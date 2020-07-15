Wednesday News, July 15, 2020

July 15 – Tax Day 2020 Federal / state income tax day payments are due today.

If you need more time, you can request an extension on the IRS website.

That will give you until Oct. 15 to file. More info on the news blog…

https://www.wxii12.com/article/no-more-delays-what-to-know-about-the-july-15-tax-deadline/33217680

Governor Cooper is giving school districts across the state a choice between Plan B or Plan C for reopening K-12 schools in August.

Plan B — In person learning with fewer children in the classroom

Plan C — remote learning for all students.

*Phase 2 restrictions has been extended for 3 more weeks – through August 7.

https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/governor-plans-to-disclose-k-12-reopening-plans-tuesday-151-covid-19-cases-reported-over/

(NEW) Walmart will require customers to wear masks starting Monday (July 20). Walmart becomes the largest retailer to mandate facial coverings as coronavirus cases continue to rise nationwide. Other national chains have made similar moves…

Starbucks will require customers to wear facial coverings or masks in all 9,000 of its company-owned US stores beginning Wednesday.

Best Buy require all shoppers coming into its approximately 1,000 stores to wear face masks. Costco began requiring its members to wear masks in stores beginning in May.

https://www.cnn.com/2020/07/15/business/walmart-masks/index.html

Breaking at noon: High school sports will NOT begin until at least September 1, after a vote from the North Carolina High School Athletics Association’s Board of Governors.

Experts: The length of time antibodies remain in the body – varies.

More studies are coming out showing that our body’s immunity to the coronavirus after we recover may only last a few months. BTW: For the flu ‘antibodies’ may last for a few years, the common cold, much like the coronavirus possibly just a few months.

https://www.wltx.com/amp/article/news/health/coronavirus/studies-show-coronavirus-antibodies-may-only-last-a-few-months/

Shaq, the Good Samaritan? NBA icon Shaquille O’Neal provided some unexpected help for a driver whose car was left stranded along a Florida interstate on Monday.

According to the Alachua County Sheriff, Shaq was travelling on I-75 near Gainesville when he witnessed a car with a ‘flat tire’. The NBA icon then pulled over to check on the welfare of the driver and waited with her until police arrived at the scene.

Once police responded, Shaq gave officers a fist bump before going on his way.

https://www.insider.com/shaq-to-the-rescue-nba-icon-helps-stranded-driver-in-florida-2020-7

Food keeps getting more expensive for Americans as the demand for groceries continues to surge during the COVID pandemic.

Stay-at-home orders and restaurant closures have prompted more people to eat at home in recent months. As a result, the cost of food at home ticked up 0.7% in June from the previous month, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Here’s what got more — and less — expensive in June.

Price increases: Beef, veal, pork and seafood. Bacon got 8.1% more expensive.

Coffee also got more expensive. Breakfast cereal and fresh vegetables went up.

Steady prices for rice, cheese and chicken.

Prices have declined for eggs and dairy. As well as butter, apples and sugar

https://www.cnn.com/2020/07/14/business/grocery-prices-june/index.html

FACT: One in five Americans will likely develop skin cancer in their lifetime.

Sunscreen use protects you from the sun’s harmful ultraviolet rays.

Here are some helpful tips when it comes to sunscreen…

-Apply sunscreen liberally 20 minutes before you go out into the sun

-Re-Apply every 90 minutes ( to 2 hours )

-Experts say to use SPF-30 up to SPF-50

-Check the expiration date! (3 years over is the limit).

https://www.aad.org/public/everyday-care/sun-protection/sunscreen-patients/sunscreen-faqs

M&M’s: New Sugar Cookie Flavor for Christmas 2020.

MARS incorporated announcing the new M&M’s Sugar Cookie flavor – featuring a white chocolate, sugar cookie-flavored shell with a crispy center – was created exclusively for the 2020 holiday season. https://www.yahoo.com/lifestyle/m-m-just-announced-sugar-184000475.html

A Massachusetts-based non-profit is giving away wedding gowns to health care heroes in communities around the country.

“Brides Across America”, known for giving away wedding dresses to military women and first responders, broadened the group it serves amid the coronavirus pandemic as health care professionals continue working to save the lives of COVID-19 patients.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/good-news/nonprofit-donates-wedding-gowns-to-health-care-workers-on-pandemic-frontlines/

Are you feeling stressed in 2020?

Well, you are invited to let off some steam by having your screams played over a loudspeaker in a remote part of Iceland.

The offer comes from the Scandinavian nation’s tourist board, which has set up a website allowing people to record themselves venting their frustration.

The results will then be played from one of seven speakers set up around the sparsely-populated country.

The website reads: “You’ve been through a lot this year and it looks like you need the perfect place to let your frustrations out. Somewhere big, vast and untouched.

“It looks like you need Iceland.”

Visit Iceland’s campaign is inspired by scream therapy which was popular in the 1970s as a way to attempt to tap into repressed issues and relieve stress and anxiety.

Psychotherapist Zoe Aston said: “The events of this year mean most of us have experienced increased feelings of frustration, fear, loneliness, anger or guilt. One way to cope with stress – a good scream?