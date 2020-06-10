Search
Wednesday News, JUNE 10, 2020

Verne Hill

June 20: Official start of Summer

June 21: Father’s Day

 

Triad Goodwill: ‘Virtual Job Fair’ TODAY (JUNE 10) from 10-1pm.  *Meet ‘face-to-face’ with employers VIA Zoom video conferences. You can pre-register at https://www.triadgoodwill.org/virtualjobfair/

*If you need assistance with resume or interview preparation, give us a call at 336-544-5305 or email  careerassistance@triadgoodwill.org.

 

Local Goodwill chapter gains a sizeable grant…

Goodwill Industries of Northwest N.C. has received a +$400,000 grant from ‘Golden Leaf’ to support workforce-development programs.

The programs involve creating, sustaining and supporting job-training services, scholarships and outreach events in Davie, Stokes, Surry, Wilkes and Yadkin counties.   https://www.journalnow.com/business/the-briefcase-northwest-n-c-goodwill-chapter-gains-434-850-grant/

 

RNC eying Florida for convention. The Republican National Committee has tentatively moved the 2020 RNC (arena) convention to Jacksonville, Florida.  But, official and low-profile (behind-the-scenes) RNC proceedings will likely stay in Charlotte, according to the Washington Post.  https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/gop-expects-to-move-its-convention-to-jacksonville-after-dispute-with-north-carolina-over-pandemic-safeguards/

 

“Imminent hazard”?  Governor Cooper and the state Department of Health and Human Services have ordered Ace Speedway (near Elon), CLOSED because the track has gone against his executive order barring mass gatherings of no more than 25 people.

*The owner of the track has issued on comment as of late Tuesday.

https://www.journalnow.com/news/cooper-shuts-ace-speedway-governor-declares-venue-an-imminent-hazard/

 

NASCAR: Cup race in Martinsville ‘under the lights’ tonight at 7pm

https://www.journalnow.com/sports/ed-hardin-the-night-chase-is-on-at-charming-and-challenging-martinsville

 

Prayer for Unity gathering (again) in Greensboro

…this Friday (NOON) – Prayer focus will be UNITY.

Location: Governmental plaza /110 S Greene Street in Greensboro

We will gather again to pray for the glory of the Lord to arise in our city, our nation and the world. The event will again be live-streamed at: faith-feed.com

Let us know you’re coming at this link: https://bit.ly/2YkSX9g

 

June is Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness Month (ABAM)

Opening up conversation about the brain and Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias.

The Alzheimer’s Association is offering FREE virtual education programs throughout the month of JUNE.   Topics include: COVID-19 & caregivers, the latest in Alzheimer’s and dementia research, and healthy living for your Brain + Body.  24-Hour Helpline 800-272-3900

Dates and registration info:  at www.alz.org/northcarolina 

*Alzheimer’s disease is the sixth-leading cause of death in the United States.

 

Associates in Christian Counseling is offering ‘therapy sessions’ to frontline workers that have continued working throughout the COVID-19 crisis.

The sessions will be FREE to those who do not have insurance.

 YOU can help by donating to the program. Gifts of any size are welcome.

Donate online at www.christiancounseling.org/donation/htm

Info. Call 336.896.0065 or send an e-mail to info@christiancounseling.org 

 

Remember the 3-W’s to help stop the spread of COVID-19…

Wash your hands for 20 seconds. Use hand sanitizer.

Wear a face covering

Wait six feet apart from other people (physical distancing)

