Wednesday News, June 07, 2017

Verne Hill

WBFJ News    Wednesday, June 07, 2017

National Chocolate Ice Cream Day (and…National Running Day)

 

Traffic Alert (Winston-Salem)   Hawthorne Road (Road Construction)

*Starting Thursday, major delays along Hawthorne Road between

Irving and Knollwood   (Thursday – Saturday from 8am to 5pm).

Crews will be ‘milling’ or removing old asphalt in preparation for repaving.

 

 

Triad Grand Openings…

*The Chick-Fil-A location in Clemmons will officially open Thursday morning.

The first 100 customers in line at 6am Thursday morning will get FREE CFA food for a year!!  Just look for the ‘tent village’ in the parking lot!!  J

 

*(Winston-Salem) The new Lidl (LEE – dul) grocery store off Hwy 150 in Winston-Salem will open next Thursday (June 15).  https://goo.gl/ZLLQlD

 

*The new Lowes Foods location on Main Street (Kville) opens on June 21. 

 

(Archdale) The Zaxby’s location on S. Main St. in Archdale is now open.

The new Zaxby’s is about 1,000 feet bigger than a typical Zaxby’s. It seats about 72 and features a private dining room with a wide-screen television for parties and meetings. Wi-Fi also is available.     https://goo.gl/1JJFcG

 

Ready to fly, for less?   Southwest Airlines is offering some cost saving deals this week.  You must book your flight by June 8 for travel between June 22 and December 13. There are a number of restrictions, so do your homework!

https://www.southwest.com/html/promotions/promotions_nationwide_sale_170606_offers.html

 

Rebuild:  Schools officials in Yadkin County say that the gym at Courtney Elementary will be rebuilt “as close to possible to the original”. The one of a kind functional gym was severely damaged by a tornado on May 24thwww.journalnow.com

 

NBA Finals: Game 3 tonight in Cleveland (9pm ABC)

Golden State Warriors have a 2 -0 game lead over the Cleveland Cavaliers

Golden State improved to 14-0 on Sunday during postseason and is trying to become the first group to go unbeaten all the way to a title.

 

Update: The Greensboro Grasshoppers will Not be playing at home on Wednesday because of problems with the infield grass at First National Bank Field.  The Grasshoppers will ‘host’ the Hagerstown Suns at Burlington Athletic Stadium, some 24 miles away. First pitch at 7pm tonight…

-The Hoppers and Suns will play a doubleheader on Thursday. But where?

*Tickets already purchased will be honored at Burlington Athletic Field, or redeemed for any future 2017 Grasshopper game. www.gsohoppers.com

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Previous PostTexas dad making memories with his daughter
