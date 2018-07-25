Search
Your Family Station
Home Blog Wednesday News, July 25, 2018

Wednesday News, July 25, 2018

Verne HillJul 25, 2018Comments Off on Wednesday News, July 25, 2018

Like

Today is July 25th…  Celebrating ‘Christmas in July’

5 months til Christmas Day

22 Wednesdays or 152 ‘sleeps’…

 

“Christmas in July   Senior Services of Forsyth County needs our help, supporting senior citizens in our community.  You can drop off donated items from their Christmas in July Wish List at any Piedmont Federal Savings Bank branch office in Forsyth County or at Senior Services on Shorefair Drive through July 31st.    The Wish List includes: non-perishable food items as well as toiletries. Even iTunes gift cards!

Details: http://www.seniorservicesinc.org/christmas-in-july-2018-2/

 

UPDATE: One step closer to freedom?

Praise: American Pastor Andrew Brunson has been moved out of a Turkish prison and put under house arrest. It’s the first sign of hope for the 50-year-old evangelical pastor from Black Mountain, North Carolina who had been imprisoned by the Turkish regime for nearly two years.  *President Trump and US lawmakers including Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC) have repeatedly demanded Brunson’s release …

http://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/cwn/2018/july/american-pastor-put-under-house-arrest-in-turkey

 

The transfer process for Forsyth Tech students to UNCG is getting easier.

The co-admission partnership between the two educational institutions, known as Spartan Passage, will expand opportunities and access to resources for transfer students in almost 60 baccalaureate majors, including business administration, biology, psychology and computer science.   https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/co-admission-program-looks-to-ease-transfer-process-for-forsyth/article_3da9d57d-0f07-513b-9898-68cc1a49b802.html

 

Omega-3s from fish oil supplements no better than placebo for dry eye, that’s according to the findings of a well-controlled trial funded by the National Eye Institute (NEI), part of the National Institutes of Health.

Dry eye disease occurs when the film that coats the eye no longer maintains a healthy ocular surface, which can lead to discomfort and visual impairment.

https://www.nih.gov/news-events/news-releases/omega-3s-fish-oil-supplements-no-better-placebo-dry-eye

 

A new study from the CDC shows a spike in alcohol-related liver disease, and young people are being hit the hardest.  The CDC says the number of 25 to 34-year-olds who died annually from alcohol-related liver disease nearly tripled between 1999 and 2016. Doctors say the best way to prevent the disease is to minimize the amount of alcohol you drink. If you or someone you know is struggling with alcohol abuse, you can call the addiction hot line at 844-244-3171

http://spectrumlocalnews.com/nc/triad/news/2018/07/24/study-says-alcohol-use-contributes-to-spike-in-liver-disease

 

 

Prayers please:  Actress and singer Demi Lovato was taken to a Los Angeles hospital after an apparent heroin overdose.  Lovato indicated in a new song released last month that she relapsed after six years of sobriety.  The pop star, who entered rehab in 2010, struggled with an eating disorder, self-mutilation and other issues. She has spoken out about her battles with drugs and alcohol over the years…

https://www.journalnow.com/news/nation_world/demi-lovato-awake-and-recovering-with-family/article_6003c7e9-eb86-517e-8501-0a7d18e48cbd.html

 

RECALL Reminder: Pepperidge Farms has recalled four types of Goldfish Crackers. Earlier in the week the makers of Ritz Crackers voluntarily recalled 16 varieties of its Ritz Crackers products, ALL due to contaminated whey powder.

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Previous Post   Pros and Cons: Accepting a job through a staffing agency
Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

   Pros and Cons: Accepting a job through a staffing agency

Verne HillJul 25, 2018

RECALL on select Ritz and Goldfish products

Verne HillJul 25, 2018

Wednesday Word

Wally DeckerJul 25, 2018

Community Events

Jun
11
Mon
all-day WinShape Camps
WinShape Camps
Jun 11 – Aug 10 all-day
WinShape Camps are presented by Chick-fil-A  and it purpose is to provide experiences for kids (1st – 9th grade) that will enable them to sharpen their character, deepen their Christian faith and grow in relationships with others. WinShape[...]
Jun
25
Mon
all-day Camp Caraway @ Caraway Conference Center & Camp (Sophia)
Camp Caraway @ Caraway Conference Center & Camp (Sophia)
Jun 25 – Aug 10 all-day
Boys Camp June 25-29 & July 9-13 Cost: $315 (per person) For ages 9-17 Children’s Camp July 2-6, July 16-20, July 23-27, July 30-Aug 3 & Aug 6-10 Cost: $315 (per person) For 1st -6th[...]
all-day Crisis Control Ministry Needs Vo... @ Crisis Control Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Crisis Control Ministry Needs Vo... @ Crisis Control Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Jun 25 – Jul 31 all-day
Crisis Control Ministry is in need of volunteers in all areas, front desk receptionist, food pantry, pharmacy, and especially interviewers. Two shifts to volunteer: 9am – 12noon & 1pm – 4pm, both are Monday –[...]
Jul
15
Sun
all-day Camp Jubilee Needs Volunteers!!
Camp Jubilee Needs Volunteers!!
Jul 15 – Jul 31 all-day
Camp Jubilee is in need of male volunteers; both Junior Counselors (16 or older) and Senior Counselors (18 or older). Camp Jubilee is a Christ-centered camp and will be held August 4-9 at Betsy-Jeff Penn[...]
all-day Upward Flag Football & Cheerlead... @ Oak View Baptist Church (High Point)
Upward Flag Football & Cheerlead... @ Oak View Baptist Church (High Point)
Jul 15 – Aug 14 all-day
The Upward Flag Football & Cheerleading is a Christ-centered league designed for boys & girls (Kindergarten – 6th Grade). Games are played on Saturdays beginning Sept 22 For more info: (336) 841-6511 http://www.oakview.net/upward    [...]
WBFJ Your Family Station

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes