Wednesday News, June 06, 2018

IHOP is hinting that a big change is coming- with just the small flip of a letter? The pancake chain, in a tweet this week, suggested that it would change its name from “IHOP” to “IHOb” starting June 11. Guess we will find out about the ‘b’ on June 11th…

Founded in suburban Los Angeles by Al and Jerry Lapin in 1958, the International House of Pancakes shortened its name to IHOP in 1973. https://www.usatoday.com/story/money/2018/06/05/ihop-tweet-hints-changing-name-ihob/673786002/

Iconic fashion designer Kate Spade was found dead Tuesday in her New York City apartment of an apparent suicide. She was only 55 years old. Kate Spade is survived by her husband and 13-year-old daughter. Kate had refused treatment for mental illness and was instead self-medicating with alcohol suggested Reta Saffo, Kate’s older sister. “I will say this was not unexpected by me. Sometimes you simply cannot SAVE people from themselves!” https://www.usatoday.com/story/life/

For every person who dies by suicide annually, there are another 278 people who have thought seriously about suicide who don’t kill themselves, and nearly 60 who have survived a suicide attempt.

*The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is a national network of local crisis centers that provides free and confidential emotional support to people in suicidal crisis or emotional distress 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. 1-800-273-8255

*You don’t have to be a mental health professional to help someone in your life that may be struggling. Learn the Lifeline’s 5 steps that you can use to help a loved one that may be in crisis on the News Blog… https://suicidepreventionlifeline.org/

Guilford County Schools will hold three ‘parent meetings’ this week to discuss plans for the 3 tornado-impacted schools for the upcoming school year.

Wednesday, June 6: The Peeler Elementary meeting will be held at 5:15 p.m. on June 6 at Power House of Deliverance Church.

The Hampton Elementary meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. on June 6 at New Hope Baptist Church.

The Thursday (June 7) meeting for Erwin Montessori is at 6 p.m. at Genesis Baptist Church. For more information, contact Tina Firesheets at (336) 669-3309. – Fox 8

Good News: Amber Alert cancelled. Authorities say a tip in Randolph County led to the capture of a father who kidnapped his 7 month old infant earlier in the week from Danville Virginia. Emma Grace Kennedy appeared to be in good health and was released back to her family. www.journalnow.com

Some 115 Americans die every day from an opioid overdose, according to a U.S. surgeon general report. Good news: Forsyth County just got a boost in its supply of Naloxone, a life-saving medication that can ‘reverse’ an opioid overdose. Hundreds of doses of the drug were donated to Forsyth County EMS by United Healthcare Community Plan of North Carolina, Walgreens and Project Lazarus, a nonprofit organization based in Wilkes County.

The donation of Naloxone comes at a good time. About 600 doses of the drug have been administered by first responders in Forsyth County so far this year…

When life gave Southwest Elementary School students a box of lemons, they decided to make lemonade. ‘Special needs’ students at the school sold more than 1,000 cups of ice-cold lemonade on Tuesday. The seventh annual fundraiser gave students from the school’s five special needs classes a chance to improve a variety of skills while helping others. The students organized the event, interacted with customers, worked on their math skills by counting money and handed lemonade to their fellow students, parents and other community members.

*The $7,000 raised Tuesday will go directly to Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation, a national non-profit group that raises money to fight childhood cancer. http://www.journalnow.com/news/local/southwest-elementary-students-sell-worth-of-lemonade-to-help-cancer/article_94560ed5-77d1-5b75-bfbb-d6811200e228.html

The #MeToo movement has claimed another victim. The swimsuit portion of the Miss America Pageant is out. Gretchen Carlson, Miss America 1989 and Fox News host, now chair of the pageant’s board of directors, announced Tuesday that the swimsuit portion of the competition is no more. Women no longer have to walk on stage in front of millions in a bikini and high heels to earn scholarship money. Read more…

The NBA Finals shift to Cleveland for Game 3 tonight as the Cavaliers look to get a win after a frustrating two games on the road. Tip-off at 9pm on ABC.