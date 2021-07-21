Wednesday News, July 21, 2021

The Jet Stream bringing haze and smoke to the Triad from those wildfires out west. https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/weather/forecast/local-weather-forecast-wfmy-news-2/83-823493fc-d77c-

Homeschooling in North Carolina grew almost 19% last year, according to the North Carolinians for Home Education website.

As key COVID-19 metrics continue to rise in North Carolina —

particularly new Covid cases, the positive test rate and hospitalizations — Governor Roy Cooper has scheduled a Covid update for this afternoon at 2pm. As of Tuesday, statewide positive Covid test rates are 7.3%, a 3-month high.

The Chick-fil-A on Pisgah Church road is back open –

with a new double drive-thru.

Catalytic converter theft can happen anywhere, but thieves tend to target vehicles parked in driveways, on the street or in poorly lit parking lots.

Experts say the best way to protect yourself is to:

Park your vehicle in a secure garage if you have access to one.

If you don’t have access to a garage, park in a well-lit area or an area with a lot of people around.

Consider buying an aftermarket device best described as a metal cage that can be installed to cover the catalytic converter,making it harder to steal…

Appalachian State’s football team has been selected as the co-favorite to win its division in the Sun Belt Conference.

App State and Coastal Carolina were picked as the likely East Division winners.

The Mountaineers will open their season on Sept. 2 against East Carolina

Milwaukee Bucks winning their first NBA title in 50 years last night.

The Bucks beat the Phoenix Suns 105-98.

The Winston-Salem Dash at home against the Jersey Shore BlueClaws.

First pitch at 7pm.

BTW: The Dash will dress in throwback Warthog Jerseys as tribute to the former team name.