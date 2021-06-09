Wednesday News, June 09, 2021

High School Graduations TODAY…

WS/FC: Kennedy (9am), North Forsyth (10:30am) and RJ Reynolds (12:30pm)

Part-Time Job Fair (today from 3-8pm)

Event staff is needed in various areas for the Greensboro Coliseum Complex and Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts

Location: The Fieldhouse at the Greensboro Coliseum – 3 p.m. until 8 p.m.

Interested candidates should bring photo identification and resume and be prepared to complete application and background check authorization.

In addition to the Coliseum Complex and Tanger Center, affiliated support organizations Spectra Food Services, Show Pros Entertainment Services (crowd management) and local IATSE 574 (stagehands, riggers, loaders and technicians) will also have representatives on hand to provide information on available positions and interview applicants.

Approximately 200 part-time positions are available for a variety of roles including:

Ticket Sellers

Bartenders and Catering Servers

Guest Services Representatives

In House Security Staff

Parking Lot Staff

Ticket Takers

Ushers

Production Staff

Maintenance Staff

“It’s time to hang up our aprons” Cloverdale Kitchen, long-time local eatery in Cloverdale Shopping Center, will close its doors next Friday (June 18). Cloverdale Kitchen was founded in 1968. Cloverdale is known for its home cooking and classic diner food (Greek style). The co-owners thanked the restaurant’s dedicated staff and loyal customers on Facebook.

Looking for something for the kids to do?

How about a ‘Mega Sports Camp’ for kids ages 4 – rising 6th grade

Starting this Friday thru Sunday (June 11-13) at First Baptist Church in King.

Enjoy flag football, basketball, soccer, cheer and even a non-sports option (Arts/Crafts). Register online at: firstbaptistking.org

“The Adventures of Wally the Wheelchair” – coupling a little boy (Timmy) and his trusty wheelchair, Wally – a children’s book with a universal message from local author Marty Hartman. Marty is a trail-blazer for what he calls ‘handi-capibility’ in our community. Btw: Marty was born with Spina Bifida (without the use of his legs)

And not expected to live past the age of one to 4. He’s now 50 something!

Contact and book order information…

