Search
Your Family Station
Home Blog Wednesday News, July 17, 2019  

Wednesday News, July 17, 2019  

Verne HillJul 17, 2019Comments Off on Wednesday News, July 17, 2019  

Like

The “Dog Days” of summer continue

 The largest abortion provider in the US has fired its president.   The Hill reports Planned Parenthood has removed Dr. Leana Wen as its president, less than a year on the job. Wen tweeted, “I am leaving because the new Board Chairs and I have philosophical differences over the direction and future of Planned Parenthood…”

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2019/july/planned-parenthood-removes-dr-leana-wen-as-president

 

Former Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens passed away Tuesday after suffering a stroke on Monday. Stevens was 99.

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2019/july/former-supreme-court-justice-john-paul-stevens-dies-at-99

 

“Toning down the rhetoric” The Democrat-controlled US House of Representatives passed a resolution Tuesday evening condemning President Trump’s recent controversial remarks tweeted against four Democratic freshmen congresswomen saying that they should “go back” to their home countries (though all are citizens and three were born in the US). The measure carries no legal repercussions for the president and was highly partisan.  https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/politics/2019/july/house-votes-to-condemn-trump-tweets

 

“Keep America Great” President Trump will be in North Carolina later today for a campaign rally at East Carolina University (7pm).  VP Mike Pence will tour Fort Bragg before joining the President in Greenville. https://www.donaldjtrump.com/rallies/july-gville-nc-2019

https://www.witn.com/content/news/ECU-Police-address-security-ahead-of-Trump-rally.html\

 

Carvana has unveiled its newest used Car Vending Machine in Greensboro.

Standing eight stories tall, holding 27 vehicles, the pickup location offers a one-of-a-kind experience for customers who purchase a vehicle on Carvana.com.

*You can also sell your current vehicle to Carvana, even if they aren’t purchasing a vehicle, and receive a real offer in just minutes. All Carvana used vehicles come with a 7-day return policy…  The Greensboro Carvana Car Vending Machine, located at 4830 Koger Blvd., is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET.

https://myfox8.com/2019/07/17/carvana-unveils-newest-car-vending-machine-in-greensboro/

 

Blue Cross Blue Shield of N.C. will expand its Madison Park operations campus in Winston-Salem by up to 170 jobs as part of the new Healthy Blue Medicaid program.

For more information, go to https://careers.antheminc.com/ and enter “Healthy Blue” in the search box. The insurer will also add 200 jobs at its Cary locations.

https://www.journalnow.com/business/up-to-new-jobs-planned-for-blue-cross-in-winston/article

 

BTS Savings? Target is offering teachers a weeklong 15% discount on select items www.usatoday.com/story/money/2019/06/26/target-teacher-discount-teacher-prep-event-returns-july-13

 

Take a selfie and experience the ‘older’ you?  Lots of friends and family are posting pics with FaceApp, that smartphone app, revealing what you will look like when you get older.  The app provides options, including whether you want to change your hair color or hairstyle. Click on age option and choose old. Do we really HAVE to choose OLD??

Warning: Are the Russians using FaceApp to access YOUR accounts?  Read more…

https://nypost.com/2019/07/17/faceapp-security-concerns-russians-now-own-all-your-old-photos/

 

 

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Previous PostAre the Russians using FaceApp to access YOUR accounts?
Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

Tips: Surviving Extreme Heat

Verne HillJul 17, 2019

Wednesday Word

Wally DeckerJul 17, 2019

New: Planned Parenthood has fired its president…

Verne HillJul 17, 2019

Community Events

Jun
1
Sat
all-day Fuzzy Friends Pet Food Pantry @ St. Anne's Episcopal Church (Winston-Salem)
Fuzzy Friends Pet Food Pantry @ St. Anne's Episcopal Church (Winston-Salem)
Jun 1 – Aug 31 all-day
Fuzzy Friends Pet Food Pantry is in need of pet food! Here’s what is needed:http://a.co/eOaFw7B Fuzzy Friends is a ministry of St. Anne’s Episcopal Church https://fuzzyfriendatstannes.weebly.com/ 336.760.4319
Jun
10
Mon
all-day Sheets Memorial Christian School... @ Sheets Memorial Christian School (Lexington)
Sheets Memorial Christian School... @ Sheets Memorial Christian School (Lexington)
Jun 10 – Aug 19 all-day
Sheets Memorial Christian School invite you to join them for the 2019-2020 School Year! Visit this Summer, Monday-Thursday (8:30-12:30) to pick up an information packet or call 336-249-4224 to schedule a school tour.
all-day WinShape Camps
WinShape Camps
Jun 10 – Aug 2 all-day
WinShape Camps are presented by Chick-fil-A  and it purpose is to provide experiences for kids (1st – 9th grade) that will enable them to sharpen their character, deepen their Christian faith and grow in relationships with others. WinShape[...]
Jun
11
Tue
6:30 pm Financial Peace University @ First Christian Church (Clemmons)
Financial Peace University @ First Christian Church (Clemmons)
Jun 11 @ 6:30 pm – Aug 6 @ 8:30 pm
This is a 9-week video series and workbook study based on Dave Ramsey’s best-selling book “The Complete Money Makeover.” Registration: $129.00 Discounted price of $109 at https://www.fpu.com/109081 336.247.6463
Jun
12
Wed
all-day Summer Day Camp @ Immanuel Baptist Church (Clemmons)
Summer Day Camp @ Immanuel Baptist Church (Clemmons)
Jun 12 – Aug 19 all-day
Weekly Summer Day Camp (9-5) and is for 5-12 years old 336.766.4226
WBFJ Your Family Station

Sign Up for WBFJ’s Wednesday Word

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It's short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes