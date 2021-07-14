Wednesday News, July 14, 2021

Today is National Macaroni & Cheese Day

What about Mac n Cheese ice cream? Kraft has teamed up with Brooklyn-based Van Leeuwen (van – LOU – inn) Ice Cream to create a macaroni-and-cheese-flavored ice cream. The limited-edition macaroni-and-cheese-flavored ice cream is only available at Van Leeuwen (van – LOU – inn) stores in New York City, Los Angeles, and Houston – AND online at vanleeuwenicecream.com .

BTW: A pint will cost you $12 dollars.

(Use the code “FIRSTSCOOP15” for 15% off your first order online).

https://www.elitedaily.com/news/where-to-buy-kraft-macaroni-cheese-ice-cream-van-leeuwen

We are experiencing higher prices for almost everything from vehicles, plane tickets, hotel stays, lumber and car rentals as the economy continues to reopen and rebound from the pandemic. US consumer prices surged at the fastest pace in 13 years last month. -CBN News

The United Arab Emirates made history today and officially opened its embassy in Tel Aviv after normalizing ties with Israel nearly a year ago. -CBN NEWS

The Church of England will formally apologize for its role in expelling Jews from Britain during the Middle Ages. Jewish groups welcomed the action by the church, saying it’s “better late than never.”

Boulder, Colorado, topping the list of BEST places to live for the second year in a row by U.S. News and World Report’s annual ‘Best Places to Live’ rankings.

Based on a survey of more than 3,600 people, Boulder topped the list followed by Raleigh and Durham.

Also making the list: Huntsville, Alabama; Fayetteville, Arkansas, and Austin, Texas.

Colorado Springs, Colorado; Naples, Florida; Portland, Maine, Sarasota, Florida, and Portland, Oregon.

https://www.newsnationnow.com/us-news/which-city-ranks-as-the-best-place-to-live-in-the-us/

Three sites in Mount Airy are among three historic districts and eight properties across North Carolina that have been added to the National Register of Historic Places. The sites in Mount Airy are J.J. Jones High School, the Mount Airy Historic District and the Taylor Park Historic District.

https://journalnow.com/news/state-and-regional/govt-and-politics/state-officials-add-three-mount-airy-sites-to-national-register-of-historical-places/article

INFO: The first advance monthly ‘child tax credit payments’ will be sent out this Thursday (July 15). There are several resources from the IRS to help you prepare. Check out the News Blog for more info!

www.cnet.com/personal-finance/taxes/child-tax-credit-faq-everything-to-know-before-your-payment-in-4-days/

Krispy Kreme is celebrating its 84th birthday on Friday

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office / Essay Contest

The essay contest is open to rising high-school male seniors who live in Forsyth County. Top prize is a four-year tuition scholarship to Carolina University (formerly Piedmont International University). Second prize is a $500 gift card and third prize is a $250 gift card. The deadline for submission is 5 p.m. July 30.

The winners will be invited to attend a Better Together / Father and Son Pancake Breakfast on August 14, 2021.

Questions? Call 336-462-1730 or email PAO@fcso.us

Essays must be typed, double-spaced, written in Times New Roman 12-point font and emailed to PAO@fcso.us.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/forsyth-county-sheriffs-office-stages-essay-contest-for-college-scholarship/

Looking for Mickey?

A couple was fishing near Elizabethtown, N.C., on Saturday at Jones Lake State Park when the wife (Sarah) reeled in a wallet. Yes, a wallet!

Inside the wallet, a faded driver’s license, a library card, and an array of expired credit cards. Here is a real clue: inside the wallet was a senior photo that’s dated from the 1983-84 school year. The back reads, “Mickey, you’re a very special person to me. Love always, Sharon.” In case you’re wondering, no big bucks. The wallet had 50 cents inside. The couple is searching for Mickey, to return his lost wallet -nearly 40 years ago.

https://www.wral.com/fishing-woman-catches-wallet-missing-since-80s-hopes-to-return-it-to-owner/19767536/

Billy Graham’s 1940s Montreat Cottage is For Sale.

The late evangelist Billy Graham and his wife, Ruth Bell Graham, bought the Montreat, North Carolina, house in the 1940s because it was “right across the street from Ruth’s parents,” daughter Ruth Graham stated.

In recent years, the home was used as a vacation rental.

About the home…

The home has four bedrooms and two bathrooms. There are two levels of living and is within walking distance to Montreat Conference Center and close to several picturesque walking trails and streams.

Listing price: Around $600,000 dollars, and has been used

The main reason for the sale…

Ruth Graham explained, was made in order to help pay medical costs associated with her daughter’s illness, lymphangioleiomyomatosis, a rare but dangerous lung disease.

NOTE: Showings for the house are being scheduled between July 19-22.

All offers on the iconic home will be reviewed July 23, 2021.

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2021/july/billy-grahams-1940s-north-carolina-cottage-is-for-sale