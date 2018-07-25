Wednesday News, July 25, 2018

Today is July 25th… Celebrating ‘Christmas in July’

“Christmas in July” Senior Services of Forsyth County needs our help, supporting senior citizens in our community. You can drop off donated items from their “Christmas in July” Wish List at any Piedmont Federal Savings Bank branch office in Forsyth County or at Senior Services on Shorefair Drive through July 31st. The Wish List includes: non-perishable food items as well as toiletries. Even iTunes gift cards!

UPDATE: One step closer to freedom?

Praise: American Pastor Andrew Brunson has been moved out of a Turkish prison and put under house arrest. It’s the first sign of hope for the 50-year-old evangelical pastor from Black Mountain, North Carolina who had been imprisoned by the Turkish regime for nearly two years. *President Trump and US lawmakers including Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC) have repeatedly demanded Brunson’s release …

The transfer process for Forsyth Tech students to UNCG is getting easier.

Omega-3s from fish oil supplements no better than placebo for dry eye, that’s according to the findings of a well-controlled trial funded by the National Eye Institute (NEI), part of the National Institutes of Health.

Dry eye disease occurs when the film that coats the eye no longer maintains a healthy ocular surface, which can lead to discomfort and visual impairment.

A new study from the CDC shows a spike in alcohol-related liver disease, and young people are being hit the hardest. The CDC says the number of 25 to 34-year-olds who died annually from alcohol-related liver disease nearly tripled between 1999 and 2016. Doctors say the best way to prevent the disease is to minimize the amount of alcohol you drink. If you or someone you know is struggling with alcohol abuse, you can call the addiction hot line at 844-244-3171

Prayers please: Actress and singer Demi Lovato was taken to a Los Angeles hospital after an apparent heroin overdose. Lovato indicated in a new song released last month that she relapsed after six years of sobriety. The pop star, who entered rehab in 2010, struggled with an eating disorder, self-mutilation and other issues. She has spoken out about her battles with drugs and alcohol over the years…

RECALL Reminder: Pepperidge Farms has recalled four types of Goldfish Crackers. Earlier in the week the makers of Ritz Crackers voluntarily recalled 16 varieties of its Ritz Crackers products, ALL due to contaminated whey powder.