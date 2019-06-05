Wednesday News, June 05, 2019  

Need a job change? A Free Hiring and Networking event on Thursday evening (June 6), in Greensboro. The event will last from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. The event is sponsored by Career Center of the Carolinas. You will have a chance to submit resumes and talk with hiring managers. Location: Develop Co-Working (2011 Golden Gate Drive).

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/need-a-job-hiring-and-networking-event-in-greensboro-set-for-june-6/83-2d83b702-4cbe-4585-80f6-7354475659aa

New travel restrictions to Cuba? The US State Department has implemented new restrictions on travel to Cuba, specifically banning all cruise ships from the U.S. from stopping in Cuba. While it’s unclear if cruises that have already been booked will be allowed to sail, it’s best to reach out to the cruise line directly regarding Cuba.

NOTE: Commercial airline flights appear to be unaffected and travel for university groups, academic research, journalism and professional meetings will continue to be allowed.

https://www.travelandleisure.com/travel-news/trump-administration-imposes-new-travel-restrictions-on-cruises-to-cuba

LabCorp data breach exposes information of 7.7 million consumers. The third-party billing collections vendor, American Medical Collection Agency, notified LabCorp that hackers gained access to AMCA’s online payment system. The unauthorized access took place between August 1, 2018, and March 30, 2019. AMCA’s system stored customers’ first and last names, credit card and bank account numbers, birth dates, addresses, phone numbers, dates of service, health care provider information, and the amount customers owed

https://myfox8.com/2019/06/04/labcorp-data-breach-exposes-information-of-7-7-million-consumers/

Forsyth County Commissioner Don Martin has proposed spending an additional $3.7 million to increase teacher-salary supplements for teachers in the Winston-Salem /Forsyth County Schools in the 2019-2020 budget. The funds would not be allocated until school board approval… https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/more-money-for-teachers-on-county-commissioner-minds-in-forsyth/article_f7d9bdd5-d1f8-5947-96d0-69b5b2bdf231.html

Yearbook Re-Printed: History or hate… Thomasville High School has ‘revised’ their yearbook cover after ‘backlash’ over a Confederate flag featured on the cover. The yearbook theme is retro with a title “Blast To The Past.” Black-and-white photos cover the 2018-2019 Thomasville High School yearbook. But a single color photo, on the bottom right of the cover, slipped past several pairs of eyes before being noticed with a confederate flag in the pic…

https://myfox8.com/2019/06/04/thomasville-high-school-redesigns-yearbook-cover-after-backlash-over-confederate-flag/

Charles W. Jackson Jr., a 66-year-old retiree from Raleigh discovered on Tuesday that he won a $344.6 million dollar Powerball jackpot, the largest prize in the state’s history. The secret to his good fortune? Numbers from a fortune cookie his stepdaughter got a couple of years ago at the age of 6, according to The News & Observer https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/nation/2019/06/04/north-carolina-powerball-winner-finds-good-fortune-344-6-m-win/1348035001/

NBA Finals: The Golden State Warriors and the Toronto Raptors play Game 3 tonight in Oakland after splitting the series a game apiece in Toronto. Fox Sports

Free ‘Over the Counter Medicine Giveaway’ TODAY til 2pm.

Davidson County Community College @ the Rittling Conference Center.

Individuals – 18 years of age or older – can receive up to eight over-the-counter items while supplies last! The event is hosted in conjunction with NC MedAssist and Cardinal Innovations Healthcare.

For more information on the Free Mobile Pharmacy, visit www.medassist.org

https://www.the-dispatch.com/news/20190531/mobile-free-pharmacy-coming-to-dccc?fbclid=IwAR0bEfGJeSJyrEj2o9d8_EZ0zemkzXfMFqG1rXi5ANl-ttUMF6JSwehcBF8

Commemorating the 75th Anniversary of D-Day…

(Noonish) A special Veterans’ Luncheon will be held from 11am – 2:30pm TODAY

at the Richard Childress Racing Museum in Welcome.

*The luncheon is FREE and open to all veterans and their guests.

It is presented by Trellis Supportive Care and the Gary Sinise Foundation.

The RCR museum will be open for free to attendees.

Email: honoringveterans@trellissupport.org or phone 336-768-6157, X-1622.

BTW: Thursday, June 6 marks the start of the D-Day landings and the Battle of Normandy.

Posted, but not heeded…

California regulators ruled Monday that the link between coffee and cancer is not significant, a decision that would allow businesses to remove ominous warning signs that were mandated. They asked that businesses carrying ready-to-drink coffee products should post a warning on a 10-inch-by-10-inch sign.

Acrylamide – a byproduct that comes from roasting coffee beans – is listed as a carcinogen in California. Studies have shown mixed results about the link between acrylamide and cancer.

California passed a law 30 years ago that any product containing chemicals linked to birth defects or cancer must be labeled as having cancer-causing agents.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/health/2019/06/04/does-coffee-cause-cancer-california-backtracks-says-risk-low/1338781001/

A Taco Bell in Louisiana ran out of taco shells Monday, which was emergency enough for one customer to call police.

Police in Slidell say someone called to complain that the local Taco Bell had run out of both hard and soft taco shells.

“While this is truly a travesty, the police can’t do anything about this,” the department wrote on its Facebook page, calling it a “we can’t make this stuff up” story.

While there was no word on the status of taco shells at the Louisiana location, Slidell police said they hoped the situation would be resolved in time for Taco Tuesday.

https://myfox8.com/2019/06/05/taco-bell-customer-calls-police-after-restaurant-runs-out-of-taco-shells/