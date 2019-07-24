Wednesday News, July 24, 2019  

The ‘long awaited’ testimony – Robert Mueller before Congress today. Questioning in the first three-hour session will largely focus on obstruction of justice, while the second two-hour session will focus on Russian interference with the 2016 election. https://www.vox.com/2019/7/23/20703923/mueller-testimony-schedule-time-watch-live-stream

Follow up: Fifty-five people will be ‘helped’ by organ and tissue donation from a Raleigh man who died in a freak accident at Oak Island beach last week,.

Lee Dingle, 37, was in the ocean playing with his kids when a wave pushed his head to the ground and broke his neck. According to Carolina Donor Services, his organs should save four lives, give sight to one or two people and ultimately help 55 altogether. https://www.journalnow.com/news/state/organs-from-man-killed-in-freak-accident-on-oak-island/article_5eda25f9-eb67-5c2d-ada5-e3da354c4e29.html

https://www.carolinadonorservices.org/frequently-asked-questions

Lost ‘moon landing’ footage sells for almost four times the expected price! Back in 1976, Gary George was an intern at NASA’s Johnson Space Center when he bought 1,150 reels of magnetic tape at a government surplus auction, in 1976. The $217.77 purchase certainly paid off. Included were three tapes representing the “earliest, sharpest, and most accurate surviving video images of man’s first steps on the moon,” according to Sotheby’s Auction House, which sold the tapes over the weekend for $1.82 million dollars. It’s unclear who actually purchased the tapes. Footage of the Apollo 11 landing was transmitted to Australia’s Parkes Observatory, where it was recorded on videotape and retransmitted to Mission Control in Houston. Check this out: The original Australian tapes were recorded over, but the Houston tapes survived, only to be sold – as government surplus – in 1976.

Per CNN, George (the intern) realized the significance of what he had in 2008, when he learned that NASA was looking to get its hands on them for the 40th anniversary of the moon landing. https://myfox8.com/2019/07/24/mans-217-purchase-at-auction-sells-for-1-8-million/

The Feds are pushing for clarity on expiration dates. If milk is a few days past its “Sell By” date, is it safe to drink? U.S. regulators are urging food-makers to be more consistent with labeling terms like “Best By” and “Enjoy By” that cause confusion. By clarifying the meaning of such dates, they are trying to prevent people from prematurely tossing products and to reduce the mountains of food that goes to waste each year. What’s new? Phrases such as “Best By”, “Enjoy By” and “Fresh Through” generally indicate when a food’s quality would decline — not when it becomes unsafe to eat. To help make that clearer, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration recently recommended companies stick with “Best If Used By.”

https://www.journalnow.com/entertainment/dining/sell-by-or-what-us-pushes-for-clarity-on-expiration/

A three judge panel has ruled that the NC voter ID law, passed by voters last November, can be implemented while a lawsuit against it moves through the courts. If the law is ultimately upheld, North Carolina will join 35 other states that have some form of voter ID law. https://www.nccivitas.org/civitas-review/north-carolina-can-implement-voter-id-lawsuit-continues/

Winston-Salem Dash: Reminder – All tickets for last Monday’s ‘wash out’ game are redeemable for any remaining regular season home game in 2019. www.wsdash.com

“Approximately 1 in 5 students in North Carolina do not attend traditional public schools.” https://www.nccivitas.org/civitas-review/school-choice-programs-continue-grow/

Breaking News: The State of North Carolina cannot use H.B. 142, the law that replaced H.B. 2, to prevent transgender individuals from using public restrooms and other facilities in state government buildings that match their gender under an agreement approved (Tuesday) by a federal court. The agreement ‘settles’ all of the remaining claims in a federal lawsuit that started three years ago over the controversial state law known as House Bill 2.

https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/state-law-can-t-prohibit-transgender-people-from-using-bathrooms/

The US Senate has passed a Bill that would replenish a compensation fund set up for first responders who suffered illnesses, injuries, and other medical problems as a result of 9/11. Fox News

The family of astronaut Neil Armstrong was paid $6 million dollars back in 2014 by a hospital as part of a wrongful death settlement, according to a report from The New York Times. Mercy Health reportedly paid the secret settlement in 2014, two years after Armstrong’s untimely death in 2012, the Times reported. News of the settlement comes only days after the 50th anniversary of Armstrong’s historic walk on the moon as part of the Apollo 11 mission. His family attributed his death to complications from so-called urgent coronary bypass surgery. Although the hospital defended its actions and the care Armstrong received, they ultimately decided to pay out the settlement and avoid a legal battle, The New York Times article said.

https://myfox8.com/2019/07/24/neil-armstrongs-family-was-paid-6-million-by-a-hospital-in-a-wrongful-death-settlement

Britain’s new prime minister, American-born Boris Johnson, officially takes office today, a day after winning of the Conservative Party’s runoff election.

The 55 year old enjoys a good relationship with President Donald Trump.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/2019/07/24/robert-mueller-boris-johnson-usda-food-stamp-benefits-olympics/1803465001/

SPORTS

Kathleen Baker’s finished sixth on Tuesday in the final of the 100-meter backstroke at the FINA World Championships in South Korea.

According to SwimSwam, a website dedicated to covering swimming at multiple levels, it was the Winston-Salem native’s first race in four months due to a rib injury.

Baker set the 100 backstroke world record last year!

https://www.journalnow.com/sports/national/kathleen-baker-is-back-after-recovering-from-a-broken-rib/