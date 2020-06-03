Search
Wednesday News, JUNE 03, 2020

Verne Hill Jun 03, 2020

Developing story: AMC Theatres, the world’s biggest movie theater chain, said on Wednesday that it has “substantial doubt” it can remain in business after closing locations across the globe during the coronavirus pandemic.

https://www.cnn.com/2020/06/03/media/amc-theatres-business-coronavirus/index.html

 

Nationwide protests show no sign of slowing down

Tuesday again saw protests in cities nationwide including New York,

Los Angeles, Minneapolis, and Washington, D.C.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/2020/06/03/george-floyd-protests-global-running-day-joe-biden-major-league-soccer/5306362002/

Hours of peaceful demonstrations throughout downtown Winston-Salem on Tuesday. One rally brought together more than 1,000 people, peacefully.  W-S JOURNAL

 

President Trump tweeted last night that he is seeking a new state to host this summer’s Republican National Convention. This after Governor Cooper and the RNC couldn’t ‘come too an understanding’ over potential restrictions due to the coronavirus.

Republican officials over the past week have insisted they would prefer to keep the convention in Charlotte.  Health experts have cautioned against holding large gatherings as the coronavirus outbreak persists.  Governors in Georgia, Florida and Tennessee are interested in hosting the RNC.

https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/500825-trump-says-he-will-move-republican-convention-out-of-north-carolina

 

Struggling rental car companies are expected to sell vehicles, lots of them!

That could be good news to you.  Need a vehicle? You will be able to purchase a late model, relatively low mileage used car at a fraction of new car prices.

The lower prices for a used car could be good for used car buyers.

NOTE: Rental car companies get two-thirds of their revenue from airport locations. With flying down 94% in April and May, there are far fewer people needing to rent cars. The companies are likely to sell off a significant portion of the estimated 1.5 million cars they have in their US fleets in the weeks and months to come to local dealers, according to experts. https://myfox8.com/news/struggling-rental-car-companies-expected-to-sell-vehicles-at-deep-discounts/

 

Give the Gift of Life: Blood donors are urgently needed.

The American Red Cross has an urgent need for blood donations.

Those who donate blood thru June 30 will receive a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card.

Get the donation App.  It’s faster: https://www.redcrossblood.org/blood-donor-app.html

 

Remember the 3-W’s to help stop the spread of COVID-19…

Wash your hands for 20 seconds. Use hand sanitizer.

Wear a face covering

Wait six feet apart from other people (physical distancing)

 

 

 

 

 

 

President Trump called upon the nations of the world to end religious persecution on Tuesday.  In the Oval Office, Trump signed an executive order that appropriates $50 million for programs that advance international religious freedom around the world. The executive order comes as Christian persecution and anti-Semitism are on the rise around the world.

North Korea, Afghanistan, and Somalia top the list as the most dangerous countries in the world for Christians, according to Open Doors USA’s 2020 World Watch List.

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/cwn/2020/june/trump-signs-international-religious-freedom-executive-order-approving-50-million-for-programs

 

Tick Season in North Carolina

More than 35,000 cases of tick-related illnesses were reported in 2009, making ticks one of the leading carriers of disease in the United States.

“Only about 60% of people who contract tick-associated illnesses remember or recognize the tick bite. Ticks can be hard to determine due to their small size, bites that occur in a difficult-to-see location, like behind the knee or on the scalp, or the tick can fall off before a person can check for them.”

-Dr Christopher Ohl, MD,  Infectious diseases expert with Wake Forest Baptist.

Tips on how to stay say on the News Blog…

https://www.wakehealth.edu/Stories/Avoiding-and-Removing-Ticks

 

SPORTS: Major League Soccer could be close to starting up play, again.

MLS was just two weeks into its 2020 season when it was forced to suspend play on March 12 due to the coronavirus pandemicMajor League Baseball, the NBA and NHL are all working on plans to resume play this summer.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/2020/06/03/george-floyd-protests-global-running-day-joe-biden-major-league-soccer/5306362002/

 

Dr. Alveda King: Message of repentance and prayer

The niece of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. is speaking out against the rioting happening in cities across the country during the protests over George Floyd’s death and his inhumane treatment by a Minneapolis police officer.

In an op-ed piece, Dr. Alveda King said that the tragic incident has led to “a cry to heaven going up across America: Lord, please heal our land. It is a cry for unity, for social justice, for safety, and for an end to hatred.”

This is an opportunity for the nation’s leaders to invite people to stop panicking, stop fighting, and just breathe.

“Right now, here in America, we are in a season of repentance and revival.

It is very important for spiritual leaders to lead the way in repentance and prayer; especially with the violence erupting out of Minneapolis spreading destruction across the country like wildfire,” she said.

“People are human beings with so much more uniting us than dividing us.

People have human personalities.

As Martin Luther King once said:

‘When we value the human, we won’t kill anybody.’

King also said: ‘Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.

I have decided to stick with love; hate is too great a burden to bear…'”

Dr. Alveda King says the answer is for the country to

“pray and unite as a people of one blood, one America, one human race.”

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2020/june/mlk-jr-s-niece-alveda-king-says-her-uncle-refused-to-promote-violence-as-a-solution-calls-for-repentance-and-prayer

 

Verne Hill

