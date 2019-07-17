Wednesday News, July 17, 2019  

The “Dog Days” of summer continue

The largest abortion provider in the US has fired its president. The Hill reports Planned Parenthood has removed Dr. Leana Wen as its president, less than a year on the job. Wen tweeted, “I am leaving because the new Board Chairs and I have philosophical differences over the direction and future of Planned Parenthood…”

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2019/july/planned-parenthood-removes-dr-leana-wen-as-president

Former Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens passed away Tuesday after suffering a stroke on Monday. Stevens was 99.

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2019/july/former-supreme-court-justice-john-paul-stevens-dies-at-99

“Toning down the rhetoric” The Democrat-controlled US House of Representatives passed a resolution Tuesday evening condemning President Trump’s recent controversial remarks tweeted against four Democratic freshmen congresswomen saying that they should “go back” to their home countries (though all are citizens and three were born in the US). The measure carries no legal repercussions for the president and was highly partisan. https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/politics/2019/july/house-votes-to-condemn-trump-tweets

“Keep America Great” President Trump will be in North Carolina later today for a campaign rally at East Carolina University (7pm). VP Mike Pence will tour Fort Bragg before joining the President in Greenville. https://www.donaldjtrump.com/rallies/july-gville-nc-2019

https://www.witn.com/content/news/ECU-Police-address-security-ahead-of-Trump-rally.html\

Carvana has unveiled its newest used Car Vending Machine in Greensboro.

Standing eight stories tall, holding 27 vehicles, the pickup location offers a one-of-a-kind experience for customers who purchase a vehicle on Carvana.com.

*You can also sell your current vehicle to Carvana, even if they aren’t purchasing a vehicle, and receive a real offer in just minutes. All Carvana used vehicles come with a 7-day return policy… The Greensboro Carvana Car Vending Machine, located at 4830 Koger Blvd., is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET.

https://myfox8.com/2019/07/17/carvana-unveils-newest-car-vending-machine-in-greensboro/

Blue Cross Blue Shield of N.C. will expand its Madison Park operations campus in Winston-Salem by up to 170 jobs as part of the new Healthy Blue Medicaid program.

For more information, go to https://careers.antheminc.com/ and enter “Healthy Blue” in the search box. The insurer will also add 200 jobs at its Cary locations.

https://www.journalnow.com/business/up-to-new-jobs-planned-for-blue-cross-in-winston/article

BTS Savings? Target is offering teachers a weeklong 15% discount on select items www.usatoday.com/story/money/2019/06/26/target-teacher-discount-teacher-prep-event-returns-july-13

Take a selfie and experience the ‘older’ you? Lots of friends and family are posting pics with FaceApp, that smartphone app, revealing what you will look like when you get older. The app provides options, including whether you want to change your hair color or hairstyle. Click on age option and choose old. Do we really HAVE to choose OLD??

Warning: Are the Russians using FaceApp to access YOUR accounts? Read more…

https://nypost.com/2019/07/17/faceapp-security-concerns-russians-now-own-all-your-old-photos/