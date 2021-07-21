Search
Your Family Station
Home Blog Wednesday News, July 21, 2021

Wednesday News, July 21, 2021

Verne HillJul 21, 2021Comments Off on Wednesday News, July 21, 2021

Like

The Jet Stream bringing haze and smoke to the Triad from those wildfires out west.  https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/weather/forecast/local-weather-forecast-wfmy-news-2/83-823493fc-d77c-

 

Homeschooling in North Carolina grew almost 19% last year, according to the North Carolinians for Home Education website.

https://myfox8.com/news/north-carolina/piedmont-triad/north-carolina-sees-increase-in-homeschooling/

 

As key COVID-19 metrics continue to rise in North Carolina

particularly new Covid cases, the positive test rate and hospitalizations — Governor Roy Cooper has scheduled a Covid update for this afternoon at 2pm.  As of Tuesday, statewide positive Covid test rates are 7.3%, a 3-month high.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/key-covid-19-metrics-continue-to-elevate-in-n-c-as-governor-plans-wednesday-update/

 

The Chick-fil-A on Pisgah Church road is back open –

with a new double drive-thru.

 

Catalytic converter theft can happen anywhere, but thieves tend to target vehicles parked in driveways, on the street or in poorly lit parking lots.

Experts say the best way to protect yourself is to:

  • Park your vehicle in a secure garage if you have access to one.
  • If you don’t have access to a garage, park in a well-lit area or an area with a lot of people around.
  • Consider buying an aftermarket device best described as a metal cage that can be installed to cover the catalytic converter,making it harder to steal… 

www.usatoday.com/story/money/cars/2021/07/21/how-to-avoid-catalytic-converter-theft-avoidance-tips/8026062002/

 

Appalachian State’s football team has been selected as the co-favorite to win its division in the Sun Belt Conference.

App State and Coastal Carolina were picked as the likely East Division winners.

The Mountaineers will open their season on Sept. 2 against East Carolina

at Charlotte’s Bank of America Stadium. https://journalnow.com/sports/college/asu/appalachian-state-picked-as-co-favorite-in-its-division-nine-projected-for-all-sun-belt/

 

Milwaukee Bucks winning their first NBA title in 50 years last night.

The Bucks beat the Phoenix Suns 105-98.

https://journalnow.com/sports/basketball/bucks-in-6-milwaukee-wins-1st-nba-title-in-50-years/

 

The Winston-Salem Dash at home against the Jersey Shore BlueClaws.

First pitch at 7pm.

BTW: The Dash will dress in throwback Warthog Jerseys as tribute to the former team name.   https://www.milb.com/winston-salem/tickets/promotions

 

 

 

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Previous PostS@5: 'Saturdays with Billy' Dr Don Wilton
Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

Wednesday Word

Wally DeckerJul 21, 2021

FAITHFEST

Wally DeckerJul 21, 2021

S@5: ‘Saturdays with Billy’ Dr Don Wilton

Verne HillJul 21, 2021

Community Events

Jun
1
Tue
all-day Summer Day Camp @ Triad Baptist Christian Academy (Kernersville)
Summer Day Camp @ Triad Baptist Christian Academy (Kernersville)
Jun 1 – Jul 30 all-day
Registration: $175.00 (per person, per week)  /  For Kindergarten – 6th grade http://www.tbcanow.org 336-996-7573  ext.121 Summer Camp weeks include… June 1-4 June 7-11 June 14-18 June 21-25 June 28-July 2 July 6-9 July 12-16 July[...]
Jun
14
Mon
all-day Summer Day Camp @ Old Town Baptist Children's Center (Winston-Salem)
Summer Day Camp @ Old Town Baptist Children's Center (Winston-Salem)
Jun 14 – Aug 20 all-day
The Summer Camp runs weekdays beginning June 14 – August 20 from 7:00am – 5:30pm and is for school-aged children. Preschool is also available! 336.924.1746 http://www.oldtownbaptistchildrencenter.com    
Jun
28
Mon
all-day Summer Enrichment Camps @ Forsyth Technical Community College (Winston-Salem)
Summer Enrichment Camps @ Forsyth Technical Community College (Winston-Salem)
Jun 28 – Aug 12 all-day
Here is the camp schedule… Youth: Ages 9-13 Weekly day camps are offered June 28 – July 29 Topics include: Coding & Gaming, STEM, Big Ideas & Problem Solving, Skill Building, Photography, Art, Drama, &[...]
Jul
18
Sun
all-day Mt. Shepherd Retreat Center @ Mt. Shepherd Retreat Center (Asheboro)
Mt. Shepherd Retreat Center @ Mt. Shepherd Retreat Center (Asheboro)
Jul 18 – Jul 23 all-day
Activities include: Swimming, Fishing, Hiking, Camping, Team Building Course & more! Registration: http://www.mtshepherd.org 336.629.4085 Mt. Shepherd Retreat Center is a ministry of the United Methodist Church. Throughout the year groups and individuals come to enjoy[...]
6:00 pm VBS: “Unbroken” @ Triad Christian Fellowship (Winston-Salem)
VBS: “Unbroken” @ Triad Christian Fellowship (Winston-Salem)
Jul 18 @ 6:00 pm – Jul 22 @ 8:30 pm
For ages Kindergarten – 6th Grade To register: https://tcfnow.org/calendar/events/ 336.771.2060
WBFJ Your Family Station

Sign Up for WBFJ’s Wednesday Word

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It's short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes