baptist-birthing-center-set-to-be-unveiled-this/article

Food News

*Hershey has re-introduced their Twizzler Orange Cream Pop Filled Twists for the summer of 2019! These orange licorice sweets are filled with a creamy center – an ice-cream treat for the beach that won’t melt.

How about a soda-flavored syrup? The Dr Pepper Cherry Dessert Topper has 22 reviews on Amazon with an average of 4.4 out of 5 stars.

(JOB) Earth Fare is looking to fill 100 positions in High Point.

Earth Fare, which focuses on specialty and organic foods, is set to open a new store in High Point this summer. Both full-time and part-time positions are needed.

An extended job fair is set for TODAY (June 12) through June 15, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day at Courtyard by Marriott located at 4400 W. Wendover Ave. in Greensboro.

Interested applicants should apply online prior to the hiring event.

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/100-new-jobs-coming-to-high-point-with-earth-fare-opening/

Come fly a kite: “Flight Festival” set for Bailey Park on June 15 (this Sat)

Winston-Salem’s inaugural “Flight Festival” will be held at Wake Forest Innovation Quarter next Saturday (June 15) from 10am til 1pm. Aside from kite flying, the festival will also include food trucks, radio-controlled model airplanes, drone demonstrations, flying simulators and information about local clubs and organizations related to flying.

NOTE: Through Friday, free kite-making kits will be available at the city’s 17 recreation centers along with arts and crafts supplies…

https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/free-kite-decorating-this-week-at-winston-salem-recreation-centers/

Be Safe while enjoying the Beach…

Lifeguards rescue tens of thousands of people from rip currents in the U.S. every year. It’s estimated that 100 people are killed by rip currents annually.

Note: If caught in a rip current, don’t fight it! Swim parallel to the shore and swim back to land at an angle. https://oceanservice.noaa.gov/facts/ripcurrent.html

Beach Safety: Check out these lifesaving tips to decrease your already small chance of becoming the victim of a shark bite, observe the following rules…

Always swim in a group. …

Don’t wander too far from shore. …

Avoid the water at night, dawn, or dusk. …

Don’t enter the water if bleeding. …

Don’t wear shiny jewelry. …

https://www.floridamuseum.ufl.edu/discover-fish/sharks/how-to-avoid-shark-attacks\