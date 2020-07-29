Wednesday News, July 29, 2020

Today is…

National Chicken Wing Day and National Lasagna Day

Good News: 55 days until Fall.

Autumn begins on September 22. Are you ready????

*40 days until Labor Day

*120 Days until Thanksgiving…

Meals for Students: Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 5 to 7 PM

This is a partnership between Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest NC and the City of Winston-Salem to provide meals in EIGHT city recreation centers.

Want to renew your wedding vows?

The Winston-Salem Dash as the ultimate stadium plan.

The Winston-Salem Dash is taking reservations for fans to reaffirm their marital commitments at home plate next Saturday (August 8). The ceremonies will be officiated by BOLT, the team mascot, and the team’s vice president of baseball operations, Ryan Manuel, who is ordained!

Couples can register for five different time slots that afternoon (5, 5:45, 6:30, 7:15 and 8), and will be allowed to invite as many as eight guests. The ceremony costs $40 per couple, and $10 per guest based on the menu selections.

The Dash is offering a ballpark fare menu, featuring hot dogs, chicken sandwiches, fries and a drink, or a dinner menu, which comes with a salad, baked chicken, mashed potatoes and a drink. Interested: Contact ayla.acosta@wsdash.com or 336-714-6879.

https://journalnow.com/sports/want-to-renew-your-wedding-vows-the-winston-salem-dash-will-let-you-use-its/

How old is your car? Seems that many of us are holding on to our cars and trucks longer during the coronavirus pandemic. The average age of a vehicle on U.S. roads = 11.9 years.The IHS Markit consulting firm expects the shift will create opportunities for repair shops and parts sellers because older vehicles will need more service.

https://fox4kc.com/news/pandemic-drives-average-age-of-cars-in-us-to-a-record-high/

Breaking: The North Carolina State Fair in Raleigh has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, North Carolina Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler announced this morning. The State Fair, scheduled to run from Oct. 15-25, normally draws in around 1 million people annually.

https://myfox8.com/news/2020-north-carolina-state-fair-canceled-due-to-covid-19-ag-commissioner-troxler-announces/

Additional cancellations…

-The city of Winston-Salem canceled the Carolina Classic Fair (formerly Dixie

Classic Fair) on Tuesday due to the threat of Covid-19 and ongoing restrictions for mass gatherings in North Carolina. The fair was set for October 2-11.

-The Bowman Gray Racing season and WSSU football have been canceled

-The Lexington Barbecue Festival set for October 24- canceled.

– The Mountain State Fair held just outside Asheville – cancelled.

https://www.wxii12.com/article/winston-salem-carolina-classic-fair-canceled-coronavirus/33444604

What do Ernest Hemingway, Muhammad Ali, Benjamin Franklin and Leonardo da Vinci have in common? All are getting the Ken Burns ‘documentary’ treatment in the next few years. Burns actually has eight projects in the works including an indepth look at the American Revolutionary War.

NEW: PBS Documentaries Prime Video Channel will launch August 4th. The subscription service will cost $3.99 a month. Programming will include “NOVA,” “Frontline,” “Nature” and “American Experience” and Ken Burns documentaries.

https://journalnow.com/news/national/burns-outlines-8-projects-pbs-launches-documentary-service/

Vice President Mike Pence will be in Raleigh today. Pence will visit a private school and tour NCBiotech, which is conducting Phase 3 clinical trails for a coronavirus vaccine. https://www.fox46.com/news/mike-pence-to-visit-nc-in-push-for-schools-to-reopen-vaccine-development/

The last call for alcohol will be 11pm statewide beginning Friday. The Governor has placed a curfew on restaurants, breweries, wineries and distilleries from selling alcoholic drinks from 11pm to 7am through August 31. Private bars and clubs remain closed. The Executive Order does not apply to grocery stores or convenience stores.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/last-call-will-be-11-p-m-for-restaurants-other-alcohol-venues-in-n-c/

Update: Guilford County Schools students are set to learn from home for at least the first nine weeks of school, following a decision by the school board Tuesday.

The semester will start on Aug. 17. Board members will revisit the option for in-person instruction at a later date. https://greensboro.com/news/education/guilford-school-board-votes-for-virtual-learning-for-first-9-weeks/

Fox 8: Details from area school systems regarding school this Fall…

https://myfox8.com/news/reopening-schools-heres-where-each-piedmont-triad-school-system-stands/

The American Federation of Teachers, one of the nation’s largest teachers’ unions, has issued a resolution saying it will support any local chapter that decides to strike over reopening plans without proper safety measures.

https://greensboro.com/news/national/virus-review-us-officials-say-russia-spreading-disinformation-on-pandemic-mlb-suspends-more-games/

UPDATE: The FDA has issued a new warning to avoid nearly 90 hand sanitizers that contain methanol or wood alcohol, a substance that is toxic when absorbed through skin or ingested. https://www.aarp.org/health/conditions-treatments/info-2020/methanol-hand-sanitizer-recall.html

What about those mysterious ‘seed packets’?

If you receive mysterious seeds from China, don’t plant them, suggests a memo sent out by the N.C. Department of Agriculture & Consumer Services.

Officials in several states including North Carolina are getting reports of residents receiving unsolicited packages of seeds in the mail that appear to be sent from China. Those shipments may be linked to an online scam.

If you have gotten some of of those seed packets contact the state’s Plant Industry Division at 800-206-9333 or newpest@ncagr.gov. *on the News Blog!

https://www.newsobserver.com/news/state/north-carolina/article244515977.html

Update: Tweetsie Railroad has been ‘shutdown’ after re-opening July 17 (weekends only). The park located between Boone and Blowing Rock was notification from the NC Department of Health and Human Services that (we) are not permitted to run the train. Thus, we have no choice but to close the park and cancel upcoming special events

including Railroad Heritage Weekend and Ghost Train. They may open later in the fall.

*Posted July 27, 2020 https://tweetsie.com/help/park-updates