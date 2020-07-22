Wednesday News, July 22, 2020

National HOT DOG Day. Join the conversation on our Facebook page…

Heat Advisory: The heat and humidity (feel like temperature) over 100 degrees

Drink plenty of fluids

Stay in an air-conditioned room

Check on neighbors

This game show host turns 80 today. Who is Alex Trebek? (Yes)

NEW: The Clemmons location of Ketchie Creek bakery is now open!

Message on their Facebook page suggests ‘Please have patience with us as we get our feet wet in Clemmons’. https://ketchiecreekbakery.com/

Senior Services of Forsyth: Christmas in July

*Throughout the entire month of July, donated items to assist senior citizens in our community can be dropped off at participating Piedmont Federal Savings Bank locations in Forsyth County as well as the Senior Services location on Shorefair Drive in Winston-Salem. Just look for the BIG RED donation boxes.

Check out the Christmas in July Wish List at seniorservicesinc.org or call 336-725-0907

Meals for Students: Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 5 to 7 PM

Special thanks to Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest NC for partnering with the City of Winston-Salem to provide meals in EIGHT city recreation centers.

UPDATE: Road tests still aren’t being performed by examiners from the NC-DMV due to COVID-19 restrictions. So now most adults are exempt from taking a road test to obtain a regular license. This follows the General Assembly approving a law last month allowing drivers under 18 to defer the road test in order to get a graduated license.

There are exceptions. The waiver will continue until tests resume.

https://spectrumlocalnews.com/nc/charlotte/news/2020/07/21/driver-license-road-tests-waived-for-n-c–adult-applicants

Thankful: Walmart stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day this year.

The nation’s largest retailer saying that employees can spend more time with their families. Sam’s Club locations will also be closed on Turkey Day.

https://www.the-dispatch.com/zz/news/20200721/walmart-to-close-its-stores-on-thanksgiving-day

More than a dozen mayors (Seattle, Atlanta, Chicago, Washington, DC, and LA) have joined Portland in asking the Trump administration to remove federal forces from or stop plans to send them to major US cities. BTW: In Portland, protests – that start peaceful then turn violent at night – have lasted more than 50 days. https://www.cnn.com/2020/07/22/us/portland-protests-mayors-withdraw-federal-forces/

Several people were injured by a lightning strike Tuesday afternoon at the new Wilderness Run Alpine Coaster attraction in Banner Elk. A group of guests was sitting under a tree when lightning struck. Good News: No one was hit directly.

Officials said the coaster was grounded pending further investigation.

https://www.wral.com/several-people-injured-in-lightning-strike-at-wilderness-run-alpine-coaster-in-banner-elk/

Say What? Twitter is locking the accounts of users who display the

Star of David in their profile image or header, deeming it “hateful imagery.”

The London-based nonprofit Campaign Against Antisemitism said several Twitter users have contacted them recently to report that their accounts had been locked because various images of the Star of David violated the social media platform’s “rules against posting hateful imagery…” the Jerusalem Post reported.

https://www.wnd.com/2020/07/4838565/?fbclid=IwAR2dCofEIs_xSpEu_80NerAK9LbIYfGQSViQT6w3H1-TvJpnsQhqg0MiRhI

Prager University, a non-profit organization that promotes awareness on critical issues happening in America, has launched a national campaign to show support for law enforcement officers.

The objective of “Back The Blue” is to share messages that advocate for the men and women who risk their lives to protect and serve the public.

The initiative is going on now through this Friday (July 24) and people can become involved online and offline. Online participants can post encouraging videos and photos recognizing how critical it is to have law enforcement officers to keep society safe.

New: Publix Super Markets has fired five of its employees at its Winston-Salem store (on Miller Street) after they participated in Black Lives Matter protests INSIDE the store on June 30 and outside the store on the sidewalk on July 4, according to two former employees and a company memo. The company fired the employees last Friday

The company, in its notice of discharge, explaining that the termination was because of ‘unacceptable’ behavior…

“(these associates) engaged in unacceptable behavior intended to harass and antagonize customers and prevent customers from checking out,” according to the company’s document. “For these reasons, you are being discharged.”

https://journalnow.com/news/local/publix-protests-lead-to-employee-firings/article