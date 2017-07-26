Wednesday News, July 26, 2017  

Final Week to help WBFJ “Stuff the Bus”

…collecting school supplies through this weekend to help kids in our community

through the local Salvation Army Boys & Girls Clubs.

UPDATE: Drop-Off locations include…

“Five Below” stores in Winston-Salem (Hanes Mall Blvd and Hanes Mill Road)

AND JC Penny at Hanes Mall

FACT: On average, parents will spend $501 per student on B-T-S items

JOB FAIR TODAY: German Grocery retailer Lidl (LEE-dul) needs workers at its planned (Fairlawn Drive and Silas Creek Parkway) location #2 in Winston-Salem

Job Fair Location: Goodwill Career Center on University Parkway

When: TODAY (July 26) from 1 to 3 p.m.

Bring a resume, dress professionally and be prepared for an interview.

INFO: 336-724-3625 or email to sbutner@goodwillnwnc.org. https://goo.gl/R4nDos

Things Your Kids Should Know ‘How To Do’ By Age 13…

#3 How To Do A Load Of Laundry

By the time your children are in High School, they should be able to separate clothes, and know how to use the washer and dryer. Bonus points if you can teach them to iron. Double bonus if you can teach them to get OUT their own grass and chocolate stains. Learn more: https://goo.gl/pbkAsa

The Carolina Panthers officially start training camp this evening (6:30pm) at Gibbs Stadium on the campus of Wofford College in Spartanburg, SC.

Good News: One of the big stars to show up to camp – Greg Olsen, who is in the middle of a contract negotiation with the team, entering the final two years of his deal. Fox 8

Chip or no chip: Wisconsin Company wants to microchip employees?

A Wisconsin company (Three Square Market, a developer of software used in vending machines) is set to become the first in America to give its employees the opportunity to have microchip implants in their hand.

About 50 employees at the company have volunteered to get the chip injection starting in August. The chips will be implanted in employees’ hands to, log into computers, open doors, and buy things in the break room.

The chip is about the size of a grain of rice and will be implanted between the thumb and forefinger. The company will pick up the $300 fee. The company says the chips will not include GPS so it will not be tracking employees.

Many Christians express concerns about microchip implants because they see the idea as a prelude to “the mark of the Beast” as described in the book of Revelation. Here’s that verse about the End Times from Revelation 13:16-17 (NIV): “It also forced all people, great and small, rich and poor, free and slave, to receive a mark on their right hands or on their foreheads, so that they could not buy or sell unless they had the mark, which is the name of the beast or the number of its name.” CBN News https://goo.gl/3grmGP

