Search
Your Family Station
Home Blog Wednesday News, June 09, 2021

Wednesday News, June 09, 2021

Verne HillJun 09, 2021Comments Off on Wednesday News, June 09, 2021

Like

High School Graduations TODAY…

WS/FC: Kennedy (9am), North Forsyth (10:30am) and RJ Reynolds (12:30pm)

 

Part-Time Job Fair (today from 3-8pm)

Event staff is needed in various areas for the Greensboro Coliseum Complex and Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts

Location: The Fieldhouse at the Greensboro Coliseum – 3 p.m. until 8 p.m.

Interested candidates should bring photo identification and resume and be prepared to complete application and background check authorization.

In addition to the Coliseum Complex and Tanger Center, affiliated support organizations Spectra Food Services, Show Pros Entertainment Services (crowd management) and local IATSE 574 (stagehands, riggers, loaders and technicians) will also have representatives on hand to provide information on available positions and interview applicants.

Approximately 200 part-time positions are available for a variety of roles including:

Ticket Sellers
Bartenders and Catering Servers
Guest Services Representatives
In House Security Staff
Parking Lot Staff
Ticket Takers
Ushers
Production Staff
Maintenance Staff

At The Fieldhouse Get Directions Find Parking

https://www.greensborocoliseum.com/events/detail/greensboro-coliseum-complex-tanger-center-job-fair

 

“It’s time to hang up our aprons”   Cloverdale Kitchen, long-time local eatery in Cloverdale Shopping Center, will close its doors next Friday (June 18). Cloverdale Kitchen was founded in 1968.  Cloverdale is known for its home cooking and classic diner food (Greek style).  The co-owners thanked the restaurant’s dedicated staff and loyal customers on Facebook.

https://journalnow.com/entertainment/dining/cloverdale-kitchen-will-close-its-doors-for-good-june-18/article

 

Looking for something for the kids to do?

How about a ‘Mega Sports Camp’ for kids ages 4 – rising 6th grade

Starting this Friday thru Sunday (June 11-13) at First Baptist Church in King.

Enjoy flag football, basketball, soccer, cheer and even a non-sports option (Arts/Crafts). Register online at: firstbaptistking.org

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfIbpavuMYYksnWWrUKH0yh5G6nnAdp1tJnEGO2HSOKrWXxdA/viewform

 

As heard of the WBFJ Morning Show this morning…

The Adventures of Wally the Wheelchair” – coupling a little boy (Timmy) and his trusty wheelchair, Wally – a children’s book with a universal message from local author Marty Hartman. Marty is a trail-blazer for what he calls ‘handi-capibility’ in our community.  Btw: Marty was born with Spina Bifida (without the use of his legs)

And not expected to live past the age of one to 4. He’s now 50 something!

Contact and book order information…

https://www.lulu.com/en/ca/shop/marty-hartman/the-adventures-of-wally-the-wheelchair-a-new-beginning/paperback/product-1epw7rv8.html?page=1&pageSize=4

Details: https://www.amazon.com/Adventures-Wally…/dp/B00AZRMEZM

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Previous PostS@5: Forgiving Father Wounds with Dr Bob Reccord
Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

Wake Forest Baptist updated Visitation Policy (June 09)

Verne HillJun 09, 2021

Part-Time Job Fair (today from 3-8pm)

Verne HillJun 09, 2021

Wednesday Word

Wally DeckerJun 09, 2021

Community Events

Mar
1
Mon
all-day City Lights Ministry Needs Food ... @ City Lights Ministry (Winston-Salem)
City Lights Ministry Needs Food ... @ City Lights Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Mar 1 – Jun 30 all-day
Non-perishable food items are needed to distribute to several local neighborhoods. Items can be dropped off at City Lights Ministry (Winston-Salem) Drop off days and hours are Monday – Thursday (10-3) Also, registration for Mission[...]
all-day Crisis Control Ministry Needs Fo... @ Crisis Control Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Crisis Control Ministry Needs Fo... @ Crisis Control Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Mar 1 – Jun 30 all-day
Crisis Control Ministry is in need of several food items, uch as… Jelly, Assorted Vegetables, Grits, Oatmeal & 100% Fruit Juice. Donations can be dropped Monday-Friday (9:00am-Noon) at either Crisis Control Ministry location. Also, Crisis[...]
all-day Salem Pregnancy Care Center Need... @ Salem Pregnancy Care Center (Winston-Salem)
Salem Pregnancy Care Center Need... @ Salem Pregnancy Care Center (Winston-Salem)
Mar 1 – Jun 30 all-day
Salem Pregnancy Care Center (Winston-Salem) is currently in need of volunteer nurses and client advocates. Also, everyone is encouraged to collect your loose change for the annual Baby Bottle Campaign – May 9 (Mother’s Day)[...]
all-day Samaritan Ministries Needs Volun... @ Samaritan Ministries (Winston-Salem)
Samaritan Ministries Needs Volun... @ Samaritan Ministries (Winston-Salem)
Mar 1 – Jun 30 all-day
Samaritan Ministries of Forsyth County is in need of volunteers in several areas such as: Soup Kitchen, Serving To-Go Meals & Dinner Service. 336.748.1962 alex.jarrell@samaritanforsyth.org http://www.samaritanforsyth.org/  
all-day Sunnyside Ministry Needs Food Ba... @ Sunnyside Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Sunnyside Ministry Needs Food Ba... @ Sunnyside Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Mar 1 – Jun 30 all-day
Sunnyside Ministry of Winston-Salem is open Monday – Thursday (8-4)  & Friday (9-Noon) collecting non-perishable food items (especially cereal) as well as other grocery items for their food bank! Also, kitchen items are needed! http://www.sunnysideministry.org[...]
WBFJ Your Family Station

Sign Up for WBFJ’s Wednesday Word

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It's short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes