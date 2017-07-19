Wednesday News, July 19, 2017

Dirt is good for kids… Yes. A University of Chicago researcher (Jack Gilbert ) says sheltering kids from getting dirty could be causing issues with their immune systems. Some take aways…

Let kids get dirty

Limit the hand sanitizer

Let your kid be a kid… NPR https://goo.gl/Mepizj

GOP Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says the Senate will vote early next week on trying to move ahead on a straight-up repeal of our current healthcare law. https://goo.gl/rn5Ykj

Help Wanted…

Salem Pregnancy Care Center in Winston-Salem is looking to hire a Nurse Manager to assist with on-site ultrasounds.

Position can be full time or part time.

Serious inquiries at (336) 760-3680

Lidl (LEE-dul) is holding a Job Fair for next Wednesday (July 26)

1 to 3 p.m. for its planned store at Fairlawn Drive and Silas Creek Parkway in Winston-Salem.

The job fair will take place at Goodwill Career Connections Center, on University Parkway.

Lidl said that starting pay for employees is $12 an hour, while supervisors make $16.50 an hour. The company said applicants must be able to work weekends and evenings. It also offers paid training for higher-level jobs.

Applicants are asked to bring a resume, dress professionally and be prepared for an interview. For more information, call Sara Butner with Goodwill at 336-724-3625 or email to sbutner@goodwillnwnc.org.

https://goo.gl/R4nDos

Help us “Stuff the Bus”

FACT: On average, parents will spend $501 per student on B-T-S items

WBFJ is encouraging you to collecting school supplies to help kids in our community through the Salvation Army’s Boys & Girls Clubs (WS)

Join WBFJ and help us STUFF THE BUS

9-11am Krispy Kreme locations on Stratford Road

4 – 6pm Clemmons

Smartphones Are Distracting Even When We’re Not Using Them

Could the mere presence of a smartphone use up cognitive capacity, even when we’re not consciously thinking about it?

Smartphones have appropriated a prized place in our pockets faster than anyone could have imagined 10 years ago, in 2007, when Apple introduced the first iPhone. Today, billions of people around the world have regular access to the internet through smartphones. In America, 77 percent of adults had a smartphone in 2016; we tap, click and swipe, on average, 2,617 times per day. And most of us have our phones at our side almost every moment of every day. New research looks at what the ubiquity of our smartphones — even when we’re not using them — is doing to the way we think. In the experiments, Ward and his team ask participants to do one of three things with their phones: place them on the desk and within site, place them nearby but out of sight (such as in a pocket or purse), or place them in a separate room. https://goo.gl/kqepZm

Reminder: Major DETOUR this weekend in Winston-Salem

Hwy 52 both directions between the two 40’s

Hwy 52 will be CLOSED between Bus 40 and I-40

Friday night (10pm) thru Monday morning (5am) July 21 – July 24

Reason: To remove the Rams Drive bridge over Hwy 52…

BTW: The new Research Parkway will be OPEN

but NOT accessible to Hwy 52 this weekend

Download printable map of stadium access routes [pdf/1.67mb/1p]

NC DOT https://goo.gl/nmQX58